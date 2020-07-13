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SAA Departments

See Who’s Here

Browse below for contact information for the various departments at Stanford Alumni Association.

Alumni Class Engagement

(650) 725-4239
reunion-info@alumni.stanford.edu

Student Programs

(650) 724-2390
studentprograms@alumni.stanford.edu

Alumni Business Center & Library

(650) 736-0467

Alumni Center Front Desk

(650) 723-2021

Alumni Career Connections

careerservices@alumni.stanford.edu

Global Alumni Community Engagement

(650) 724-1595
communities@alumni.stanford.edu

Alumni Education

(650) 721-9180
learnmore@alumni.stanford.edu

Alumni Records

(650) 725-4360
secure-development-services@lists.stanford.edu

Alumni Volunteer Engagement

(650) 723-7190
raisemyhand@alumni.stanford.edu

Membership & Partnerships

(650) 723-6185
membership@alumni.stanford.edu

Office of the President/Alumni Association Executive Leadership

(650) 723-1189
alumnipresident@stanford.edu

Online Customer Service

(866) 543-0243 (toll-free)
(650) 724-0627 (international)
alumniwebhelp@stanford.edu

Stanford Sierra Camp

(530) 541-1244
stanfordsierra@alumni.stanford.edu

Stanford Alumni on Social Media

@StanfordAlumni
teamsocial@lists.stanford.edu

STANFORD magazine

(650) 725-0672
stanford.magazine@stanford.edu

Stanford Wine Program

(650) 725-4340
wine@alumni.stanford.edu

Travel/Study

(650) 725-1093
travelstudy@alumni.stanford.edu

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