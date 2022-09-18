Unique grad-only resources, experiences, and opportunities have been designed with you in mind—to guide you from your first time on campus to receiving your master’s degree and beyond.
Graduate Students
Orientation
Get adjusted to grad student life when you stop by the New Grad Student Welcome (hosted by SAA) on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 3–5:00 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet other students, enjoy plentiful snacks and lay the foundation for your year ahead. You'll receive an email from the Graduate Life Office with more details the summer before the academic year begins. You can also look for SAA’s table at GOALIE (Graduate Orientation And Lunch Information Event) on Friday, September 23, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m.. We’ll be distributing complimentary Nerd Nation swag while supplies last.
On-Campus Community Building
Keeping your grad family close is essential, and SAA is here to help. In partnership with the Graduate Life Office, SAA supports graduate community-building efforts across campus.
Grad Commencement Celebration
Join your classmates for an evening under the stars as you sample delectable food and beverages on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This complimentary event is open to graduating grad students who are eligible to participate in June Commencement.
Stay Connected
Wherever you go after graduation, the Stanford Alumni Association provides opportunities for you to stay involved and close to your class community. Check out the resources available to you as a recent graduate.
SAA Membership
Celebrate your accomplishments, we’re giving grad school graduates, we’re giving you a lifetime SAA membership. It’s a pretty awesome graduation gift full of discounts, special access, and other great benefits. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred. Look for more details this spring quarter.
