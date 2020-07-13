Alumni Center Events

Hire an Alumni Center event manager to plan your event to help with:

Room layout, ordering your furniture, and audio/visual with Event Services or external vendor

Catering, menus, linens, and centerpieces

Reserving parking and transportation services

Ordering garbage, recycling, and compost bins with PSSI

Note: A handling fee equal to 20% of the final bill for each selected service will be charged to your PTA at the conclusion of the event.