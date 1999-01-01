Claim your free @alumni.stanford.edu email address and keep your Stanford connection strong.
All Stanford alumni can sign up for a personal Stanford Alumni email account (@alumni.stanford.edu), hosted by Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals. This email can be helpful for job searches and networking, can be set up to forward to another email account and includes access to all Google Workspace products.
Recent grads
Your @stanford.edu email can be accessed for 120 days after you graduate. For five years, your SUNet ID will grant access to your transcript and other online information, but not to your @stanford.edu email. However, with your alumni email account set up, new messages will be forwarded to your @alumni.stanford.edu account for two years. Learn about account access for graduating seniors.
Activate Your Alumni Email
Already have a Stanford Pass account?
Activate your alumni email account using your Stanford Pass username and password.
Don’t have a Stanford Pass account?
Create your account so you can claim your free alumni email.
GSB Alum? Start Here.
Visit the GSB Alumni Network to register for access to the Alumni Network and your lifetime GSB alumni email address.
Questions About Stanford Alumni Email?