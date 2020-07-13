My Account
Stay in touch with all Stanford has to offer by managing the information that connects you to the university and the alumni community.
Explore My Account
Keep Your Info Current
Provide an up-to-date, non-Stanford email address to access your account and receive timely notifications. Sharing your current physical and email addresses helps us connect you with local alumni events, Stanford perks, and more.
Introduce Yourself
Got a new last name? Ready to add a "Dr." or "PhD" to your title? Want to share your pronouns? Or have an online presence you’d like to share? You’re in control of how you want other alumni to see you.
Update names, suffixes & pronouns
Tap into Career Support
Ready to make career connections? Add your work history and headline, select the type of career support you can offer others, and include details that will help SAA share relevant opportunities and resources.
Update professional experiences
Discover and Reconnect
Keep up with the communities you care about by adding your community affinities, interests, and student activities.
Manage Your Privacy
My Account gives you an easy way to control your privacy. You can share as little or as much as you choose, but the more you share, the more relevant personal and professional connections you’ll make.
Expand on Your Education
Add degrees from other universities and provide your own details about your degrees, including select coursework, minors, departmental or interdisciplinary honors, coterminal status, lab affiliations, capstone, creative or research projects, and more.
Provide more detail about your degree