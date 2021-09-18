Skip to main content
FroshFroshing on The Farm

Welcome! Get ready for the great times ahead.

Frosh

Skip past sidebar to page content

Your Class T-shirt

Show your class pride! Each year, the Stanford Alumni Association creates a free custom tee for incoming frosh that is unique to their class. They will premier at TREESources of New Student Orientation on Friday, September 23.

Letter to Your Senior Self

If you could talk to your future self, what would you say? We will invite you by email to sit down and write one out in person at a special event during the Winter quarter, hosted by Undergraduate Advising Resources.

Stay Connected

Connect and grow with your alumni community.

Student Alumni Council

The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.

Meet the SAC
Get Social

Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!

STANFORD Magazine (external link)
Career Connections (external link)
Alumni Directory (external link)