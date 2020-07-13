The Stanford GSB Alumni Association is a separate organization from the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA). While many of the membership benefits of the two programs are similar, these are the primary differences:

An SAA membership offers exclusive access to the Stanford Sierra Camp, plus discounts on Reunion Homecoming and at the Stanford Bookstore. Additionally, the service fee is waived for SAA members who participate in Travel/Study trips. Learn more about SAA membership benefits.

The Stanford GSB Alumni Association membership offers additional access to online library databases such as Business Monitor Online (International), ReferenceUSA, TableBase, and WetFeet. Other benefits include discounts to select GSB alumni events and MBA first-year reunion Saturday party at no cost. Learn more about Stanford GSB Alumni Association Membership.