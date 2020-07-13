Seniors
SAA is here to help you make it memorable with awesome events, helpful resources, and opportunities to connect with your class and alumni family.
Your Alumni Directory
The Alumni Directory is the only verified online listing of Stanford alumni. Whether you're looking to seek advice, discover alumni with similar interests, or find out if a company is the right fit for you, the Alumni Directory is a helpful resource for students looking to make personal and professional connections. When you update your Directory profile, better connections await.
Commencement Events
Celebrate all your accomplishments at Stanford! Join your fellow seniors for a magical evening of food and dancing at Senior Dinner on the Quad (June 11, 2026), making memories that you'll cherish for years to come.
Get Connected
Meet your Stanford Communities
Here you'll be able to connect with alumni through a professional group, shared identity, interest groups, and much more. Don't wait for graduation to get plugged into a new Stanford community. You can start attending events now as a student.
SAA Membership
To celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2026, we’re giving you a lifetime SAA membership. It’s a pretty awesome graduation gift full of discounts, special access, and other great benefits. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred. Look for more details this spring quarter.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!