The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center offers a variety of spaces to host your Stanford event, from outdoor spaces to large halls to intimate lounging areas.
Event Spaces
McCaw Hall & Ford Gardens
This elegant and spacious room is ideal for your large reception, meeting, or exhibition. McCaw Hall accommodates from 150 to 400 people, depending on the seating configuration. This hall features high ceilings, a maple harlequin floor, soft chandelier lighting, and wall-to-wall picture windows overlooking the award-winning Ford Gardens.
Features
Chairs and round tables (66” in diameter) available at no extra charge
Double front doors connecting the hall with the main gallery and living room
Glass doors leading to the Ford Alumni Gardens which must be booked with McCaw Hall
Dwight Family Living Room may be added to a McCaw Hall reservation or rented separately; features a pre-programmed player piano, large fireplace, and plush seating.
Rental Time Rates
Day
University Rate: $2,400
Sponsored Rate: $3,500
All Day
University Rate: $3,500
Sponsored Rate: $5,000
Ford Gardens
Ford Gardens can be rented exclusively at McCaw’s base price or added to an existing McCaw Hall reservation.
University Rate: $400
Sponsored Rate: $500
Cancellation policy: McCaw Hall/Ford Gardens/Dwight Living Room cancellations received 120 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.
Dwight Family Living Room
The Dwight Family Living Room features a large limestone fireplace, plush couches and plenty of space for a reception, buffet or an intimate dinner for up to seventy people. It offers views of the gardens and reflecting pool, plus a grand player piano that can be used during your weekend or evening event. The Living Room is available to rent after 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, and on weekends between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Features
Chairs and round tables (66” in diameter) available at no extra charge
Double front doors connecting the hall with the main gallery and living room
Glass doors leading to the Ford Alumni Gardens which must be booked with McCaw Hall
Dwight Family Living Room may be added to a McCaw Hall reservation or rented separately; features a pre-programmed player piano, large fireplace, and plush seating.
Rental Type
Available Monday–Friday after 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday all day.
Without McCaw Hall
University Rate: $3,500
Sponsored Rate: $5,000
Added to McCaw Hall Reservation
University Rate: $400
Sponsored Rate: $500
Cancellation policy: McCaw Hall/Ford Gardens/Dwight Living Room cancellations received 120 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.
Fisher Conference Center & McColl Plaza
Are you planning a small reception or a medium-sized meeting? Fisher Conference Center has built-in flexibility to accommodate your needs, containing two suites of interconnected conference rooms separated by a large foyer. Each suite has three rooms with moveable soundproof walls that can be reconfigured to accommodate meetings, receptions, luncheons, and lectures of 15 to 150 people.
Features
Video Conferencing upgrades in Lane/Lyons/Lodato include a 137” video wall, two 86” monitors, cameras, a lectern, wireless, and lavalier mics.
Two 70’’ monitors and a whiteboard wall in Barnes/McDowell/Cranston
Chairs and 7’-long maple tables are available at no extra charge
Flexibility to rent all or half of the Fisher Conference Center
Option to add McColl Plaza to the reservation. Located right outside the center, McColl Plaza is the perfect spot for a break or a sit-down lunch for up to 50 people.
Fisher Conference Center Full Rental Rates
Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.)
University Rate: $1,450
Sponsored Rate: $2,000
All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)
University Rate: $1,950
Sponsored Rate: $2,700
Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.
Fisher Conference Center Half Rental Rates
(Lane/Lyons/Lodato OR Barnes/McDowell/Cranston)
Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.)
University Rate: $725
Sponsored Rate: $1,000
All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)
University Rate: $975
Sponsored Rate: $1,350
Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.
McColl Plaza Rental Rates
(available for rental with a minimum of three rooms in Fisher)
Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.) or All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)
University Rate: $400
Sponsored Rate: $500
Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.
Palm Court
Informal outdoor receptions are unforgettable at the Palm Court.
Features
Located behind the Alumni Center, Palm Court offers a courtyard with Mexican fan palms, fifty indigenous plant species, a beautiful stone terrace, and shaded patio seating for your small evening event. For larger gatherings, renting the adjacent lawn and fountain area with McCaw Hall is recommended.
Rental Rates
Reservations for Palm Court may be only booked thirty days or less in advance of the event.
Day (3—10 p.m.)
University Rate: $700
Sponsored Rate: $1,000
Special Fees
Cleaning rates are included in all rates.
Surcharges
Saturday Events: $500
Sunday Events: $750
Extended Hours
Before 8 a.m.: $150 per hour
After 10 p.m.: $250 per hour
Alumni Center Services Set-up
For groups of 50 or fewer
ACS Set-up: $100
Rental Rates 2022-2023
See the full breakdown of the university and sponsored rental rates for the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
University rates apply to university departments, Stanford hospital or clinic, and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital events. Sponsored rates apply to external organizations planning an event with a legitimate Stanford event organizer. To learn more, please visit the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP). These rates are effective from September 1–August 31, 2023.