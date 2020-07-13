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My Account

My AccountYou + Stanford

Stay in touch with all Stanford has to offer by managing the information that connects you to the university and the alumni community.

Visit My Account
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Update your profile
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Read FAQs
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Explore My Account

Keep Your Info Current

Provide an up-to-date, non-Stanford email address to access your account and receive timely notifications. Sharing your current physical and email addresses helps us connect you with local alumni events, Stanford perks, and more.

Update email addresses

Update mailing addresses

Introduce Yourself

Got a new last name? Ready to add a "Dr." or "PhD" to your title? Want to share your pronouns? Or have an online presence you’d like to share? You’re in control of how you want other alumni to see you.

Update names, suffixes & pronouns

Update URLs

Tap into Career Support

Ready to make career connections? Add your work history and headline, select the type of career support you can offer others, and include details that will help SAA share relevant opportunities and resources.

Update professional experiences

Offer career support

Discover and Reconnect

Keep up with the communities you care about by adding your community affinities, interests, and student activities.

Update social class year

Update community affinities

Update interests

Update student activities & residences

Manage Your Privacy

My Account gives you an easy way to control your privacy. You can share as little or as much as you choose, but the more you share, the more relevant personal and professional connections you’ll make.

Manage your privacy & visibility

Expand on Your Education

Add degrees from other universities and provide your own details about your degrees, including select coursework, minors, departmental or interdisciplinary honors, coterminal status, lab affiliations, capstone, creative or research projects, and more.

Provide more detail about your degree

Add degrees from other universities

Visit My Account (external link)

Update Your Profile

Your contact details, your activities on and off the Farm, the information you share in your Alumni Directory profile—see them all from My Account, then keep them updated as life changes so you don’t miss out on alumni connections and Stanford opportunities.

How to Update Your Alumni Directory Profile.
Please note that the LinkedIn Import feature has been discontinued as of March 31, 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alumni Directory
Lifetime Alumni Email Address
Stanford Pass