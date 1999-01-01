Membership FAQs
General
Who can join SAA?
There are three types of SAA membership:
Alumni membership: To qualify for this membership, you must have completed a minimum of three academic quarters as a matriculated, degree-seeking student in a degree-granting program at Stanford.
Affiliate membership: This membership is open to all Stanford affiliates, including Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents. An affiliate membership is similar to an alumni membership, with the exception of certain benefits that the university reserves for alumni. Learn more about affiliate memberships.
Friend of Stanford membership: This membership is open to non-Stanford affiliates. A Friend of Stanford membership has identical benefits to an affiliate membership, but with different pricing. See plan pricing.
Does SAA offer joint or family memberships?
No, we do not offer joint or family memberships.
Are membership dues tax deductible?
Membership dues to the Stanford Alumni Association may be considered tax deductible. Please consult with your tax advisor.
How are memberships for SAA and Stanford GSB Alumni Association different?
The Stanford GSB Alumni Association is a separate organization from the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA). While many of the membership benefits of the two programs are similar, these are the primary differences:
An SAA membership offers exclusive access to the Stanford Sierra Camp, plus discounts on Reunion Homecoming and at the Stanford Bookstore. Additionally, the service fee is waived for SAA members who participate in Travel/Study trips. Learn more about SAA membership benefits.
The Stanford GSB Alumni Association membership offers additional access to online library databases such as Business Monitor Online (International), ReferenceUSA, TableBase, and WetFeet. Other benefits include discounts to select GSB alumni events and MBA first-year reunion Saturday party at no cost. Learn more about Stanford GSB Alumni Association Membership.
Are there fees or penalties for late installment payments?
There is no late fee, interest or penalty for late installment payments. The only “penalty” is that after 90 days past due, a membership goes “on hold” and benefits are suspended until payment is received. Memberships are never cancelled.
Member Benefits
As an SAA Member, do I receive access to any of the online publication databases?
SAA members have access to three databases through our website.
I purchased a membership online. Why don’t I have access to publication databases when I log in?
Memberships that are purchased online require at least three business days to be processed in our system.
If you have purchased your membership online more than three business days ago, and your membership is not recognized after logging in, call us at (650) 725-0692 or email us at membership@alumni.stanford.edu
Do I need my membership number to access the publication databases?
No. If you are a member, our system will recognize your membership automatically. To access this benefit, follow these steps to log in to the database page:
Click on the "Already a member?" link to access the databases.
Help
How do I access my digital membership card?
Your Stanford Alumni account is the key to unlocking your digital membership card and your awesome member benefits. You can access your SAA membership card from any desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone by visiting membership card. When prompted, log in with your Stanford Pass username and password to access your card.
Don’t have a Stanford Pass account yet? Create an account.
Don’t remember your Stanford Pass username or password? Contact online customer service.
Where can I find my SAA member number?
From your desktop
Log into your alumni account and view your digital SAA membership card to find your member number displayed. Your SAA member number is also listed under Account Information (using the “view all profile data” link) at the bottom of the page. If you have not yet registered to create your free online account, please visit our site registration help page.
On a smartphone
Log into the alumni website from any smartphone to access your SAA membership card.
On your membership card/key tag
Your SAA member number is located on your SAA membership card or your engraved key tag.
How do I get a new membership card?
The Stanford Alumni Association no longer produces or mails physical membership cards. Instead, members can access a digital membership card from any smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop computer. (See the previous FAQ for detailed information on how to display your digital card.)
Your digital membership card can be used in lieu of a physical card to gain access to exclusive member benefits such as the Stanford Golf Course or to receive a discount when shopping at the Stanford Bookstore. You may use the digital card anywhere you previously showed your physical card.
How do I make an installment payment?
You have three options for making installment payments. You can make a payment by logging in at alumni.stanford.edu/goto/installmentpayment, calling us at (800) 786-2586 with a credit card number, or mailing a check or credit card number to the following address:
Stanford Alumni Association
ATTN: Membership
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
326 Galvez St
Stanford, CA 94305-6105
My membership isn't recognized when I log in to the SAA website. What should I do?
Please call the membership department at (650) 725-0692 or email us at membership@alumni.stanford.edu. Our offices are open 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. PT, M–F.