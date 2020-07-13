Alumni Newsletters
Keep up to date on all things alumni with stories, local alumni events, webcasts, faculty talks, and Travel/Study trip information—all sent straight to your inbox.
Follow Your Interests
Love to learn? Make your emails more relevant by signing up for updates on the topics you most want to hear about.
Food for Thought
Receive quarterly emails about online learning opportunities like free classes, webcasts featuring Stanford faculty or campus luminaries, and more.
STANFORD Magazine
Be the first to hear about digital exclusives and more in the online version of STANFORD magazine.
Stanford Report
Get a daily dose of Stanford News, including research and stories impacting the Stanford community.
Travel/Study
Looking to travel? Sign up for updates on our amazing journeys, our family-focused trips, or adventures for solo travelers!
Travel/Study
Receive regular updates on the many programs Travel/Study has to offer, from active adventures to land journeys, sea and river cruises, family trips, and more.
Stanford Family Adventures
Receive updates on our family-focused trips only. These multi-generational trips include the Young Explorer program for children 6 and up.
Solo Travelers
Receive periodic updates on trips with availability in single accommodations and notices of last-minute openings on popular, previously sold-out departures.
Stanford Sierra Camp
Love the mountain air? Sign up for updates on our family getaways, alumni programs, business meetings, and more.
Summer Family Camp
Be the first to know when applications open for Summer Family Camp—a week in the High Sierra filled with nonstop educational fun, experiences, and memories for the whole family.
Healthy Living Retreat for Women
Interested in four days of relaxation and rejuvenation with programming presented by Stanford and Bay Area health experts? Join the list to hear when registration opens.
Memorial Day Weekend Program
Subscribe to get notified when registration opens for this long-weekend program at Fallen Leaf Lake, featuring a faculty lecture, a student performance, a multicourse meal, and more.
Stay Current
To help you stay in the know, you’re automatically subscribed to these emails once you graduate.
The Loop
Twice a month, all alumni and parents of current undergraduate students receive The Loop, a curated newsletter that brings you meaningful Stanford stories that can be browsed at any time.
Stanford Where You Live
Learn about alumni events happening near your primary address and around the world in this popular monthly newsletter.
Are you receiving a monthly events newsletter for a region in which you no longer live? Use the link below to update your address.
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