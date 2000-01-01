Alumni Newsletters
Keep up to date on all things alumni with stories, local alumni events, webcasts, faculty talks and trip notifications—all sent straight to your inbox.
STANFORD magazine
Be the first to hear about digital exclusives and more in the online version of STANFORD magazine.
The Loop
Twice a month, get in the loop with curated e-newsletters that bring you meaningful Stanford stories that can be browsed at any time. Alumni and parents of current undergraduates are automatically subscribed to the Loop.
Stanford Where You Live
Learn about alumni events happening near you and around the world in this popular monthly newsletter. Alumni and parents of current undergraduates are automatically subscribed to the Stanford Where You Live newsletter.
Learn list
Receive monthly emails about online learning opportunities like free classes, webcasts featuring Stanford faculty or campus luminaries and more.
Stanford Travel/Study
Get updates on Travel/Study offerings that include all-new itineraries, trips with a twist, classics revisited, family adventures, trips for solo travelers and more.