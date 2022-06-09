Undergraduate AwardsRecognizing Amazing Undergraduates
The Stanford Alumni Association recognizes extraordinary undergraduates with the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Award of Excellence.
Undergraduate Awards
J.E. Wallace Sterling Award 2022 Winner
Adam Nayak, ’22, MS ’22
Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 Winners
Sean Casey, ’22, MS ’22
Charlotte “Charlie” Hoffs, ’22, MS ’22
Corey Lamb
J.E. Wallace Sterling Award
Nominate a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on the Stanford community.
Award of Excellence
Honor a graduating senior who has demonstrated a sincere commitment to the university through involvement, leadership and extraordinary Stanford spirit. Designed to recognize the top 10% of the class with this honor.