Volunteering
Bring your friends together again.
Spread the word about reunion activities or coordinate a Mini-Reunion for your dormmates, teammates, or name-that-group-mates.
What Are the Benefits?
VIP Volunteer Reception
Receive a special invitation to the VIP Volunteer Reception hosted by University President Jonathan Levin, ’94, on Thursday evening, October 15, 2026.
Extra Credit
Credit on your permanent Stanford record for volunteer service to the university.
Commemorative Stanford Ribbon
You’ll receive a commemorative Stanford ribbon in recognition of your volunteer contributions.
How Can I Help?
✓ Plan a Mini-Reunion
✓ Encourage friends to submit a Class Book page beginning in April
✓ Convince friends to register for Reunion Homecoming beginning in mid-August
✓ Volunteer on a committee
✓ Spread the word #StanfordReunion
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.