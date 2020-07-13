Frosh
Welcome! Get ready to make lifelong memories.
Follow Your Nerd Fam
SAA's student Instagram is the place to be and be seen. Follow @stanford_sac and be the first to hear about Nerd Nation t-shirt giveaways (twice during fall quarter), post-event photos, upcoming class-only events, and volunteer or employment opportunities with SAA.
Your '29 Class Tee
Show your class pride! Each year, Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) produces a free, custom tee for the incoming class that is unique and boasts the class diamond. This year, we hosted a design contest and we are very excited to debut this t-shirt at the NSO Class Photo event on Friday, September 19, We hope to see you wearing yours all over campus.
All Right TREEditions
We've got fifty on our list; how many can you name in 30 seconds? We asked you to show us at Cardinal Nights Presents: "What's in Your Forecast?" on Saturday, September 20, 2025 and pick a favorite (or two) at Winter Warm-Up on Friday, January 9, 2026. Save the photo strips for when you need to drop something in a time capsule ... in about four years.
Hello, SAC
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community.
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events. Read on for more information
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!