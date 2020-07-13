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Stanford Pass

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Stanford Pass gives you access to your Stanford Alumni email, directory, groups, and events. Use it to update your alumni profile and view your personal donor information at any time.

Do I Have Stanford Pass?

If you have an alumni username and password, you’re all set! Your existing credentials will continue to work as they always have. To ensure you can reset your password if you’ve forgotten it or have been locked out of your account, keep your email address up-to-date in your account. Since you use Stanford Pass to log into your alumni email, we recommend that you do not use your alumni.stanford.edu address as your primary email address on file. You can update your primary and secondary email address in your account.

Don’t have a Stanford Pass? You’ve come to the right place—set up your account today by creating a unique username and password. If you know your SUID (the number on your Stanford ID card), include it when you create your account to avoid any delays in accessing alumni services.

Create my Stanford Pass account
(external link)

I Want To Learn About Stanford Pass

What Services Use Stanford Pass?

Alumni-branded Email Address

Let fellow alums and potential employers know you’re a Stanford alum simply by hitting “send.” Get your free @alumni.stanford.edu email address now.

Activate email
(external link)

Alumni Directory

Your alumni network is just a click away. Explore the private Alumni Directory to find professional contacts, friends, classmates and more.

Explore Alumni Directory
(external link)

My Account

Keep your alumni account and Directory profile up to date. You’ll receive more relevant communications by keeping your information current, and you can choose what you want to appear in the Alumni Directory.

View your account
(external link)

Stanford Alumni Groups

Access alumni-hosted events and over 500 Stanford alumni communities. Students accessing Stanford Alumni Groups must also opt into Stanford Alumni Groups from your privacy settings in Axess and create a Stanford Pass account. Once done, you can browse clubs and groups.

Browse clubs and groups
(external link)
Still need help with Stanford Pass? Get in touch. (external link)
Discover the new Alumni Directory.
Manage your privacy on My Account.