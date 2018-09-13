How Stanford is working toward a better future.
Moving Stanford Forward
Past, Present, and Progress
Learn more about actions Stanford is taking to create a more inclusive campus community.
Stanford’s Long-Range Vision
An integrated approach to accelerating the university’s purposeful impact in the world
Campus Renaming Principles
Guidance for making or considering requests to rename campus features
Protected Identity Harm Reporting
How the university is helping address acts of intolerance against individuals and communities
Committee for Campus Renaming
The university’s response to a request to rename and remove two campus features
Stanford Relationship with Native Peoples and Land Acknowledgement
Acknowledgement of the Indigenous community and the land upon which Stanford sits
How We Got Here
Discover why Stanford has taken actions to be accountable for past inequities.
Serra Street and Dorm Renaming
About Father Junipero Serra and the campus features that were renamed
Archaeology Center’s Land Acknowledgement
Honoring the ancestral land of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe where Stanford sits
Removal of the Indian Mascot
The rise and fall of the Indian as the Stanford mascot
Renaming Campus Spaces Named for David Starr Jordan
Examining the history of Stanford's role in the Eugenics movement.
Racial Justice Resources
