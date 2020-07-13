Summer Family Camp

The application period for the 2026 Stanford Sierra Camp Summer Season is closed. Applications will be available for Summer 2027 in early November, 2026.

About Family Camp

The camp staff comprises many current Stanford students who are positive role models for the children and helpful resources for every family member. From supervising kids’ activities to serving meals, the staff contributes creativity, energy, enthusiasm, and enrichment to every aspect of the Camp experience. Stanford Sierra Camp has been dishing up High Sierra splendor and Stanford tradition for over 50 years.

Summer 2026 Calendar

Week 1: (Reserved for conferences)

Week 2: June 20–June 27

Week 3: June 27–July 4

Week 4: July 4 –July 11

Week 5: July 11–July 18

Week 6: July 18–July 25

Week 7: July 25–August 1

Week 8: August 1–August 8

Week 9: August 8–August 15

Week 10: August 5–August 22

Week 11: August 22–August 29

Week 12: August 29–September 5

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)*: September 5 –September 12

*Got kids under 6? During Microbopper Week, a special summer program, take a much-needed break while your kids from 9 months through 6 years participate in daily, age-appropriate programs. Your little ones will be in the capable hands of our Stanford student staffers for this special week, so you’re free to nap, kayak, read, or decompress. Tip: Fewer families apply for this week, so applying for this timeframe means you could be at Camp in a snap!