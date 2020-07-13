Event Spaces
The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center offers a variety of spaces to host your Stanford event, from outdoor spaces to large halls to intimate lounging areas.
McCaw Hall
This elegant and spacious room is ideal for your dinner, reception, conference, or exhibition. The hall features high ceilings, a maple floor, soft chandelier lighting, and is directly connected to the outdoor Ford Gardens area. Chairs and round tables (66” in diameter) available at no additional cost.
Franklin Fountains & Ford Gardens
These outdoor spaces are ideal for lunch seating during McCaw Hall events, receptions, parties, poster sessions, and other gatherings. The lawn is available for use from May 1 - October 31.
Ford Gardens (lawn) and/or Franklin Fountains (hardscape) can be rented exclusively at McCaw Hall's base price or added to an existing McCaw Hall reservation.
Dwight Family Living Room
This warm and inviting space features a limestone fireplace, plush seating, and a grand piano, with scenic views of Franklin Fountains and Ford Gardens. Perfect for receptions, intimate dinners, or special gatherings.
Available to rent after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Round tables (66" in diameter) and chairs are included at no additional cost.
The Dwight Family Living Room can be rented exclusively at McCaw Hall's base price or added to an existing McCaw Hall reservation.
Fisher Conference Center
This versatile space contains two suites of interconnected conference rooms separated by a large foyer. Each suite has three rooms with moveable soundproof walls that can be reconfigured to accommodate meetings, receptions, luncheons, lectures, and breakout spaces.
The left suite, Lane/Lyons/Lodato (LLL) is equipped with a 137” video wall, two 86” monitors, cameras, video conferencing capabilities, a lectern with mic, and both wireless and lavalier mics.
The right suite, Barnes/McDowell/Cranston (BMC) is equipped with three 98" monitors, cameras, video conferencing capabilities, a lectern with mic, and both wireless and lavalier mics.
Chairs and 7’-long maple tables are available at no additional cost.
Flexibility to rent all or half of the Fisher Conference Center.
McColl Plaza may be added to an existing Fisher Conference Center reservation. Conveniently located just outside, this open-air plaza is ideal for breaks, lunches, or outdoor dinners.
Rental Rates
See the full breakdown of the university and external partnership rental rates for the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
University Rates
University rates apply to Stanford departments and schools, Stanford hospital or clinic, and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital events.
External Partnership Rates
External partnership rates apply to external organizations planning an event with a legitimate Stanford event organizer. To learn more, please visit the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP).