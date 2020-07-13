Commencement

It was a final fountain hop with your class on Friday, May 1, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Terman Fountain. SAA was there to hand out your Class of '26 champagne flute and return your Letter to Your Senior Self, all while learning about SAA resources you can use now. Stanford Pass account set-ups were required for this gift. Any remaining letters are available for pick-up at the Alumni Center front desk, during business hours, Monday through Friday until mid-June.

