Volunteer
Volunteer
Spread the word about reunion activities or coordinate a Mini-Reunion for your dormmates, teammates, or name-that-groupmates.
✓ Share the reunion dates October 19-22, 2023
✓ Invite your friends
✓ Create your Class Book page
✓ (Re)connect with classmates
✓ Spread the word on social (#StanfordReunion)
What Are the Benefits?
The university and your classmates will be grateful! Help spread the word about Reunion and receive:
VIP Volunteer Reception
A special invitation to the VIP Volunteer Reception hosted by Stanford’s president on Thursday evening.
Extra Credit
Credit on your permanent Stanford record for volunteer service to the university
Commemorative Stanford Ribbon
A commemorative Stanford ribbon in recognition of your volunteer contributions
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.
Interested in attending Stanford Reunion Homecoming?
Let everyone know you plan on being there—official registration opens mid-August.