Faculty/Staff Weekend

Accommodations

Camp cabins and lodge rooms provide comfortable accommodations that feature private baths. Internet access is available throughout Camp; phone, fax and message service are available in the main lodge.

Getting Here

Attendees can access Stanford Sierra Conference Center by car. Get directions.

2023 Rates

Rates are set at the time the program is offered and vary according to the number of attendees in each party. Rates include two nights’ lodging, meals from Friday dinner to Sunday lunch, and all activities. Children aged 4 and under stay free. Applicable taxes, personal expenses, and staff gratuities are not included.

1 guest: $500

2 guests: $745

3 guests: $985

4 guests: $1,230

Additional guest: $245

Deposit

Reservations require a $100 nonrefundable deposit with your reservation form.