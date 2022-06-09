Undergraduate Awards

These awards evaluate both demonstrated and potential service to the university. Such service could include involvement in athletics, clubs, drama and musical productions, fundraising, journalism, public service, religious organizations, residential education, social and political organizations, student government or university committees.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award

Named for J.E. Wallace Sterling, who served as Stanford’s president from 1949 to 1968 and as chancellor until 1985, the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award recognizes a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on the Stanford community.