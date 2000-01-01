Skip to main content
Memorial Day Weekend ProgramTime Well Spent

Spend your holiday weekend, May 26–29, 2023, unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake.

Spend your holiday weekend unplugging and unwinding in the fresh mountain air at Fallen Leaf Lake. Fill your days hiking in beautiful terrain, paddling through clear waters, or relaxing on the deck with a good book. At the end of the weekend, join fellow alumni for a fascinating faculty talk and a multicourse dinner paired with delicious wines from an alumni-affiliated winery. 

Because the Memorial Day Weekend Program is a program of the Stanford Alumni Association, SAA members receive a $100 discount. If you want to become a member, please visit the membership page.

Applications are now being accepted. Please note that all members of your party must be at least 18 years of age to attend this program.

Spring 2023 Programming

During your stay in the Sierra, choose from various indoor and outdoor activities to energize your mind and body. Enjoy guided hikes into Desolation Wilderness, arts and crafts, boating, tennis, yoga, in-room massages, stargazing cruises, and more. Preview some of the lectures, workshops, and more highlights below.

Presenters

Professor James Landay

James Landay is a professor of computer science and the Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan Professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University. He co-founded and is vice director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI). Landay previously was a tenured faculty member at Cornell Tech, the University of Washington, and UC Berkeley. He was also director of Intel Labs Seattle and co-founder of NetRaker. Landay received his BS in EECS from UC Berkeley, and MS and PhD in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a member of the ACM SIGCHI Academy and an ACM Fellow.

Angela Amarillas, ’97, ’01

Angela has a passion for historical and vernacular social dance, and has taught and performed throughout North America, as well as in Paris, Rome, Prague, Venice, St. Petersburg, and more. She majored in HumBio and received a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Education, but her greatest claim to fame is that she is the first person to graduate from Stanford with a minor in dance. After a very full career as a health educator, Angela is back on the Farm to build a financial wellness program for students. 

Accommodations

You’ll enjoy comfortable accommodations with private baths during your stay in the Sierra, with both Camp cabins and lodge rooms available. Internet access is available throughout Camp; phones, fax, and message service are available in the main lodge.

Getting Here
Attendees can access Stanford Sierra Conference Center by car or by shuttle. Planning on driving? Get directions. Taking the shuttle instead? Get shuttle information.

2023 Rates

Rates include lodging, all meals, and all programming. Tax and gratuity are not included.

1 guest: $846
2 guests: $1,645
3 guests: $2,390
4 guests: $3,092
Additional guest (same cabin): $460

Deposit
Reservations require a $100 nonrefundable deposit with your reservation form. Only check payment is accepted, and checks should be payable to "SAA Sierra Programs, LLC." Balance is due by April 14.

Cancellations
Payments will be refunded, less $100, only if written notice of cancellation is received by Friday, April 28; no cancellations will be refunded after April 28.

Questions

For reservation questions, contact us at (530) 542-5600 or email us. For program questions, email Morgan Marshall.

