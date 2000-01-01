Alumni perks and benefits

Stanford Federal Credit Union financial services
Enjoy exceptional service with Stanford Federal Credit Union for home and auto loans, an exclusive alumni debit card and more.
All Stanford alumni automatically qualify for these listed offers (and can access them at any time!), while Stanford Alumni Association members also enjoy upgraded versions of select perks and member-only benefits.
Enjoy exceptional service with Stanford Federal Credit Union for home and auto loans, an exclusive alumni debit card and more.
Claim your free @alumni.stanford.edu address and let fellow alums and potential employers know you're a Stanford alum, simply by hitting "send."
Enjoy a complimentary subscription to the award-winning STANFORD magazine, published five times a year.
Reserve your wedding or renewal ceremony at Memorial Church, which welcomes all religious traditions and endeavors.
Find special rates on auto insurance through GEICO.
Take advantage of competitive life and long-term care insurance plans that meet the needs of you and your loved ones.
Shop all your Cardinal gear needs, from breathable athletic wear to accessories and more.
Access alumni-only resources to help you land your first job, make career transitions or grow in your field.
Make use of Munzer Business Center office amenities, conference rooms, showers and day lockers, and more.
Enjoy seven days (14 days for SAA members) of free access per year at Green Library.
Zoom around campus with free bike rentals for you and a guest at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
Enjoy annual Apple® Education pricing and exclusive specials at the Cardinal Tech Center at the Stanford Bookstore.
Be well and live healthier with evidence-based classes, apps and coaching packages on a variety of wellness topics.
Get the perfect gift (for less) with a 15% discount on Gifts.com using code ALUMNI15.
Get the perfect gift (for less) with a 15% discount on personalcreations.com using code ALUMNI15.
Visit Stanford's contemplative center for free. Pick up passes at the Alumni Center during business hours.
Stanford Alumni Association members unlock access to special member-only benefits, plus upgraded versions of select perks.
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.