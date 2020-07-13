Graduate Awards
Graduate AwardsRecognizing Outstanding Graduate Students
Nominate a Student
Recognize a graduate student who has fostered a sense of belonging and inspired enthusiasm among fellow grad students. All currently enrolled graduate students are eligible for this award. Grad students may receive this award only once during their time as a student. Please complete a submission for the student/students via the form below. All Student Awards Nominations have closed as of Monday, February 23, 2026.