Registration
Stanford Reunion Homecoming registration will open August 11, 2026.
Registration Policies
We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions.
Reunion Assistance Fund
Financial assistance in the form of one Class Party ticket or up to two Class Tailgate tickets can be requested by email until October 9, and prior to registering.
Cancellations and Fees
Through September 10
Full refund
Through October 9
50% refund
After October 9
No refund available
A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 5+ years of age.
We’re Here for You
Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.