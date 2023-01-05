Skip to main content
Grab your family and escape to Stanford Sierra Camp for a week in the magnificent Sierra Nevada filled with nonstop educational fun, new experiences, and memories that will last your family a lifetime.

Summer Family Camp

The 2023 Stanford Sierra Camp Summer Season application deadline was Thursday, January 5, 2023. Applications are no longer being accepted.

About Family Camp

The camp staff comprises many current Stanford students who are positive role models for the children and helpful resources for every family member. From supervising kids’ activities to serving meals, the staff contributes creativity, energy, enthusiasm, and enrichment to every aspect of the Camp experience. Stanford Sierra Camp has been dishing up High Sierra splendor and Stanford tradition for over 50 years.

Summer 2023 Calendar

Week 1: (Reserved for conferences)
Week 2: June 17–June 24
Week 3: June 24–July 1
Week 4: July 1–July 8
Week 5: July 8–July 15
Week 6: July 15–July 22
Week 7: July 22–July 29
Week 8: July 29–August 5
Week 9: August 5 –August 12
Week 10: August 12–August 19
Week 11: August 19–August 26
Week 12: August 26–September 2
Week 13 (Microbopper Week)*: September 2–9

*Got kids under 6? During Microbopper Week, a special summer program, take a much-needed break while your kids from 9 months through 6 years participate in daily, age-appropriate programs. Your little ones will be in the capable hands of our Stanford student staffers for this special week, so you’re free to nap, kayak, read, or decompress. Tip: Fewer families apply for this week, so applying for this timeframe means you could be at Camp in a snap!

Activities

Take your pick of camp activities suitable for all ages. When the grown-ups steal away for a host of exciting activities, the kids are grouped by age for daily explorations and adventures led by exceptional Stanford counselors.

Ages 6 and Under

Guppies (3–4 years old) and Crawdads (5–6 years old) can read stories, ride the pontoon boat, visit the firehouse, and go on make-believe adventures to learn about the environment. Kids must be potty-trained to participate.

Ages 7 to 10

Mergansers (7–8 years old) and Chickarees (9–10 years old) learn about the environment and local history as they hike, canoe, play games, make crafts, and participate in activities designed to enhance their self-esteem and sense of wonder.

Ages 11 and Up

Marmots (11–12 years old), Ospreys (13–14 years old) and Teens (15 years old and up) can hone their teamwork skills as they explore the woods, spend time on the water, and try their hands at improv. The Suave and Teen groups go backpacking overnight.

Adult Guests

Adults can take their pick of outdoor adventure, water sports, art workshops, staff-led book discussions, and more; there are plenty of opportunities to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures alongside fellow Stanford alumni campers.

