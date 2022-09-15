After the Farm(external link)
from STANFORD magazine
As you strike out into the real world, don’t miss out on this collection of stories and advice for life after Stanford.
The Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations (ACTN) is looking for qualified candidates from the alumni community with a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, in order to bring new voices and perspectives to the Board of Trustees. Does this sound like you or someone you know? Learn more about the trustee candidate qualifications and submit your application today.
Explore news, views and perspectives from Stanford and your alumni community.
from STANFORD magazine
As you strike out into the real world, don’t miss out on this collection of stories and advice for life after Stanford.
from Stanford Pathfinders
Alan Chiu, MS ’11, demystifies the emerging worlds of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3. He discusses his two newly founded companies and what his experience building and investing in enterprise start-ups has taught him about the future of the web.
from STANFORD magazine
You’ve got a lot on your mind. We asked Stanford experts what books to read about mental health, work, the environment and more of today’s big issues.
Peek at some alumni events happening just around the corner.
October 20–23, 2022
Calling all ’2s and ’7s! Get ready for four days of fun in the sun with classmates and generations of fellow alums celebrating milestone reunions right alongside you.
There’s something for everyone at Stanford Alumni. We’re here to help you connect, learn and grow every step of the way.
Looking to make a career change or network with other alumni? Don’t miss out on our career resources.
Explore the actions Stanford is taking to create a more inclusive community.
Welcome, Stanford students! Don’t miss out on special programming developed just for you.
Loading...