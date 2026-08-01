Selling fast: Baltic Sea
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
Stanford Travel/Study offers one-of-a-kind trips to destinations all around the world, combining your love of travel and lifelong learning in a way you won’t find anywhere else.
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
A deep dive into history and age-old traditions
Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.
Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
A walk through historic landscapes
Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program
Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.
A food and wine journey through Spain
Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.
Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon
Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.
A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy
Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.
An enchanting tour of sites, spectacles, and sounds
Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India including the Taj Mahal and Varanasi.
A hidden kingdom in the clouds
Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.
History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest
Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.
A classic European railway journey filled with luxury
A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in the City of Lights.
Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present
For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.
Walking the South Island's great tracks
Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.
Examining history and art alongside modern culture
Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.
Combine the customization of a one-of-a-kind vacation, the expertise of Stanford faculty and the excitement of your favorite people by your side.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.