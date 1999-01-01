Do you have feedback on this new version of the alumni website?

Tell us what you think with a one-minute survey. We’re glad you’re here!

How can I request a copy of my transcript?

You can easily request a copy of your transcript online.

As an alum, may I host a memorial service, wedding, commitment ceremony or reception at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center?

Unfortunately, due to its tax status, the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is not available for these types of services; it can host only events organized by Stanford departments that adhere to the mission of Stanford University. Memorial receptions celebrating the life of a faculty member, staff or student may be allowed when directly organized and conducted by a related university department; however, such events can only be approved on a case-by-case basis by the Stanford Alumni Association.

How do I secure my free lifetime alumni email address?

Visit the Stanford Alumni email page to learn how to create your email account.

Who can access the Alumni Directory?

The directory is only available to Stanford alumni. The university defines an alum as an individual who has completed three or more quarters of course work in a degree-granting program at Stanford. Participation in and/or completion of Stanford’s certificate-granting and professional development programs does not qualify one to access the alumni-only features of the site.