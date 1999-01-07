Philippines
Island hopping and snorkeling adventures
An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.
Every trip is the trip of a lifetime, and it’s easy to see why our travelers keep coming back, year after year.
Our diverse lineup of educational adventures lets you learn and explore endlessly—whether you are venturing somewhere new or looking to gain a deeper appreciation of a familiar destination.
Island hopping and snorkeling adventures
An immersive journey that weaves together rich cultural traditions, extraordinary underwater encounters, and meaningful historical highlights.
Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico
Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.
The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes
Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Trips fill quickly—never miss out. Get on the notify list for trips that interest you, and we'll send you an email when reservations open.
A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
Summit the roof of Africa
Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.
Swimming with majestic humpback whales
Off the path of cruise lines, this South Pacific archipelago of more than 170 islands is awash with marine-rich waters, coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
Here’s a unique perk you won’t find anywhere else: a Stanford education to go. With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is an intellectual adventure.
Doerr School of Sustainability
The Marvin Chodorow Professor and a professor of applied physics, of physics, and of energy science engineering, Moler previously served as vice president for SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
A center fellow at FSI and courtesy assistant professor of political science at Stanford, Oriana researches Chinese military and security policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, war termination, and coercive diplomacy.
Doerr School of Sustainability
Former dean of the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences, Steve conducts field research around the globe on sedimentary geology, tectonics, climate change over geologic time, and energy resources.
Whatever your travel style, we have a trip that will meet your needs—and give you an unforgettable, enriching experience. Explore our curated collections to find your next big adventure.
See stunning vistas and spectacular wildlife with experienced trip leaders, and immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity of our shared planet.
Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.
Share your enthusiasm for travel and your love of learning with the whole family on one of our trips uniquely tailored for a range of ages and interests.