Yes! Here are some advanced search pro tips to help you get the most out of your Alumni Directory experience.

Wildcard characters (*, ?) help you broaden your search to find anything matching a pattern. Let’s say you can’t recall the exact spelling of your friend’s last name. Entering Thom* into the keyword search will find anyone with the name Thomsen, Thomason, Thomson, Thompson, Thomas, and non-name matches too. Entering Jo?n into the keyword search will find Joan, Joon, John, and any name or non-match match of that pattern.

Boolean operators (AND, OR, NOT) allow you to expand or narrow your search. Entering Roble AND Lagunita into the keyword search will find the narrower set of any profile that contains both keywords, say, to find an alum who lived in both dorms while at Stanford and lists both on their profile. Entering Roble OR Lagunita will find any profile that contains the broader set of at least one keyword, or both keywords, on their profile. Say, this would help you find alums who lived in either dorm. Lastly, entering Roble NOT Lagunita returns any profile that contains the keyword ‘Roble’ but excludes any profile that also contains the keyword ‘Lagunita.’ This could help you find an alum who lived in Roble and other dorms, but never Lagunita.

Quotation marks (“ ”) help you laser-target your search to find an exact match. Entering “The Boeing Company” into the keyword search will return any profile that contains that exact text string match.