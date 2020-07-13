Alumni perks and benefits

Stanford Federal Credit Union financial services
Enjoy exceptional service with Stanford Federal Credit Union for exclusive discounts, benefits, and the Alumni Rewards credit card.
All Stanford alumni automatically qualify for these listed offers (and can access them at any time!), while Stanford Alumni Association members also enjoy upgraded versions of select perks and member-only benefits.
Enjoy exceptional service with Stanford Federal Credit Union for exclusive discounts, benefits, and the Alumni Rewards credit card.
Providing scientifically based medical information to help you make informed decisions about your health and health care.
Take advantage of competitive life and long-term care insurance plans that meet the needs of you and your loved ones.
Shop all your Cardinal gear needs, from breathable athletic wear to accessories and more.
Access reliable dental and vision insurance through our sponsor, AMBA.
You have access to money-saving opportunities for auto and home insurance through Farmers Group Select. The Stanford alumni code is FRN.
Enjoy greater peace of mind on your travels with a travel insurance plan curated for Stanford alumni and friends.
Claim your @alumni.stanford.edu address and let fellow alums and potential employers know you're a Stanford alum, simply by hitting "send."
Enjoy a complimentary subscription to the award-winning STANFORD magazine, published four times a year.
Reserve your wedding or renewal ceremony at Memorial Church, which welcomes all religious traditions and endeavors.
Access alumni-only resources to help you land your first job, make career transitions or grow in your field.
Make use of Munzer Business Center office amenities, conference rooms, showers and day lockers, and more.
Enjoy seven days (14 days for SAA members) of free access per year at Green Library.
Zoom around campus with free bike rentals for you and a guest at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
Be well and live healthier with evidence-based classes, apps and coaching packages on a variety of wellness topics.
Stanford Alumni Association members unlock access to special member-only benefits, plus upgraded versions of select perks.
Preview the exclusive benefits that are especially popular with alums (and make getting an SAA membership the best decision ever).
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.