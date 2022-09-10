Ontario
Behind the scenes at Ontario's film and theater festivals
Enjoy red carpet access at the Toronto International Film Festival and meet with creative staff at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals.
Stanford Travel/Study offers one-of-a-kind trips to destinations all around the world, combining your love of travel and lifelong learning in a way you won’t find anywhere else.
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College seminar
Join a seminar on evolution and conservation with Stanford sophomores, beginning with lectures on Stanford campus then traveling to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands.
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District
Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
A walk through southwest France and Catalunya
Take in the scenery that inspired renowned painters such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and a young Pablo Picasso on this walk through the former province of Languedoc.
Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples
Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.
Journey through Bordeaux and the Loire and Dordogne Valleys
Travel through bucolic countryside to see prehistoric cave art and medieval villages, sample renowned vintages, and tour grand castles and royal gardens.
Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera
Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.
An ultimate adventure trek to Everest Base Camp
Trek the snow-capped Himalayas, taking in panoramic views while relaxing in mountainside villages and learning about local Sherpa traditions.
A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia
Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.
An introduction to Southeast Asia
Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.
Exploring the North and South Islands by private aircraft
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from erupting geysers to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
An underwater adventure in Palau and Yap
Explore azure-blue waters teeming with colorful fish, snorkel with majestic manta rays and learn about the islands’ ancient and modern cultures.
Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Ancient crossroads in a modern land
In this desert kingdom shaped by nomadic groups, explore ornate mosques, lively markets and stunning red sand dunes.
