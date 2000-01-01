The Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is a comprehensive venue featuring an elegant reception hall, unique meeting rooms, and beautiful outdoor gardens.
Alumni Center Events
Why Host With Us?
Features
Free Wi-Fi and use of the Munzer Business Center.
A dedicated event manager to help coordinate and oversee your event.
Marguerite Shuttle stop is conveniently located near the Alumni Center, with stops around campus and the train station. Or convenient parking at the Track Lot is available for larger events, as the rentable Galvez Lot.
Event Planning Services
Hire an Alumni Center event manager to plan your event to help with:
Room layout, furniture, and audio/visual setup
Catering, menus, linens, and centerpieces
Parking and transportation services
Garbage, recycling, and compost bins with PSSI
Note: A handling fee equal to 20% of the final bill for each selected service will be charged to your PTA at the conclusion of the event.