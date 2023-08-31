Skip to main content
Event SpacesSet the Scene

The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center offers a variety of spaces to host your Stanford event, from outdoor spaces to large halls to intimate lounging areas.

Event Spaces

Skip past sidebar to page content

Space Availability

The Alumni Center cautiously accepts event space reservations based on county and university guidelines. Please please fill out the room/date availability form for all inquiries.

The Alumni Center event calendar is closed from January–March 2023.

McCaw Hall & Ford Gardens

This elegant and spacious room is ideal for your large reception, meeting, or exhibition. McCaw Hall accommodates from 150 to 400 people, depending on the seating configuration. This hall features high ceilings, a maple harlequin floor, soft chandelier lighting, and wall-to-wall picture windows overlooking the award-winning Ford Gardens.

Features

  • Chairs and round tables (66” in diameter) available at no extra charge

  • Double front doors connecting the hall with the main gallery and living room

  • Glass doors leading to the Ford Alumni Gardens which must be booked with McCaw Hall

  • Dwight Family Living Room may be added to a McCaw Hall reservation or rented separately; features a pre-programmed player piano, large fireplace, and plush seating.

Download floorpan samples
(external link)

Rental Time Rates

Day

  • University Rate: $2,400

  • Sponsored Rate: $3,500

All Day

  • University Rate: $3,500

  • Sponsored Rate: $5,000

Ford Gardens

Ford Gardens can be rented exclusively at McCaw’s base price or added to an existing McCaw Hall reservation.

  • University Rate: $400

  • Sponsored Rate: $500

Cancellation policy: McCaw Hall/Ford Gardens/Dwight Living Room cancellations received 120 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.

Dwight Family Living Room

The Dwight Family Living Room features a large limestone fireplace, plush couches and plenty of space for a reception, buffet or an intimate dinner for up to seventy people. It offers views of the gardens and reflecting pool, plus a grand player piano that can be used during your weekend or evening event. The Living Room is available to rent after 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, and on weekends between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Features

  • Chairs and round tables (66” in diameter) available at no extra charge

  • Double front doors connecting the hall with the main gallery and living room

  • Glass doors leading to the Ford Alumni Gardens which must be booked with McCaw Hall

  • Dwight Family Living Room may be added to a McCaw Hall reservation or rented separately; features a pre-programmed player piano, large fireplace, and plush seating.

Rental Type

Available Monday–Friday after 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday all day.

Without McCaw Hall

  • University Rate: $3,500

  • Sponsored Rate: $5,000

Added to McCaw Hall Reservation

  • University Rate: $400

  • Sponsored Rate: $500

Cancellation policy: McCaw Hall/Ford Gardens/Dwight Living Room cancellations received 120 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.

Fisher Conference Center & McColl Plaza

Are you planning a small reception or a medium-sized meeting? Fisher Conference Center has built-in flexibility to accommodate your needs, containing two suites of interconnected conference rooms separated by a large foyer. Each suite has three rooms with moveable soundproof walls that can be reconfigured to accommodate meetings, receptions, luncheons, and lectures of 15 to 150 people.

Features

  • Video Conferencing upgrades in Lane/Lyons/Lodato include a 137” video wall, two 86” monitors, cameras, a lectern, wireless, and lavalier mics.

  • Two 70’’ monitors and a whiteboard wall in Barnes/McDowell/Cranston

  • Chairs and 7’-long maple tables are available at no extra charge

  • Flexibility to rent all or half of the Fisher Conference Center

  • Option to add McColl Plaza to the reservation. Located right outside the center, McColl Plaza is the perfect spot for a break or a sit-down lunch for up to 50 people.

Download floorpan samples
(external link)

Fisher Conference Center Full Rental Rates

Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $1,450

  • Sponsored Rate: $2,000

All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $1,950

  • Sponsored Rate: $2,700

Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.

Fisher Conference Center Half Rental Rates

(Lane/Lyons/Lodato OR Barnes/McDowell/Cranston)

Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $725

  • Sponsored Rate: $1,000

All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $975

  • Sponsored Rate: $1,350

Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.

McColl Plaza Rental Rates

(available for rental with a minimum of three rooms in Fisher)

Day (8 a.m.—5 p.m.) or All Day (8 a.m.—10 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $400

  • Sponsored Rate: $500

Cancellation policy: Fisher Conference Center cancellations received 60 days or less in advance of the event will incur a 100% charge of the room rental fee. Only written cancellations are accepted.

Palm Court

Informal outdoor receptions are unforgettable at the Palm Court.

Features

Located behind the Alumni Center, Palm Court offers a courtyard with Mexican fan palms, fifty indigenous plant species, a beautiful stone terrace, and shaded patio seating for your small evening event. For larger gatherings, renting the adjacent lawn and fountain area with McCaw Hall is recommended.

Rental Rates

Reservations for Palm Court may be only booked thirty days or less in advance of the event.

Day (3—10 p.m.)

  • University Rate: $700

  • Sponsored Rate: $1,000

Special Fees

Cleaning rates are included in all rates.

Surcharges

Saturday Events: $500

Sunday Events: $750

Extended Hours

Before 8 a.m.: $150 per hour

After 10 p.m.: $250 per hour

Alumni Center Services Set-up

For groups of 50 or fewer

ACS Set-up: $100

Rental Rates 2022-2023

See the full breakdown of the university and sponsored rental rates for the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

University rates apply to university departments, Stanford hospital or clinic, and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital events. Sponsored rates apply to external organizations planning an event with a legitimate Stanford event organizer. To learn more, please visit the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP). These rates are effective from September 1–August 31, 2023.

Download FY23 rates (PDF)
(external link)
Download Rental Rates (2023) (external link)
Event FAQs
Contact Alumni Center Services (external link)