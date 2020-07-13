Stanford Pass
Do I Have Stanford Pass?
If you have an alumni username and password, you’re all set! Your existing credentials will continue to work as they always have. To ensure you can reset your password if you’ve forgotten it or have been locked out of your account, keep your email address up-to-date in your account. Since you use Stanford Pass to log into your alumni email, we recommend that you do not use your alumni.stanford.edu address as your primary email address on file. You can update your primary and secondary email address in your account.
Don’t have a Stanford Pass? You’ve come to the right place—set up your account today by creating a unique username and password. If you know your SUID (the number on your Stanford ID card), include it when you create your account to avoid any delays in accessing alumni services.
I Want To Learn About Stanford Pass
What Services Use Stanford Pass?
Alumni-branded Email Address
Let fellow alums and potential employers know you’re a Stanford alum simply by hitting “send.” Get your free @alumni.stanford.edu email address now.
Alumni Directory
Your alumni network is just a click away. Explore the private Alumni Directory to find professional contacts, friends, classmates and more.
My Account
Keep your alumni account and Directory profile up to date. You’ll receive more relevant communications by keeping your information current, and you can choose what you want to appear in the Alumni Directory.
Stanford Alumni Groups
Access alumni-hosted events and over 500 Stanford alumni communities. Students accessing Stanford Alumni Groups must also opt into Stanford Alumni Groups from your privacy settings in Axess and create a Stanford Pass account. Once done, you can browse clubs and groups.