Moving Stanford Forward

Learn more about actions Stanford is taking to create a more inclusive campus community.

Stanford’s Long-Range Vision

An integrated approach to accelerating the university’s purposeful impact in the world

Campus Renaming Principles

Guidance for making or considering requests to rename campus features

Protected Identity Harm Reporting

How the university is helping address acts of intolerance against individuals and communities

Committee for Campus Renaming

The university’s response to a request to rename and remove two campus features

Stanford Relationship with Native Peoples and Land Acknowledgement

Acknowledgement of the Indigenous community and the land upon which Stanford sits