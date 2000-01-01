Conveniently located on the corner of Campus and Galvez, your alumni center is a space to enjoy during your time back on the Farm.
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Amenities
From office services to convenient meeting spaces, the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center has your on-campus needs covered.
Munzer Business Center
Need to take care of office-related needs or meet with colleagues? Do it all at the Munzer Business Center, now open during normal business hours, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.. Showers and day lockers are also available.
Alumni may reserve one of two conference rooms, two hours per day, and for up to six people—call (650) 736-0467 for more information.
Bike Rentals
Experience Stanford as you did as a student: on two wheels. Alumni and their qualifying guests (16 years old and up) can stop by the Alumni Center front desk to borrow a bike during normal business hours. There's nothing quite like the feel of the breeze as you whiz by your old haunts on your way to rediscovering campus.
Windhover Visits
Pick up your free day pass at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Windhover is open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily and offers free docent-led tours on most Saturdays at 11 a.m..
Our Spaces
Explore the various rooms at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
The Living Room
The Dwight Family Living Room features a large limestone fireplace, a Steinway grand piano, plush couches and plenty of space to relax, recharge and reconnect with fellow alums. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in and offer views of the gardens and reflecting pool.
Franklin Fountain and Ford Alumni Gardens
The Franklin Fountain and Reflecting Pool is the centerpiece of the award-winning Ford Alumni Gardens. Designed by landscape architect John Wang, the gardens include Palm Court, a courtyard with Mexican fan palms, fifty indigenous plant species, and a stone terrace.
Bing Library
The Bing Library is tucked away in the northeast corner of the business center. In this secluded refuge, you'll find bookshelves filled with historic Stanford tomes, books by alumni authors, and a selection of the day's newspapers and campus publications. Sink into a leather writer's chair, kick your feet up on an ottoman and enjoy the quiet.
Behind the Building: Dedication and Donors
The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is named for an alumna of courage, boundless enthusiasm and unfailing devotion to her alma mater, her community and her family.
This building is a gift from Frances C. Arrillaga’s family—husband John, ’59, son John Jr., ’92, MBA ’98, and daughter Laura, ’92, MBA ’97, MA ’98, and MA ’99—and many other alumni who share her commitment to Stanford.
Frances C. Arrillaga, MA ’64, MA ’65
Fran made many contributions to the university through her Stanford Alumni Association Board of Directors membership. In particular, she advised the Travel/Study Program, Stanford Sierra Camp, and STANFORD magazine. She also was a key contributor to the J.E. Wallace Sterling Awards for student volunteer service.
A tireless fundraiser, Fran also worked closely with the Office of Development as a member of the Major Gifts Committee. Her influence remains present in Stanford's leadership through her involvement in the nomination of alumni to the university's Board of Trustees.
Fran was a leader in her community, serving on the boards of several Bay Area organizations, including Menlo School, Castilleja School, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, the Peninsula Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the YMCA, the Peninsula Bridge Program, Family Service Mid-Peninsula, Community Foundation Silicon Valley and Avenidas (senior services for the mid-Peninsula).
We hope that the pleasure she took in her work on behalf of Stanford and other organizations will inspire all Stanford alumni.
The Stanford Alumni Association and Stanford University would like to thank all the donors for their generous contributions. The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center was erected in 2000 and almost entirely funded by the generosity of Stanford alumni who are regular donors to Stanford's core academic needs. Donor recognition plaques throughout the building recognize the generosity of donors to the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.