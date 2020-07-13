The Board of Governors is a diverse group of Stanford Associates that acts on behalf of the organization, selecting alumni volunteer award recipients and funding grants to campus groups working to increase alumni engagement. Each governor is recommended by a Nominating Committee of fellow Stanford Associates and elected to a four-year term by sitting Board members.

Chair

Angel Davis, ’06

Governors

Adriane Gamble Armstrong, ’04, MA ’04, MBA ’09

James Barton, ’09, JD ’15

Michael Bender, ’84

Henry Brandon, ’78

Ward Bullard, ’00

Cari Pang Chen, ’97, MA ’98

Fadia Desmond, MA ’95

Libby Dietrich, ’88

Saidah Grayson Dill, ’98

Angelique Flores, ’99

Cody Harris, ’00, JD ’07

Vanessa Tapia Hartigan, ’94, MBA ’00

Ricardo Iglesias, MBA ’96

Zach Johnson, ’09

Rose Chan Loui, ’82

Charlie Quinn, ’94

Lindsay Arnold Sugden, ’02, MBA ’10

Cecil (Chip) Talbott, ’91

Sheila Wang, MS ’87