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Destinations

Stanford Travel/Study offers one-of-a-kind trips to destinations all around the world, combining your love of travel and lifelong learning in a way you won’t find anywhere else.

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16 trips available.

List of trips

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Selling fast: Baltic Sea

A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call

City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.

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Papua New Guinea

A deep dive into history and age-old traditions

Travel to the East Sepik region, where our lodge can only be accessed by river or private aircraft, and to the coast of New Britain. Revel in incredible biodiversity.

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Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu

Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

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Selling fast: Normandy

A walk through historic landscapes

Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.

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Selling fast: Patagonia

Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College program

Join a seminar on the parks and peoples of Patagonia with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Argentina and Chile.

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Selling fast: Basque Country

A food and wine journey through Spain

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

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Sold out: Western Mediterranean

Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon

Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

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Selling fast: Piemonte

A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy

Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.

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Selling fast: India

An enchanting tour of sites, spectacles, and sounds

Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India including the Taj Mahal and Varanasi.

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Sold out: Bhutan

A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

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Sold out: Columbia and Snake Rivers

History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest

Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.

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Selling fast: Istanbul to Paris

A classic European railway journey filled with luxury

A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in the City of Lights.

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Selling fast: Umbria

Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy

A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.

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Sold out: Paris

A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present

For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.

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New Zealand

Walking the South Island's great tracks

Explore one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.

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Selling fast: Japan

Examining history and art alongside modern culture

Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.

Create Your Own Private Trip

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Combine the customization of a one-of-a-kind vacation, the expertise of Stanford faculty and the excitement of your favorite people by your side.

Learn more about custom journeys

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