Spend your holiday weekend, May 26–29, 2023, unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake.
Professor James Landay
James Landay is a professor of computer science and the Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan Professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University. He co-founded and is vice director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI). Landay previously was a tenured faculty member at Cornell Tech, the University of Washington, and UC Berkeley. He was also director of Intel Labs Seattle and co-founder of NetRaker. Landay received his BS in EECS from UC Berkeley, and MS and PhD in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a member of the ACM SIGCHI Academy and an ACM Fellow.
Angela Amarillas, ’97, ’01
Angela has a passion for historical and vernacular social dance, and has taught and performed throughout North America, as well as in Paris, Rome, Prague, Venice, St. Petersburg, and more. She majored in HumBio and received a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Education, but her greatest claim to fame is that she is the first person to graduate from Stanford with a minor in dance. After a very full career as a health educator, Angela is back on the Farm to build a financial wellness program for students.