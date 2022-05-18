You’ve accomplished so much at Stanford; now it’s time to celebrate.
Commencement
Recognizing Senior Contributions
We look forward to recognizing students who have made remarkable contributions to the class community when we announce the recipients of the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award and the Award of Excellence during spring quarter.
Senior Dinner on the Quad
Experience a once-in-a-lifetime dinner under the stars in Stanford’s historic Main Quad, and enjoy a three-course meal, photo booth, dessert lounge and dancing. With MemChu as the backdrop and your whole class in attendance, this is one night you won't want to miss. Save the date: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. You’ll receive an email in mid-May with registration details.
SAA Snackapalooza
On Sunday of Commencement Weekend, Stanford Alumni Association joins the celebration with a complimentary snack and water giveaway on Galvez Street in front of the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center. Family and friends are welcome to swing by on the way to your individual department ceremonies! Check back for the specific times.
Senior Class Book
Catch up with your class right now and stay connected after graduation with your exclusive ’23 Senior Class Book. Share photos and stories, and check out what your classmates are up to. You can search for people by geography, interests, profession and more. Keep an eye on your inbox—your invite to join the ’23 Senior Class Book will arrive soon!