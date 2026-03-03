Beyond the Farm
Join us in celebrating 15 years of service with Stanford’s alumni community from April 19 to May 3, 2026. 15 days long for 15 years strong!
Making a Difference Starts Here
Join Stanford alumni, family, and friends to volunteer where it matters most—in your community.
Find a service project near you by browsing the full list of projects using the link below.
You can sort by region (ex: Bay Area), state, city, and date/time to find the best project for you!
Serve Local, Inspire Global
Let’s show our communities what Stanford alumni can accomplish together!
Join a Project
Ready to go beyond the farm? Find a project or worthwhile cause and jump in! Be a part of something bigger than yourself and join over 1,000 Stanford volunteers worldwide in making an impact. Find what projects fellow alumni are hosting in your area and invite your family and friends to join you in making an impact.
Volunteer now!
Project Leaders
You know what your community needs. Lead a project by identifying a worthwhile cause and be the catalyst for making a lasting difference in your community. The Beyond the Farm staff at the Stanford Alumni Association will set up your project registration page and spread the word to Stanford alumni in your community.
Project submissions are now closed.
Project Opportunities
Volunteers bring the charm of the Farm to their communities.
Stay Rooted
Beyond the Farm is all about growth. Community growth and environmental growth both happen beyond the farm. We recommend beach/park clean-ups, gardening programs, and more!
Branch Out
Building structures, making bookmarks, packing meals…oh my! The opportunities to impact the people in your community are endless. Alumni have coordinated with local food banks, libraries, and more!
Log On
Technology makes it easy to lend a helping hand even from a distance. Your virtual volunteering might just be what your community needs. Alumni have previously hosted virtual mentoring opportunities.