The Board of Trustees is the custodian of the endowment and all properties of Stanford University. The board administers the invested funds, sets the annual budget, and determines policies for operation and control of the university. Additionally, the board has the power to appoint the president of the university.

In a typical year, the board may make decisions on issues such as strategic allocation of resources, land use, academic programs, housing and other facility planning, regulatory responsibilities, federal and public support of education, community relations, diversity and inclusion, audit and financial controls, and fundraising planning.

Responsibilities