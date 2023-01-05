Summer Family Camp

The 2023 Stanford Sierra Camp Summer Season application deadline was Thursday, January 5, 2023. Applications are no longer being accepted.

About Family Camp

The camp staff comprises many current Stanford students who are positive role models for the children and helpful resources for every family member. From supervising kids’ activities to serving meals, the staff contributes creativity, energy, enthusiasm, and enrichment to every aspect of the Camp experience. Stanford Sierra Camp has been dishing up High Sierra splendor and Stanford tradition for over 50 years.

Summer 2023 Calendar

Week 1: (Reserved for conferences)

Week 2: June 17–June 24

Week 3: June 24–July 1

Week 4: July 1–July 8

Week 5: July 8–July 15

Week 6: July 15–July 22

Week 7: July 22–July 29

Week 8: July 29–August 5

Week 9: August 5 –August 12

Week 10: August 12–August 19

Week 11: August 19–August 26

Week 12: August 26–September 2

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)*: September 2–9

*Got kids under 6? During Microbopper Week, a special summer program, take a much-needed break while your kids from 9 months through 6 years participate in daily, age-appropriate programs. Your little ones will be in the capable hands of our Stanford student staffers for this special week, so you’re free to nap, kayak, read, or decompress. Tip: Fewer families apply for this week, so applying for this timeframe means you could be at Camp in a snap!