SAA is here to help you make it memorable with awesome events, helpful resources, and opportunities to connect with your class and alumni family.

Senior Class Presidents
Saturday, September 24, 3–5:00 p.m.

Welcome to the year of a lifetime. Stop by the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center for sparkling wine or apple cider, and yummy snacks.

Celebrate all your accomplishments at Stanford! Join your fellow seniors for a magical evening of food and dancing at Senior Dinner on the Quad, making memories that you'll cherish for years to come.

SAA Membership

To celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2023, we’re giving you a lifetime SAA membership. It’s a pretty awesome graduation gift full of discounts, special access and other great benefits. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred. Look for more details this spring quarter.

Wherever you go after graduation, the Stanford Alumni Association provides opportunities for you to stay involved and close to your class community. Check out the resources available to you as a recent graduate.

Connect and grow with your alumni community

Student Alumni Council

The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.

Get Social

Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!

