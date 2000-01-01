Healthy Living Retreat for Women

Accommodations

You’ll enjoy a comfortable private bedroom with a shared bath in Sierra Camp's lakefront cabins and lodge. You can room with your favorite women by submitting a request for your cabin assignment, or simply leave your preference blank to have a cabin mate assigned. Linens, towels, and daily housekeeping are provided.

Getting Here

Attendees can access Stanford Sierra Conference Center by car or by shuttle. Planning on driving? Get directions. Taking the shuttle instead? Get shuttle information.

Meals

Refuel throughout the weekend with healthy meals from our chef ’ s inspired and delicious repertoire. Options are available for those with specific dietary needs.

2023 Rates

Your retreat package includes three nights’ lodging (5/18–5/21/23) in a private bedroom with shared bath, meals, on-site recreation, and all programming (e.g., lectures and workshops, daily movement and relaxation sessions, body composition screening, and fitness testing) and a specially designed Healthy Living Retreat gift. Rates do not include taxes on lodging and meals.

Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) member: $950

Non-member: $1,050

Because Healthy Living Weekend is a program of the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA), SAA members receive a $100 discount. If you would like to become a member, please visit the membership page.

If you wish to arrive early on Wednesday, May 17, please add $260 to these rates. This optional pre-retreat fee covers lodging, three meals, the Thursday morning workshop, and access to recreational facilities. This is an opportunity to acclimate and enjoy Sierra Camp before the regular program begins.

Deposit

Reservations require a $100 nonrefundable deposit with your reservation form. Only check payment is accepted, and checks should be payable to “SAA Sierra Programs, LLC.” Balance is due by April 14.

Cancellations

Payments will be refunded, less $100, only if written notice of cancellation is received by Friday, April 28; no cancellations will be refunded after April 28. The cancellation policy also applies to Wednesday reservations.

Questions