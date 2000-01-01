About

Spend your holiday weekend unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake. Fill your days hiking in beautiful terrain, paddling through clear waters, or relaxing on the deck with a good book. At the end of the weekend, join fellow alumni for a fascinating faculty talk and a multicourse dinner paired with delicious wines from an alumni-affiliated winery.

Because the Memorial Day Weekend Program is a program of the Stanford Alumni Association, SAA members receive a $100 discount. If you want to become a member, please visit the membership page.

Applications are now being accepted. Please note that all members of your party must be at least 18 years of age to attend this program.