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Alumni Center Events

Alumni Center EventsPlan Your Stanford Event

Why Host With Us?

The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is a comprehensive venue featuring an elegant reception hall, unique meeting rooms, and beautiful outdoor gardens.

  • A dedicated event manager to help coordinate and oversee your event

  • Convenient parking at the Track House Lot or for larger events, the rentable Galvez Lot

  • Nearby Marguerite Shuttle station with stops around campus and the train station

Event Planning Services

Hire an Alumni Center event manager to plan your event to help with:

  • Room layout, ordering your furniture, and audio/visual with Event Services or external vendor

  • Catering, menus, linens, and centerpieces

  • Reserving parking and transportation services

  • Ordering garbage, recycling, and compost bins with PSSI

Note: A handling fee equal to 20% of the final bill for each selected service will be charged to your PTA at the conclusion of the event.

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Dwight Family Living Room

Frequently Asked Questions

Ready to book your event? Start here. (external link)
Get in touch with Alumni Center Events. (external link)