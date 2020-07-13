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Memorial Day Weekend ProgramTime Well Spent

Spend your holiday weekend, May 28–31, 2027, unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake.

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Memorial Day Weekend Program Updates

Subscribe to get notified when registration opens for this long-weekend program at Fallen Leaf Lake, featuring a faculty lecture, a student performance, and more.

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About

Registration for the 2027 program will open in February 2027.

Spend your holiday weekend unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake. Fill your days hiking in beautiful terrain, paddling through clear waters, or relaxing on the deck with a good book. At the end of the weekend, join fellow alumni for a fascinating faculty talk and a multi-course dinner paired with delicious wines from an alumni-affiliated winery. 

Because the Memorial Day Weekend Program is a program of the Stanford Alumni Association, there is $100 surcharge for non-SAA members. If you want to become a member, please visit the membership page.

Spring 2026 Program Highlights

During your stay in the Sierra, choose from various indoor and outdoor activities to energize your mind and body. Enjoy guided hikes into Desolation Wilderness, arts and crafts, boating, tennis, yoga, in-room massages, stargazing cruises, and more. Preview some of the lectures, workshops, and more highlights below.

Highlights

Anna Lembke, MD

Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult)

Dr. Anna Lembke received her undergraduate degree in Humanities from Yale University and her medical degree from Stanford University. She is currently Professor and Medical Director of Addiction Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also Program Director of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Fellowship, Chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic, and a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

In 2016, she published "Drug Dealer, MD – How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It’s So Hard to Stop" (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2016), highlighted in the New York Times as one of the top five books to read to understand the opioid epidemic (Zuger, 2018).

Dr. Lembke appeared in the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, an unvarnished look at the impact of social media on our lives.

Her latest book, "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence" (Dutton/Penguin Random House, August 2021) was an instant New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller and has been translated into 30 languages. It combines the neuroscience of addiction with the wisdom of recovery to explore the problem of compulsive overconsumption in a dopamine-overloaded world.

Her upcoming book Radical Surrender: Letting Go in a World Addicted to Control is scheduled for publication in November 2026.

Angela Amarillas, ’97, ’01

Angela has a passion for historical and vernacular social dance, and has taught and performed throughout North America, as well as in Paris, Rome, Prague, Venice, St. Petersburg, and more. She majored in HumBio and received a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Education, but her greatest claim to fame is that she is the first person to graduate from Stanford with a minor in dance. After a very full career as a health educator, Angela is back on the Farm to build a financial wellness program for students. 

Accommodations

You’ll enjoy comfortable accommodations with private baths during your stay in the Sierra, with both Camp cabins and lodge rooms available. Internet access is available throughout Camp; phones, fax, and message service are available in the main lodge.

Getting Here
Attendees can access Stanford Sierra Conference Center by car or by shuttle. Planning on driving? Get directions. Taking the shuttle instead? Get shuttle information.

2026 Rates

Rates include lodging, all meals, and all programming. Tax and gratuity are not included.

1 guest: $950
2 guests: $1,850
3 guests: $2,688
4 guests: $3,478
Additional guest (same cabin): $520

Deposit
Reservations require a $100 nonrefundable deposit with your reservation form. Only check payment is accepted, and checks should be payable to "SAA Sierra Programs, LLC."

Cancellations
Payments will be refunded, less $100, only if written notice of cancellation is received by Friday, April 24; no cancellations will be refunded after April 24.

Questions

For reservation questions, contact us at (530) 542-5600 or email us. For program questions, email Morgan Marshall.

Memorial Day Weekend Program Updates

Subscribe to get notified when registration opens for this long-weekend program at Fallen Leaf Lake, featuring a faculty lecture, a student performance, and more.

Subscribe
(external link)