Event Planning Resources

Please read through the following resources as you plan your event at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Event Planning Resources

Your Alumni Center Services event manager is available to help ensure your event runs smoothly. The Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) will advise you with alcohol permits, sponsorship approvals and security needs.

Catering

You have a multi-faceted list of approved caterers ranging in cost to meet various budgetary needs. These are the only caterers permitted to work in our facility.

Download approved caterers (PDF)
(external link)

Facility Usage Policy

Your event must adhere to the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center facility usage policy. Please review it and contact your event manager with any questions.

Download usage policy (PDF)
(external link)

Parking

To reserve the Galvez Lot or spaces in front of Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center or Memorial Way, please contact Stanford Transportation by email or at (650) 723-9362. Please note that reserving Galvez Lot does not guarantee that the lot is dedicated to your event only, as multiple departments may reserve simultaneously.

View Galvez Lot Parking Guidelines (PDF)
(external link)

Stanford Event Services

For A/V, room setup, and other equipment needs, please contact Event Services no later than one month prior to your event date to avoid rush charges.

Visit Event Services
(external link)

Recycling And Garbage

Recycling and garbage bins can be accommodated for up to 250 guests. Order one extra set for every 50 additional guests above 250, plus one compost bin for every 50 guests. Please request a daily refresh (indicate delivery and pick-up dates and times) for multi-day events. Arrillaga Alumni Center is building #08-450, McCaw is room 121, and Fisher Conference Center in room 159.

Submit work request from B&GM
(external link)

Alcohol

For events that serve alcohol and are open to the public, have a no-host bar, or charge a registration fee, please get in touch with the Office of Special Events and Protocol (OSEP) to obtain the required alcohol permit. This process can take up to two weeks to complete.

Visit OSEP alcohol service info
(external link)

Sponsorship

Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center is available for events directly organized, planned, and managed by a Stanford school or department, registered student group, LPCH, or SHC. Unaffiliated external entities must approach a related department willing to own and partner on event planning and financial responsibilities. 

Read about sponsored events
(external link)

Security

Please notify OSEP if additional security is required due to the nature of your event or the attendance of a high-profile speaker or attendee.

View OSEP security info
(external link)
Download Rental Rates (2023) (external link)
Event FAQs
Contact Alumni Center Services (external link)