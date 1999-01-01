Claim your free @alumni.stanford.edu email address and keep your Stanford connection strong.

All Stanford alumni can sign up for a personal Stanford Alumni email account (@alumni.stanford.edu), hosted by Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals. This email can be helpful for job searches and networking, can be set up to forward to another email account and includes access to all Google Workspace products.

Recent grads

Your @stanford.edu email can be accessed for 120 days after you graduate. For five years, your SUNet ID will grant access to your transcript and other online information, but not to your @stanford.edu email. However, with your alumni email account set up, new messages will be forwarded to your @alumni.stanford.edu account for two years. Learn about account access for graduating seniors.