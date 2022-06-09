Undergraduate Awards

Skip to main content
Undergraduate AwardsRecognizing Amazing Undergraduates

The Stanford Alumni Association recognizes extraordinary undergraduates with the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Award of Excellence.

These awards evaluate both demonstrated and potential service to the university. Such service could include involvement in athletics, clubs, drama and musical productions, fundraising, journalism, public service, religious organizations, residential education, social and political organizations, student government or university committees.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award

Named for J.E. Wallace Sterling, who served as Stanford’s president from 1949 to 1968 and as chancellor until 1985, the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award recognizes a graduating senior whose undergraduate leadership and volunteer activities have made the largest impact on the Stanford community.

J.E. Wallace Sterling Award 2022 Winner

Adam Nayak, ’22, MS ’22

Outstanding Achievement Award

Created in 2011, the Outstanding Achievement Award is granted to J.E. Wallace Sterling Award finalists. These top senior(s) have made a significant impact on the campus community with undergraduate activities that demonstrate the strong potential for continued service to the university and the alumni community.

Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 Winners

  • Sean Casey, ’22, MS ’22

  • Charlotte “Charlie” Hoffs, ’22, MS ’22

  • Corey Lamb

Award of Excellence

Designed to recognize the top 10% of the class, the Award of Excellence honors graduating seniors who have demonstrated a sincere commitment to the university through involvement, leadership and extraordinary Stanford spirit.

