Grab your family and escape to Stanford Sierra Camp for a week in the magnificent Sierra Nevada filled with nonstop educational fun, new experiences, and memories that will last your family a lifetime.
Summer Family Camp
Activities
Take your pick of camp activities suitable for all ages. When the grown-ups steal away for a host of exciting activities, the kids are grouped by age for daily explorations and adventures led by exceptional Stanford counselors.
Ages 6 and Under
Guppies (3–4 years old) and Crawdads (5–6 years old) can read stories, ride the pontoon boat, visit the firehouse, and go on make-believe adventures to learn about the environment. Kids must be potty-trained to participate.
Ages 7 to 10
Mergansers (7–8 years old) and Chickarees (9–10 years old) learn about the environment and local history as they hike, canoe, play games, make crafts, and participate in activities designed to enhance their self-esteem and sense of wonder.
Ages 11 and Up
Marmots (11–12 years old), Ospreys (13–14 years old) and Teens (15 years old and up) can hone their teamwork skills as they explore the woods, spend time on the water, and try their hands at improv. The Suave and Teen groups go backpacking overnight.
Adult Guests
Adults can take their pick of outdoor adventure, water sports, art workshops, staff-led book discussions, and more; there are plenty of opportunities to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures alongside fellow Stanford alumni campers.