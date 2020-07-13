Skip to main content

Graduate Awards

Graduate AwardsRecognizing Outstanding Graduate Students
Skip past sidebar to page content

Community Impact Award

The Stanford Alumni Association recognizes outstanding graduate students with the Community Impact Award. These students have fostered a sense of belonging and inspired enthusiasm among fellow grad students, enhancing the Stanford community through their exemplary leadership of a student organization, creation of an event or program, or other unique campus contribution.

All currently enrolled graduate students are eligible for this award, and students may receive this award only once.

View 2026 award recipients

Members of the 2026 Community Impact Award gathered at the Stanford Associates ceremony on April 18, 2026.

Nominate a Student

Recognize a graduate student who has fostered a sense of belonging and inspired enthusiasm among fellow grad students. All currently enrolled graduate students are eligible for this award. Grad students may receive this award only once during their time as a student. Please complete a submission for the student/students via the form below. All Student Awards Nominations have closed as of Monday, February 23, 2026.