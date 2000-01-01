Skip to main content
Faculty/Staff Weekend

Stanford Sierra Camp is home to generations of Stanford tradition, Sierra Nevada splendor, and fun family activities—and as a member of Stanford faculty/staff, you have the opportunity to bring your loved ones along to experience Sierra Camp for themselves during Faculty/Staff Weekend.

Faculty/Staff Weekend

About

Unfortunately, due to the unprecedented winter weather we’ve experienced this year, we cannot offer the weekend as initially planned for April 2023. We look forward to the next opportunity to host this program but have no scheduled dates. We will update this page with new dates and program details when available. 

Outdoor Activities

Enjoy a variety of both active and leisurely outdoor activities against the scenic backdrop of the Sierra Nevada. Relax with a good book on a lakeside lounge chair, take a guided hike into Desolation Wilderness, sail across Fallen Leaf Lake, or join in on sports like tennis, volleyball, or basketball.

Kid-Friendly and Family Activities

Enthusiastic counselors lead creative, educational, and fun-filled programs for ages 5 through 12. Activities include indoor and outdoor games, adventurous nature hikes, and family programs that allow you to enjoy time with your children.

Special Activities

Learn about the stars on an Astro-Cruise, get your glitter on at Disco Bingo, mingle with fellow faculty and staff members at Sunset Social Hour, and come together for Campfire on the Waterfront, where all of Camp gathers ’round the crackling fire to sing tunes and roast marshmallows.

Accommodations

Camp cabins and lodge rooms provide comfortable accommodations that feature private baths. Internet access is available throughout Camp; phone, fax and message service are available in the main lodge.

Getting Here
Attendees can access Stanford Sierra Conference Center by car. Get directions.

2023 Rates

Rates are set at the time the program is offered and vary according to the number of attendees in each party. Rates include two nights’ lodging, meals from Friday dinner to Sunday lunch, and all activities. Children aged 4 and under stay free. Applicable taxes, personal expenses, and staff gratuities are not included.

1 guest: $500
2 guests: $745
3 guests: $985
4 guests: $1,230
Additional guest: $245

Deposit
Reservations require a $100 nonrefundable deposit with your reservation form.

Waiver Release
All adult participants are required to sign a liability release before arriving at Camp. Please get in touch with the Camp office at (530) 542-5600 or email any questions.