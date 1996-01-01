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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Volunteering

Bring your friends together again.

Spread the word about reunion activities or coordinate a Mini-Reunion for your dormmates, teammates, or name-that-group-mates.

What Are the Benefits?

VIP Volunteer Reception
Receive a special invitation to the VIP Volunteer Reception hosted by University President Jonathan Levin, ’94, on Thursday evening, October 15, 2026.

Extra Credit
Credit on your permanent Stanford record for volunteer service to the university.

Commemorative Stanford Ribbon
Youll receive a commemorative Stanford ribbon in recognition of your volunteer contributions.

How Can I Help?

✓ Plan a Mini-Reunion

✓ Encourage friends to submit a Class Book page beginning in April

✓ Convince friends to register for Reunion Homecoming beginning in mid-August

✓ Volunteer on a committee

✓ Spread the word #StanfordReunion

I want to help (external link)

Contact Us

Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.

General Inquiries

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. PT.
reunion-info@alumni.stanford.edu
(650) 723-2021