Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center

This building is a gift from Frances C. Arrillaga’s family—husband John, ’59, son John Jr., ’92, MBA ’98, and daughter Laura, ’92, MBA ’97, MA ’98, and MA ’99—and many other alumni who share her commitment to Stanford.

Frances C. Arrillaga, MA ’64, MA ’65

Fran made many contributions to the university through her Stanford Alumni Association Board of Directors membership. In particular, she advised the Travel/Study Program, Stanford Sierra Camp, and STANFORD magazine. She also was a key contributor to the J.E. Wallace Sterling Awards for student volunteer service.

A tireless fundraiser, Fran also worked closely with the Office of Development as a member of the Major Gifts Committee. Her influence remains present in Stanford's leadership through her involvement in the nomination of alumni to the university's Board of Trustees.

Fran was a leader in her community, serving on the boards of several Bay Area organizations, including Menlo School, Castilleja School, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, the Peninsula Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the YMCA, the Peninsula Bridge Program, Family Service Mid-Peninsula, Community Foundation Silicon Valley and Avenidas (senior services for the mid-Peninsula).

We hope that the pleasure she took in her work on behalf of Stanford and other organizations will inspire all Stanford alumni.