General

Who can join SAA?

There are three types of SAA membership:

Alumni membership: To qualify for this membership, you must have completed a minimum of three academic quarters as a matriculated, degree-seeking student in a degree-granting program at Stanford.

Affiliate membership: This membership is open to all Stanford affiliates, including Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents. An affiliate membership is similar to an alumni membership, with the exception of certain benefits that the university reserves for alumni. Learn more about affiliate memberships .

Friend of Stanford membership: This membership is open to non-Stanford affiliates. A Friend of Stanford membership has identical benefits to an affiliate membership, but with different pricing. See plan pricing.

Does SAA offer joint or family memberships?

No, we do not offer joint or family memberships.

Are membership dues tax deductible?

Membership dues to the Stanford Alumni Association may be considered tax deductible. Please consult with your tax advisor.

How are memberships for SAA and Stanford GSB Alumni Association different?

The Stanford GSB Alumni Association is a separate organization from the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA). While many of the membership benefits of the two programs are similar, these are the primary differences:

An SAA membership offers exclusive access to the Stanford Sierra Camp, plus discounts on Reunion Homecoming and at the Stanford Bookstore. Additionally, the service fee is waived for SAA members who participate in Travel/Study trips. Learn more about SAA membership benefits.

The Stanford GSB Alumni Association membership offers additional access to online library databases such as Business Monitor Online (International), ReferenceUSA, TableBase, and WetFeet. Other benefits include discounts to select GSB alumni events and MBA first-year reunion Saturday party at no cost. Learn more about Stanford GSB Alumni Association Membership.

Are there fees or penalties for late installment payments?

There is no late fee, interest or penalty for late installment payments. The only “penalty” is that after 90 days past due, a membership goes “on hold” and benefits are suspended until payment is received. Memberships are never cancelled.