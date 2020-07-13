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Undergraduate Awards

Undergraduate AwardsRecognizing Amazing Undergraduates

The Stanford Alumni Association recognizes extraordinary undergraduates with the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Award of Excellence.

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These awards evaluate both demonstrated and potential service to the university. Such service could include involvement in athletics, clubs, drama and musical productions, fundraising, journalism, public service, religious organizations, residential education, social and political organizations, student government or university committees.

Nominate a Student

All Student Awards nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award

Nominate a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on student life and the Stanford community. Please note that this year, we are asking Sterling Award nominators to collect two references as part of their nomination. Nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Award of Excellence

Honor a graduating senior who has demonstrated a sincere commitment to the university through involvement, leadership, and extraordinary Stanford spirit. This award is designed to recognize the top 10% of the class with this honor. Nominations closed on Monday, February 23, 2026.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award

Named for J.E. Wallace Sterling, who served as Stanford’s president from 1949 to 1968 and as chancellor until 1985, the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award recognizes a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on the Stanford community.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award 2026 Winner: Ava Brown, ’26

Congratulations to this year's winner, Ava Brown, ’26. More information about all our 2026 awardees is available in the Stanford Report.

See past recipients

Outstanding Achievement Award

Created in 2011, the Outstanding Achievement Award is granted to J.E. Wallace Sterling Award finalists. A student who receives this has made a significant impact on the campus community with undergraduate activities that demonstrates the strong potential for continued service to the university and the alumni community.

Outstanding Achievement Award 2026 Winner

Georgia Walker-Keleher, ’26, MA '26

Award of Excellence

Designed to recognize the top 10% of the class, the Award of Excellence honors graduating seniors who have demonstrated a sincere commitment to the university through involvement, leadership and extraordinary Stanford spirit.

View 2026 award recipients

2026 Award of Excellence recipients gathered at the Stanford Associates ceremony on April 18, 2026.