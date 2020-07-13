Graduate Students
Unique grad-only resources, experiences, and opportunities have been designed with you in mind—to guide you from your first time on campus to receiving your master’s degree and beyond.
Orientation
Come meet fellow grad students at the New Grad Student Orientation Welcome on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at the Alumni Center and stop by the GOALIE (Graduate Orientation And Lunch Information Event) fair on Friday, September 19, 2025 to pick up a signature Nerd Nation tee. Note: one t-shirt per student per academic year.
Alumni Career Connections
The Stanford alumni network is one of the most powerful tools for your job search and career exploration. Become part of the alumni community by creating a profile with SAA. You’ll receive an alumni.stanford.edu email address and gain access to the Alumni Directory, Stanford Alumni Groups, and the private Stanford alumni Linkedin Group.
Alumni Directory
Wherever you are, you can connect to your extended family of 252,000 Stanford alumni. Studying abroad, moving to a new city or getting familiar with an industry? Use the Alumni Directory to build your network and connect with alumni all over the world.
Stay Connected
Wherever you go after graduation, the Stanford Alumni Association provides opportunities for you to stay involved and close to your class community. Check out the resources available to you as a recent graduate.
SAA Membership
Celebrate your accomplishments; we’re giving grad school graduates a lifetime SAA membership. It’s a pretty awesome graduation gift full of discounts, special access, and other great benefits. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred. Look for more details this spring quarter.
Get Social
Stay connected and follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook and Instagram. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Snapchat. Go, Card!