Alumni Center Events
Why Host With Us?
The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is a comprehensive venue featuring an elegant reception hall, unique meeting rooms, and beautiful outdoor gardens.
A dedicated event manager to help coordinate and oversee your event
Convenient parking at the Track House Lot or for larger events, the rentable Galvez Lot
Nearby Marguerite Shuttle station with stops around campus and the train station
Event Planning Services
Hire an Alumni Center event manager to plan your event to help with:
Room layout, ordering your furniture, and audio/visual with Event Services or external vendor
Catering, menus, linens, and centerpieces
Reserving parking and transportation services
Ordering garbage, recycling, and compost bins with PSSI
Note: A handling fee equal to 20% of the final bill for each selected service will be charged to your PTA at the conclusion of the event.