About SAA

From connecting you with 230,000+ alumni worldwide to bringing you the latest Stanford stories, SAA helps you keep Stanford close wherever you are.

About Us

Students with banners protesting on Stanford campus

Racial Justice Resources

We’re committed to keeping you informed on the university’s response and scholarship on diversity, equity, inclusion and access. Stay up to date with these curated resources.

Stanford Alumni

(650) 723-2021
(800) 786-2586 (toll-free)

alumni-feedback@stanford.edu

Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
326 Galvez Street
Stanford, CA 94305-6105

See What's in Store

Our mission is all about reaching, serving and engaging Stanford alumni and students. Founded in 1892 by the University's first graduates, the Stanford Alumni Association produces a wide array of offerings and programming to support you at every stage of your Stanford journey, both as a student and as an alum.

Foster Relationships

Thousands of alumni events happen near you and online, and we’re here to help you find them.

Build Communities

The Stanford alumni community is always close at hand. Socialize or intellectualize—online or in person—anytime, anywhere.

Connect Alumni

Stanford alums are ready to support your goals—and we make it easier to tap into your alumni network wherever you are.

Inspire Curiosity

From STANFORD magazine to webcasts to Stanford Travel/Study, we have news, views and insights that keep your curiosity alive.

Make A Difference

Our strong volunteer network brings alumni programs to life and makes an impact around the world.

Enhance Alumni Life

Our collection of student and alumni perks allows you to unlock exclusive events and discounts even when you’re off the Farm.

What We Value

We have a few core values and ideals that guide us in our path of service toward each other and the alumni community.

Our People

We care for and respect one another professionally and personally, acknowledging that while our work is important, our lives extend well beyond SAA.

Excellence

We strive to be outstanding in all that we do, both as individuals and as an organization, while embracing a growth mindset focused on learning and continuous improvement.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

We strive to be a safe, fair, open and wonderfully diverse community in which differences are celebrated and staff members can be authentically themselves, feel that they belong, have a voice and contribute meaningfully.

Integrity

We expect honesty, transparency, trust, accountability and respect for others, both personally and professionally, as we endeavor always to comport ourselves in an appropriate and ethical manner.

Innovation

We look for new ideas and better ways to accomplish our mission; accept the occasional failure as a necessary part of improvement; and applaud original thinkers who are courageous, bold and creative in both big and small ways.

The Greater Good

We endeavor to “own the whole” by embracing collaboration and thinking beyond our individual, departmental and organizational responsibilities, as we care for the success of not only our own work, but also for that of all our Stanford colleagues.

Fun

We take our work seriously, yet firmly believe in the power of humor and a work environment that is playful, lively and enjoyable.

Find Your Graduate School

Looking for specialized resources designed for grads of your graduate school? Head over to your school’s page to hone your search.

New to Stanford Alumni? Get Connected Today.

It’s easy (we promise). Once you create your login, profile and alumni email address you’ll be all set.

