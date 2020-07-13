My Account

Yes! Anyone is welcome to create an account. Please note that to access certain resources (like a lifetime alumni email address or the Alumni Directory), you must qualify as an alum under the university’s official definition. The university defines alumni as those who have completed at least three quarters of academic coursework in a degree-granting program at Stanford. Certain individuals who have completed post-graduate study at a Stanford professional school will have Alumni Directory access to the alumni of that particular school.

Are you a family member of an alum or a Stanford traveler, donor, faculty member, or staff member? You might find it helpful to create an account to manage event registrations, subscribe to Stanford email lists, and receive important event, trip, group, gift, and other confirmation communications.