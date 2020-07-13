Event Spaces

This versatile space contains two suites of interconnected conference rooms separated by a large foyer. Each suite has three rooms with moveable soundproof walls that can be reconfigured to accommodate meetings, receptions, luncheons, lectures, and breakout spaces.

The left suite, Lane/Lyons/Lodato (LLL) is equipped with a 137” video wall, two 86” monitors, cameras, video conferencing capabilities, a lectern with mic, and both wireless and lavalier mics.

The right suite, Barnes/McDowell/Cranston (BMC) is equipped with three 98" monitors, cameras, video conferencing capabilities, a lectern with mic, and both wireless and lavalier mics.

Chairs and 7’-long maple tables are available at no additional cost.

Flexibility to rent all or half of the Fisher Conference Center.

McColl Plaza may be added to an existing Fisher Conference Center reservation. Conveniently located just outside, this open-air plaza is ideal for breaks, lunches, or outdoor dinners.