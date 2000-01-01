Skip to main content
Combine the customization of a one-of-a-kind vacation, the expertise of Stanford faculty and the excitement of your favorite people by your side. Any time of the year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own Custom Journey.

Custom Journeys

Celebrate and Reconnect

Whether it's to mark a special anniversary, birthday or other life milestone, we can help you create a family travel experience they'll never forget.

Imagine the Possibilities

  • Charter your own vintage yacht to explore the Galápagos Islands in the footsteps of Charles Darwin.

  • Rent a small Irish castle for just you and your family, and savor a celebratory banquet dinner with music and folk tales by the fire.

  • Revel in the serenity of star gazing and wildlife viewing while staying at a private safari camp in East Africa.

Leave the Planning to Us

With Travel/Study's nearly 50 years of industry experience and partnerships in all corners of the globe, our Travel Architects find no itinerary or destination too complicated or challenging.

group of people standing on mountain top with hands in the air

What Our Expert Staff Can Do

  • Help you plan your trip down to the last detail, with behind-the-scenes tours, private cooking lessons, meetings with local experts and more.

  • Suggest activities for a wide variety of interests and ability levels—tell us what moves you and we'll find the perfect excursion.

  • Provide all the information and documentation you need for a seamless experience, from visa applications, insurance and packing suggestions to maps and customized travel amenities.

  • Answer all your questions, no matter how small.

Learn from Stanford Faculty

Give your family and friends a truly educational experience with exclusive access to Stanford's premier faculty.

stormy sky over machu picchu with the mountain range in background

What Every Custom Journey Includes

  • Hear from some of the world's leading minds on topics ranging from history, biology and politics to art, literature and culture.

  • Get custom reading recommendations and complimentary books, including age-appropriate selections for everyone in your family.

  • Meet with a Stanford professor for a personalized pre-trip discussion or lecture on campus, at home or on video conference.

Inspire and Engage

Looking for a unique alternative to a friends' reunion or your organization's special interest retreat? Let us plan a completely customized travel program that focuses on precisely what you want and leverages our Stanford connections around the globe.

view of ancient theatre with mountain in background on sunny day

Key Benefits for Affinity Groups

  • We open doors to exclusive experiences, tours and local experts—you tell us your desired focus or theme, and we'll take care of all the planning to make your vision a reality.

  • Our client services team handles all the paperwork, registrations and payments, and ensures that your members are fully prepared for their travel experience with packing suggestions, visas and cultural tips.

  • A professional tour manager can manage all the logistics and inevitable hiccups on the ground, so your group has a seamless and fully engaged experience—and you can be the genius who got it all rolling!

