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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Registration

Stanford Reunion Homecoming registration will open August 11, 2026.

Band playing instruments with Stanford tree on grass

Registration Policies

We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions.

Reunion Assistance Fund

Financial assistance in the form of one Class Party ticket or up to two Class Tailgate tickets can be requested by email until October 9, and prior to registering.

Cancellations and Fees

Through September 10
Full refund

Through October 9
50% refund

After October 9
No refund available

A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 5+ years of age.

General FAQs

We’re Here for You

Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.

Contact Us

Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.

General Inquiries

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. PT.
reunion-info@alumni.stanford.edu
(650) 723-2021