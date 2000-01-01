Skip to main content
StudentsExplore Your Possibilities

Welcome, Stanford students.

Students

Undergrad Or Graduate Student?

You’re in the right place. View the programs and resources that the SAA provides for you by navigating to your class’s page, or view the offers available to all students below.

Undergraduate
Graduate

Student Offerings

Learn more about offers that are available to all students.

What Are Treeditions?

Stanford traditions are everywhere—and we’ll tell you how to find them! We’ve created a poster of all the Stanford TREEditions you need to experience before you graduate; print one out at the link below. We also distribute the poster at select events so just stop by and ask.

Download TREEditions
(external link)

Like Us? Follow Us!

Be the first to hear about the newest student offerings from SAA, courtesy of your fellow students! Like our Student Alumni (@studentalum) Facebook page or follow our Instagram (@stanford_sac) to be the first to get event details, find post-event photos, and hear about SAA employment and volunteer opportunities.

We Are Nerd Nation

SAA’s got love for students, and one of the ways we show it is by showering you with the essential Nerd Nation freebies. Giveaways will take place ahead of the following football games:

  • TBD

Follow our Student Alumni (@studentalum) Facebook page or our Instagram (@stanford_sac) to be the first in line.

Alumni Career Connections

The Stanford alumni network is one of the most powerful tools for your job search and career exploration. Become part of the alumni community by creating a profile with SAA. You’ll receive an alumni.stanford.edu email address and gain access to the Alumni Directory, Stanford Alumni Groups, and the private Stanford alumni Linkedin Group.

Learn more about career resources
(external link)

Alumni Directory

Wherever you are, you can connect to your extended family of 230,000 Stanford alumni. Studying abroad, moving to a new city or getting familiar with an industry? Use the Alumni Directory to build your network and connect with alumni all over the world.

Access the directory
(external link)

Additional Resources

STANFORD magazine (external link)
Alumni Career Connections (external link)
Student Alumni Council (external link)