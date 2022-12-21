Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Experience the Extraordinary

With Stanford Travel/Study, every trip is the trip of a lifetime. It's easy to see why our travelers keep coming back, year after year.

Homepage

Find a destination
Explore our collections
Learn the Stanford advantage
Our Destinations

Embark on a Trip Unlike Any Other

Our diverse lineup of educational adventures lets you learn and explore endlessly—whether you are venturing somewhere new or looking to gain a deeper appreciation of a familiar destination.

to

Tanzania

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.

to

Spain

A walk in Andalucia during Semana Santa

Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Holy Week processions.

to

Aix-en-Provence

A month-long sabbatical in Southern France

Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.

to

Kenya

A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus

On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.

to

England

Discover the literary heritage of England’s southwest corner

Find Inspiration from the charming English countryside and delve into the works of numerous English authors with daily discussion sessions.

to

Italy

Hiking the Apennine Mountains of Abruzzo

Delve into a quieter region of Italy where pristine hiking trails crisscross jagged limestone mountains.

Explore all destinations
Why Stanford

Discover the Stanford Advantage

When you're looking to add top-notch educational opportunities, exclusive access to unique locales and the opportunity to connect with your fellow alums to your journey, look no further than Travel/Study.

Our Faculty Leaders

With Stanford scholars leading the way through every step of your journey, you're guaranteed an educational experience like no other. In addition to hearing their thought-provoking lectures, you'll have the opportunity to interact with these teachers who are masters at bringing our destinations to life.

Our Experience

In our nearly 50 years of creating educational journeys, we have covered nearly every corner of the globefrom the North Pole to Antarctica and from the mountains of Nepal to the Sahara. Our travelers have experienced it all: epic rail journeys, in-depth city sojourns, private air expeditions, mountain treks and so much more.

Our Connections

From people to places, Stanford knows (and has access to) them all. Stanford connections afford you the opportunity to enjoy rare behind-the-scenes visits to special sites, discussions with knowledgeable insiders and once-in-a-lifetime events all over the world.

Learn more about Travel/Study advantages
About Our Faculty Leaders

Meet Some of Our Exceptional Faculty Leaders

Here's a unique perk you simply won't find anywhere else: a Stanford education to go. With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is an intellectual adventure.

Abbas Milani

Iranian Studies

Dr. Milani's focus of study is on the cultures, politics and societies of Central Asia and the Middle East through the prism of scholarship.

Join Abbas in Tunisia

Margo Horn

History

A lecturer in history at Stanford since 1985, Margo sheds light on the roles of women and families in Southeast Asia, the history of traditional medicine, health care systems and the pandemic response in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Join Margo in Southeast Asia

Rob Dunbar

Earth Systems Science

Rob is interested in global climate change and how we translate scientific knowledge into better policies and practices to promote the sustainable use of the Earth.

Join Rob in Micronesia

Barbara Pitkin

Religious Studies

Barbara’s research and teaching focus on the place of religious beliefs, practices, and institutions in the intellectual traditions and cultural life of medieval and early modern Europe, roughly from 1000-1700.

Join Barbara in Spain

Jeremy Sabol

Structural Liberal Education

Jeremy specializes in early modern intellectual history, with a particular focus on philosophy, literature and their relationship to broader historical phenomena. He also has a particular focus on French existentialism.

Join Jeremy in France

Elaine Treharne

English

Professor Treharne is a Welsh medievalist with specializations in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies and early British literature.

Join Elaine in Wales
Curated Collections

Collections Designed With You in Mind

Whatever your travel style, we have a trip that will meet your needs—and give you an unforgettable, enriching experience. Explore our curated collections to find your next big adventure.

Active Adventures

Get up close and personal with wildlife or just get moving. From walking and hiking to kayaking, snorkeling, diving and rafting, it’s easy to stay active wherever we go.

Asia

Learn about the geophysics of Everest, delve into the history of Southeast Asia, and explore the hidden gems of the largest and most populous continent.

In-Depth Learning

Want to do a deeper dive? Travel to amazing locales where you’ll enjoy lectures, seminars and in-depth talks with scholars, peers and local experts.

Nature & Wildlife

See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.

North America

From idyllic mountains and national parks to iconic cultural sites, discover the geographic wonders and rich history of North America.

Sea & River Cruises

Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.

View all collections

Family-Focused

On a Stanford Family Adventure, you and your loved ones will find yourselves immersed in new countries and cultures with hands-on activities, faculty lectures and unique learning opportunities for all ages.

Have a Question for Us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to Our Emails (external link)