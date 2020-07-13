Commencement
You’ve accomplished so much at Stanford; now it’s time to celebrate.
Senior Picnic
It was a final fountain hop with your class on Friday, May 1, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Terman Fountain. SAA was there to hand out your Class of '26 champagne flute and return your Letter to Your Senior Self, all while learning about SAA resources you can use now. Stanford Pass account set-ups were required for this gift. Any remaining letters are available for pick-up at the Alumni Center front desk, during business hours, Monday through Friday until mid-June.
Senior Dinner on the Quad
Enjoy dancing under the stars, dining at delicious food stations, taking part in your class time capsule, playing games, and grabbing photo opps with MemChu as the backdrop and your entire class in attendance. This is one night you won't want to miss. The Class of 2026 will experience this all on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Please note: undergraduate students are only allowed to attend this experience once.
SAA Snackapalooza
Stanford Alumni Association joined the weekend celebration with a complimentary snack and water giveaway in front of the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center. Graduates, family, and friends swung by to pick up snacks on the way to their individual department ceremonies!
Recognizing Senior Contributions
During spring quarter, we recognize students who have made remarkable contributions to the class community when we announce the recipients of the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award and the Award of Excellence.
Senior Class Book
Catch up with your class and stay connected after graduation with your exclusive ’26 Senior Class Book. Share photos and stories, and check out what your classmates are up to. You can search for people by geography, interests, profession and more. Your invite to join the ’26 Senior Class Book will keep you connected!
Your SAA Lifetime Membership Gift
We’re giving all Stanford graduates a lifetime membership in the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) to celebrate your accomplishments. This graduation gift includes discounts on car rentals, hotels, special access to programs, and more. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred.
Stay Connected
Wherever you go after graduation, the Stanford Alumni Association provides opportunities for you to stay involved and close to your class community. Check out the resources available to you as a recent graduate.