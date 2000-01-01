Board Facts
The Board of Trustees is the custodian of the endowment and all properties of Stanford University. The board administers the invested funds, sets the annual budget, and determines policies for operation and control of the university. Additionally, the board has the power to appoint the president of the university.
In a typical year, the board may make decisions on issues such as strategic allocation of resources, land use, academic programs, housing and other facility planning, regulatory responsibilities, federal and public support of education, community relations, diversity and inclusion, audit and financial controls, and fundraising planning.
Responsibilities
Engage in board activities approximately twenty days per year.
Be present at a minimum of five in-person meetings per academic year, with travel and lodging at the expense of the trustee.
Serve on board committees and/or university, school, institute, center, or departmental committees or panels.
Represent Stanford on an ad hoc basis, with participation encouraged at alumni and development activities.
Be responsible for all university decisions carried out in the board’s name.
Demonstrate a serious commitment to, and interest in, the work of the university.