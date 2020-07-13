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Event Planning Resources

Event Planning ResourcesHow to Make It Happen

Please read through the following resources as you plan your event at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Reservation Inquiry (external link)
Spaces & Rates

Your Alumni Center Services event manager is available to help ensure your event runs smoothly. The Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) will advise you with alcohol permits, sponsorship approvals and security needs.

Catering

We’ve hand-picked a list of sustainable caterers who range in cost and authentic fare. These are the only caterers permitted to work in our facility. Please select only one per event.

Download approved caterers (PDF)
(external link)

Facility Usage Policy

Your event must adhere to the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center facility usage policy. Please review it and contact your event manager with any questions.

Download usage policy (PDF)
(external link)

Parking

To reserve the Galvez Lot or spaces in front of Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center or Memorial Way, please contact Stanford Transportation by email or at (650) 723-9362. Please note that reserving Galvez Lot does not guarantee that the lot is dedicated to your event only, as multiple departments may reserve simultaneously.

View Galvez Lot Parking Guidelines (PDF)
(external link)

Stanford Event Services

For A/V, room setup, and other equipment needs, please contact Event Services no later than two-months prior to your event date to avoid rush charges.

Visit Event Services
(external link)

Event Recycling, Compost, and Garbage

Dining guidance continues to evolve; we’ll reach out closer to your event on the number of TRIOs you may need to order from PSSI. See PSSI recommendations for events here. The Alumni Center building number is 08-450; McCaw is room 121; Fisher is room 159.

Submit work request from B&GM
(external link)

Alcohol

For events that serve alcohol and are open to the public, have a no-host bar, or charge a registration fee, please get in touch with the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) to obtain the required alcohol permit. This process can take up to two weeks to complete.

Visit OSEP alcohol service info
(external link)

Stanford Event Organizer

The Alumni Center is part of Stanford University and as such, is a private, tax-exempt venue; it is available for events directly organized, planned, and managed by a Stanford school or department, registered student group, LPCH, or SHC. Events must be consistent with the educational mission of Stanford University and intended primarily for Stanford alumni, faculty, students, and staff. External partnership rates apply to external organizations planning an event with a legitimate Stanford event organizer.

View OSEP Stanford Event Organizer Policy
(external link)

Security

Please notify OSEP if additional security is required due to the nature of your event or the attendance of a high-profile speaker or attendee.

View OSEP security info
(external link)
Ready to book your event? Start here. (external link)
Get in touch with Alumni Center Events. (external link)
Find answers to Alumni Center Events frequently asked questions.