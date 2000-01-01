Skip to main content


The Alumni Directory is the only verified online listing of Stanford alumni. Whether you're looking to reconnect with a classmate, seek advice, discover alumni with similar interests, or find out if a company is a right fit for you, the Alumni Directory is a helpful resource for alumni and students looking to make personal and professional connections.

Mobile-Friendly Experience

Network, reconnect, and reminisce from anywhere with powerful search and filters in the mobile-friendly Directory.

Community Connections

Get closer to the communities that matter to you with search fields like community affinity, interests, area of study, location, and class year.

Career Connections

Open the door for future opportunities by finding others based on industry, company, skills & specialties, job title, and availability to offer career support.

LinkedIn Import

Quickly import your headline, “about” statement, skills, and professional experience from LinkedIn (goodbye, copy and paste!), and make any edits you’d like before sharing it.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Alumni Directory is reserved for the use of Stanford University and its alumni to connect with each other as members of the Stanford community. Use for other purposes, including the mailing or solicitation of individuals listed in the Alumni Directory, is prohibited, as is use of information listed in the Alumni Directory without the express written consent of authorized Stanford personnel. Such unauthorized use may violate rights of privacy and/or publicity and will be considered a misuse of proprietary information.

