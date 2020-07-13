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Alumni Directory

Stanford Alumni DirectoryWho Will You Discover?

Connect with your Stanford Alumni community. Explore your official destination for finding alumni of Stanford.

Visit the Directory
(external link)
Update your Profile
(external link)
Read FAQs

The Alumni Directory is available to those who have completed a minimum of three quarters of a degree-granting program at Stanford.

All Stanford, All Together, All in One Place. All Right Now.

From campus activities to career experience and more, there are so many ways to find, connect with, and support Stanford students and alumni. Update your profile today and start making more meaningful connections.

Check out our video for tips on how to use the Alumni Directory and start making connections today!

Update your Directory profile

How to Update Your Alumni Directory Profile
Please note that the LinkedIn Import feature has been discontinued as of March 31, 2024.

Your Alumni Community Is at Your Fingertips

The Alumni Directory is the only verified online listing of Stanford alumni. Whether you're looking to reconnect with a classmate, seek advice, discover alumni with similar interests, or find out if a company is a right fit for you, the Alumni Directory is a helpful resource for alumni and students looking to make personal and professional connections.

Mobile-Friendly Experience

Network, reconnect, and reminisce from anywhere with powerful search and filters in the mobile-friendly Directory.

Community Connections

Get closer to the communities that matter to you with search fields like community affinity, interests, area of study, location, and class year.

Career Connections

Open the door for future opportunities by finding others based on industry, company, skills & specialties, job title, and availability to offer career support.

Visit the Directory (external link)

Frequently Asked Questions

The Alumni Directory is reserved for the use of Stanford University and its alumni to connect with each other as members of the Stanford community. Use for other purposes, including the mailing or solicitation of individuals listed in the Alumni Directory, is prohibited. Such unauthorized use may violate rights of privacy and/or publicity and will be considered a misuse of proprietary information.

My Account
Stanford Alumni Groups (external link)
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