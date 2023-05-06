Our Mission

Beyond the Farm seeks to extend Stanford’s spirit of service to communities through the volunteer efforts of alumni, family and friends. With the dedication of every individual within the university’s 230,000+ strong alumni community, we can make a world of difference.

More about the Alumni Day of Service

Beyond the Farm Alumni Day of Service projects are designed and led by alums to help make an impact in local communities. Projects vary based on the interests of the project leaders and the needs of partner service organizations. Project submissions open in February, and volunteer sign-ups begin in late March. The Alumni Day of Service is open to alumni, family, and friends (with many family-friendly projects).



In the spring of 2022, alumni volunteers gathered for our first in-person Day of Service since 2019! We look forward to bringing hope and help to our communities again in 2023. Please stay tuned for details about next year's event.