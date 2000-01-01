Stanford Sierra Camp is home to generations of Stanford tradition, Sierra Nevada splendor, and fun family activities—and as a member of Stanford faculty/staff, you have the opportunity to bring your loved ones along to experience Sierra Camp for themselves during Faculty/Staff Weekend.
Faculty/Staff Weekend
About
Unfortunately, due to the unprecedented winter weather we’ve experienced this year, we cannot offer the weekend as initially planned for April 2023. We look forward to the next opportunity to host this program but have no scheduled dates. We will update this page with new dates and program details when available.
Outdoor Activities
Enjoy a variety of both active and leisurely outdoor activities against the scenic backdrop of the Sierra Nevada. Relax with a good book on a lakeside lounge chair, take a guided hike into Desolation Wilderness, sail across Fallen Leaf Lake, or join in on sports like tennis, volleyball, or basketball.
Kid-Friendly and Family Activities
Enthusiastic counselors lead creative, educational, and fun-filled programs for ages 5 through 12. Activities include indoor and outdoor games, adventurous nature hikes, and family programs that allow you to enjoy time with your children.
Special Activities
Learn about the stars on an Astro-Cruise, get your glitter on at Disco Bingo, mingle with fellow faculty and staff members at Sunset Social Hour, and come together for Campfire on the Waterfront, where all of Camp gathers ’round the crackling fire to sing tunes and roast marshmallows.