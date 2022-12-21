Tanzania
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.
With Stanford Travel/Study, every trip is the trip of a lifetime. It's easy to see why our travelers keep coming back, year after year.
Our diverse lineup of educational adventures lets you learn and explore endlessly—whether you are venturing somewhere new or looking to gain a deeper appreciation of a familiar destination.
A walk in Andalucia during Semana Santa
Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Holy Week processions.
A month-long sabbatical in Southern France
Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.
A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus
On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.
Discover the literary heritage of England’s southwest corner
Find Inspiration from the charming English countryside and delve into the works of numerous English authors with daily discussion sessions.
Hiking the Apennine Mountains of Abruzzo
Delve into a quieter region of Italy where pristine hiking trails crisscross jagged limestone mountains.
When you're looking to add top-notch educational opportunities, exclusive access to unique locales and the opportunity to connect with your fellow alums to your journey, look no further than Travel/Study.
With Stanford scholars leading the way through every step of your journey, you're guaranteed an educational experience like no other. In addition to hearing their thought-provoking lectures, you'll have the opportunity to interact with these teachers who are masters at bringing our destinations to life.
In our nearly 50 years of creating educational journeys, we have covered nearly every corner of the globe—from the North Pole to Antarctica and from the mountains of Nepal to the Sahara. Our travelers have experienced it all: epic rail journeys, in-depth city sojourns, private air expeditions, mountain treks and so much more.
From people to places, Stanford knows (and has access to) them all. Stanford connections afford you the opportunity to enjoy rare behind-the-scenes visits to special sites, discussions with knowledgeable insiders and once-in-a-lifetime events all over the world.
Here's a unique perk you simply won't find anywhere else: a Stanford education to go. With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is an intellectual adventure.
Iranian Studies
Dr. Milani's focus of study is on the cultures, politics and societies of Central Asia and the Middle East through the prism of scholarship.
History
A lecturer in history at Stanford since 1985, Margo sheds light on the roles of women and families in Southeast Asia, the history of traditional medicine, health care systems and the pandemic response in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Earth Systems Science
Rob is interested in global climate change and how we translate scientific knowledge into better policies and practices to promote the sustainable use of the Earth.
Religious Studies
Barbara’s research and teaching focus on the place of religious beliefs, practices, and institutions in the intellectual traditions and cultural life of medieval and early modern Europe, roughly from 1000-1700.
Structural Liberal Education
Jeremy specializes in early modern intellectual history, with a particular focus on philosophy, literature and their relationship to broader historical phenomena. He also has a particular focus on French existentialism.
English
Professor Treharne is a Welsh medievalist with specializations in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies and early British literature.
Whatever your travel style, we have a trip that will meet your needs—and give you an unforgettable, enriching experience. Explore our curated collections to find your next big adventure.
Get up close and personal with wildlife or just get moving. From walking and hiking to kayaking, snorkeling, diving and rafting, it’s easy to stay active wherever we go.
Learn about the geophysics of Everest, delve into the history of Southeast Asia, and explore the hidden gems of the largest and most populous continent.
Want to do a deeper dive? Travel to amazing locales where you’ll enjoy lectures, seminars and in-depth talks with scholars, peers and local experts.
See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.
From idyllic mountains and national parks to iconic cultural sites, discover the geographic wonders and rich history of North America.
Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.
On a Stanford Family Adventure, you and your loved ones will find yourselves immersed in new countries and cultures with hands-on activities, faculty lectures and unique learning opportunities for all ages.
