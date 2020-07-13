Event Planning Resources
Please read through the following resources as you plan your event at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.
Catering
We’ve hand-picked a list of sustainable caterers who range in cost and authentic fare. These are the only caterers permitted to work in our facility. Please select only one per event.
Facility Usage Policy
Your event must adhere to the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center facility usage policy. Please review it and contact your event manager with any questions.
Parking
To reserve the Galvez Lot or spaces in front of Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center or Memorial Way, please contact Stanford Transportation by email or at (650) 723-9362. Please note that reserving Galvez Lot does not guarantee that the lot is dedicated to your event only, as multiple departments may reserve simultaneously.
Stanford Event Services
For A/V, room setup, and other equipment needs, please contact Event Services no later than two-months prior to your event date to avoid rush charges.
Event Recycling, Compost, and Garbage
Dining guidance continues to evolve; we’ll reach out closer to your event on the number of TRIOs you may need to order from PSSI. See PSSI recommendations for events here. The Alumni Center building number is 08-450; McCaw is room 121; Fisher is room 159.
Alcohol
For events that serve alcohol and are open to the public, have a no-host bar, or charge a registration fee, please get in touch with the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) to obtain the required alcohol permit. This process can take up to two weeks to complete.
Stanford Event Organizer
The Alumni Center is part of Stanford University and as such, is a private, tax-exempt venue; it is available for events directly organized, planned, and managed by a Stanford school or department, registered student group, LPCH, or SHC. Events must be consistent with the educational mission of Stanford University and intended primarily for Stanford alumni, faculty, students, and staff. External partnership rates apply to external organizations planning an event with a legitimate Stanford event organizer.
Security
Please notify OSEP if additional security is required due to the nature of your event or the attendance of a high-profile speaker or attendee.