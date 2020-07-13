If you have an alumni username and password, you’re all set! Your existing credentials will continue to work as they always have. To ensure you can reset your password if you’ve forgotten it or have been locked out of your account, keep your email address up-to-date in your account. Since you use Stanford Pass to log into your alumni email, we recommend that you do not use your alumni.stanford.edu address as your primary email address on file. You can update your primary and secondary email address in your account.

Don’t have a Stanford Pass? You’ve come to the right place—set up your account today by creating a unique username and password. If you know your SUID (the number on your Stanford ID card), include it when you create your account to avoid any delays in accessing alumni services.