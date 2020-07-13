The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center isn’t only for alumni
Explore your future home away from home as you lounge by the giant fireplace, study in the cozy library or relax outside in Ford Gardens.
Welcome, Stanford students.
Learn more about offers that are available to all students.
Meet and work with other students to help pull off the biggest alumni party of the year at the annual Reunion Homecoming Weekend, this October 15-18! SAA hires hundreds of undergrad students who are hard-working, dedicated, and big fans of all things Stanford, to staff all aspects of the four-day tradition when alumni return "home" to reconnect, rejoice, and party! The interest form is available now, and hiring will occur on a rolling basis, contingent on paperwork clearing.
Be the first to hear about the newest student offerings from SAA, courtesy of your fellow students! Follow our Instagram (@stanford_sac) to be the first to get event details, find post-event photos, and hear about SAA employment and volunteer opportunities.
Stanford traditions are everywhere—and we’ll help you find them! We’ve created a poster of all the Stanford TREEditions you need to experience before you graduate; print it from the link below. We also distribute the poster at select events so just stop by and ask.
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events. Curious about how we operate? Click for more information.
SAA’s got love for students, and one of the ways we show it is by showering you with our signature Nerd Nation t-shirt. This fall's giveaways have already taken place but if you can't wait, you can check out the Stanford Alumni Fan Shop if you won't be around next fall. Pro tip: Follow our Instagram to know when they are announced.
The Stanford alumni network could be one of the most powerful tools in your job search and career exploration. Become part of the alumni community by creating a profile with SAA. You’ll receive an alumni.stanford.edu email address and gain access to the Alumni Directory, Stanford Alumni Groups, and the private Stanford alumni Linkedin Group.
Wherever you are, you can connect to your extended family of 252,000 Stanford alumni. Studying abroad, moving to a new city, or getting familiar with an industry? Use the Alumni Directory to build your network and connect with alumni all over the world.
Explore your future home away from home as you lounge by the giant fireplace, study in the cozy library or relax outside in Ford Gardens.