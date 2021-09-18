Welcome! Get ready for the great times ahead.
Frosh
Your Class T-shirt
Show your class pride! Each year, the Stanford Alumni Association creates a free custom tee for incoming frosh that is unique to their class. They will premier at TREESources of New Student Orientation on Friday, September 23.
Letter to Your Senior Self
If you could talk to your future self, what would you say? We will invite you by email to sit down and write one out in person at a special event during the Winter quarter, hosted by Undergraduate Advising Resources.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community.
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!