The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center isn’t only for alumni
Explore your future home away from home as you lounge by the giant fireplace, study in the cozy library or relax outside in Ford Gardens.
Welcome, Stanford students.
You’re in the right place. View the programs and resources that the SAA provides for you by navigating to your class’s page, or view the offers available to all students below.
Learn more about offers that are available to all students.
Stanford traditions are everywhere—and we’ll tell you how to find them! We’ve created a poster of all the Stanford TREEditions you need to experience before you graduate; print one out at the link below. We also distribute the poster at select events so just stop by and ask.
Be the first to hear about the newest student offerings from SAA, courtesy of your fellow students! Like our Student Alumni (@studentalum) Facebook page or follow our Instagram (@stanford_sac) to be the first to get event details, find post-event photos, and hear about SAA employment and volunteer opportunities.
SAA’s got love for students, and one of the ways we show it is by showering you with the essential Nerd Nation freebies. Giveaways will take place ahead of the following football games:
TBD
The Stanford alumni network is one of the most powerful tools for your job search and career exploration. Become part of the alumni community by creating a profile with SAA. You’ll receive an alumni.stanford.edu email address and gain access to the Alumni Directory, Stanford Alumni Groups, and the private Stanford alumni Linkedin Group.
Wherever you are, you can connect to your extended family of 230,000 Stanford alumni. Studying abroad, moving to a new city or getting familiar with an industry? Use the Alumni Directory to build your network and connect with alumni all over the world.
