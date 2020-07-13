Skip to main content

Summer Family Camp

Summer Family CampTake a Break From the Everyday

Grab your family and escape to Stanford Sierra Camp for a week in the magnificent Sierra Nevada filled with nonstop educational fun, new experiences, and memories that will last your family a lifetime.

Skip past sidebar to page content

Summer Family Camp Updates

Be the first to know when applications open for Summer Family Camp—a week in the High Sierra filled with nonstop educational fun, experiences, and memories for the whole family.

Subscribe
(external link)

The application period for the 2026 Stanford Sierra Camp Summer Season is closed. Applications will be available for Summer 2027 in early November, 2026.

About Family Camp

The camp staff comprises many current Stanford students who are positive role models for the children and helpful resources for every family member. From supervising kids’ activities to serving meals, the staff contributes creativity, energy, enthusiasm, and enrichment to every aspect of the Camp experience. Stanford Sierra Camp has been dishing up High Sierra splendor and Stanford tradition for over 50 years.

Summer 2026 Calendar

Week 1: (Reserved for conferences)
Week 2: June 20–June 27
Week 3: June 27–July 4
Week 4: July 4 –July 11
Week 5: July 11–July 18
Week 6: July 18–July 25
Week 7: July 25–August 1
Week 8: August 1–August 8
Week 9: August 8–August 15
Week 10: August 5–August 22
Week 11: August 22–August 29
Week 12: August 29–September 5
Week 13 (Microbopper Week)*: September 5 –September 12

*Got kids under 6? During Microbopper Week, a special summer program, take a much-needed break while your kids from 9 months through 6 years participate in daily, age-appropriate programs. Your little ones will be in the capable hands of our Stanford student staffers for this special week, so you’re free to nap, kayak, read, or decompress. Tip: Fewer families apply for this week, so applying for this timeframe means you could be at Camp in a snap!

Summer Family Camp Updates

Be the first to know when applications open for Summer Family Camp—a week in the High Sierra filled with nonstop educational fun, experiences, and memories for the whole family.

Subscribe
(external link)

Activities

Take your pick of camp activities suitable for all ages. When the grown-ups steal away for a host of exciting activities, the kids are grouped by age for daily explorations and adventures led by exceptional Stanford counselors.

Ages 6 and Under

Guppies (3–4 years old) and Crawdads (5–6 years old) can read stories, ride the pontoon boat, visit the firehouse, and go on make-believe adventures to learn about the environment. Kids must be potty-trained to participate.

Ages 7 to 10

Mergansers (7–8 years old) and Chickarees (9–10 years old) learn about the environment and local history as they hike, canoe, play games, make crafts, and participate in activities designed to enhance their self-esteem and sense of wonder.

Ages 11 and Up

Marmots (11–12 years old), Ospreys (13–14 years old) and Teens (15 years old and up) can hone their teamwork skills as they explore the woods, spend time on the water, and try their hands at improv. The Osprey and Teen groups go backpacking overnight.

Adult Guests

Adults can take their pick of outdoor adventure, water sports, art workshops, staff-led book discussions, and more; there are plenty of opportunities to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures alongside fellow Stanford alumni campers.

Learn about reservations

Frequently Asked Questions