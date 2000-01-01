From connecting you with 230,000+ alumni worldwide to bringing you the latest Stanford stories, SAA helps you keep Stanford close wherever you are.
Racial Justice Resources
We’re committed to keeping you informed on the university’s response and scholarship on diversity, equity, inclusion and access. Stay up to date with these curated resources.
Foster Relationships
Thousands of alumni events happen near you and online, and we’re here to help you find them.
Build Communities
The Stanford alumni community is always close at hand. Socialize or intellectualize—online or in person—anytime, anywhere.
Connect Alumni
Stanford alums are ready to support your goals—and we make it easier to tap into your alumni network wherever you are.
Inspire Curiosity
From STANFORD magazine to webcasts to Stanford Travel/Study, we have news, views and insights that keep your curiosity alive.
Make A Difference
Our strong volunteer network brings alumni programs to life and makes an impact around the world.
Enhance Alumni Life
Our collection of student and alumni perks allows you to unlock exclusive events and discounts even when you’re off the Farm.
Our People
We care for and respect one another professionally and personally, acknowledging that while our work is important, our lives extend well beyond SAA.
Excellence
We strive to be outstanding in all that we do, both as individuals and as an organization, while embracing a growth mindset focused on learning and continuous improvement.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We strive to be a safe, fair, open and wonderfully diverse community in which differences are celebrated and staff members can be authentically themselves, feel that they belong, have a voice and contribute meaningfully.
Integrity
We expect honesty, transparency, trust, accountability and respect for others, both personally and professionally, as we endeavor always to comport ourselves in an appropriate and ethical manner.
Innovation
We look for new ideas and better ways to accomplish our mission; accept the occasional failure as a necessary part of improvement; and applaud original thinkers who are courageous, bold and creative in both big and small ways.
The Greater Good
We endeavor to “own the whole” by embracing collaboration and thinking beyond our individual, departmental and organizational responsibilities, as we care for the success of not only our own work, but also for that of all our Stanford colleagues.
Fun
We take our work seriously, yet firmly believe in the power of humor and a work environment that is playful, lively and enjoyable.
Stanford Alumni
(650) 723-2021
(800) 786-2586 (toll-free)
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
326 Galvez Street
Stanford, CA 94305-6105
