Please read through the following resources as you plan your event at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
Event Planning Resources
Catering
You have a multi-faceted list of approved caterers ranging in cost to meet various budgetary needs. These are the only caterers permitted to work in our facility.
Facility Usage Policy
Your event must adhere to the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center facility usage policy. Please review it and contact your event manager with any questions.
Parking
To reserve the Galvez Lot or spaces in front of Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center or Memorial Way, please contact Stanford Transportation by email or at (650) 723-9362. Please note that reserving Galvez Lot does not guarantee that the lot is dedicated to your event only, as multiple departments may reserve simultaneously.
Stanford Event Services
For A/V, room setup, and other equipment needs, please contact Event Services no later than one month prior to your event date to avoid rush charges.
Recycling And Garbage
Recycling and garbage bins can be accommodated for up to 250 guests. Order one extra set for every 50 additional guests above 250, plus one compost bin for every 50 guests. Please request a daily refresh (indicate delivery and pick-up dates and times) for multi-day events. Arrillaga Alumni Center is building #08-450, McCaw is room 121, and Fisher Conference Center in room 159.
Alcohol
For events that serve alcohol and are open to the public, have a no-host bar, or charge a registration fee, please get in touch with the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) to obtain the required alcohol permit. This process can take up to two weeks to complete.
Sponsorship
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is available for events directly organized, planned, and managed by a Stanford school or department, registered student group, LPCH, or SHC. Unaffiliated external entities must approach a related department willing to own and partner on event planning and financial responsibilities.
Security
Please notify OSEP if additional security is required due to the nature of your event or the attendance of a high-profile speaker or attendee.