Undergraduate Awards
The Stanford Alumni Association recognizes extraordinary undergraduates with the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Award of Excellence.
Nominate a Student
All Student Awards nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.
J.E. Wallace Sterling Award
Nominate a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on student life and the Stanford community. Please note that this year, we are asking Sterling Award nominators to collect two references as part of their nomination. Nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.
Award of Excellence
Honor a graduating senior who has demonstrated a sincere commitment to the university through involvement, leadership, and extraordinary Stanford spirit. This award is designed to recognize the top 10% of the class with this honor. Nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.
J.E. Wallace Sterling Award 2026 Winner: Ava Brown, ’26
Congratulations to this year's winner, Ava Brown, ’26. More information about all our 2026 awardees is available in the Stanford Report.
Georgia Walker-Keleher, ’26, MA '26