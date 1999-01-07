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Stanford Travel/StudyExperience the Extraordinary

Every trip is the trip of a lifetime, and it’s easy to see why our travelers keep coming back, year after year.

Embark on a Trip Unlike Any Other

Our diverse lineup of educational adventures lets you learn and explore endlessly—whether you are venturing somewhere new or looking to gain a deeper appreciation of a familiar destination.

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Philippines

Island hopping and snorkeling adventures

An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.

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Mexico City and Oaxaca

Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico

Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.

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California’s Desert Parks

The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

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Coming soon

Trips fill quickly—never miss out. Get on the notify list for trips that interest you, and we'll send you an email when reservations open.

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Scotland

A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

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Mount Kilimanjaro

Summit the roof of Africa

Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

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Tonga

Swimming with majestic humpback whales

Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.

See more 2027 trips (external link)

Meet Some of Our Exceptional Faculty Leaders

Here’s a unique perk you won’t find anywhere else: a Stanford education to go. With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is an intellectual adventure.

Kathryn Moler

Doerr School of Sustainability 

The Marvin Chodorow Professor and a professor of applied physics, of physics, and of energy science engineering, Moler previously served as vice president for SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Join Kathryn in Switzerland

Oriana Mastro

Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

A center fellow at FSI and courtesy assistant professor of political science at Stanford, Oriana researches Chinese military and security policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, war termination, and coercive diplomacy.

Join Oriana in China

Stephan Graham

Doerr School of Sustainability

Former dean of the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences, Steve conducts field research around the globe on sedimentary geology, tectonics, climate change over geologic time, and energy resources.

Join Steve in Turkey

Collections Designed With You in Mind

Whatever your travel style, we have a trip that will meet your needs—and give you an unforgettable, enriching experience. Explore our curated collections to find your next big adventure.

Nature & Wildlife

See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.

Sea & River Cruises

Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.

Family Adventures

Share your enthusiasm for travel and your love of learning with the whole family on one of our trips uniquely tailored for a range of ages and interests.

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