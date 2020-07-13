Alumni Directory
Connect with your Stanford Alumni community. Explore your official destination for finding alumni of Stanford.
The Alumni Directory is available to those who have completed a minimum of three quarters of a degree-granting program at Stanford.
All Stanford, All Together, All in One Place. All Right Now.
From campus activities to career experience and more, there are so many ways to find, connect with, and support Stanford students and alumni. Update your profile today and start making more meaningful connections.
Check out our video for tips on how to use the Alumni Directory and start making connections today!
Update your Directory profile
Your Alumni Community Is at Your Fingertips
The Alumni Directory is the only verified online listing of Stanford alumni. Whether you're looking to reconnect with a classmate, seek advice, discover alumni with similar interests, or find out if a company is a right fit for you, the Alumni Directory is a helpful resource for alumni and students looking to make personal and professional connections.
Mobile-Friendly Experience
Network, reconnect, and reminisce from anywhere with powerful search and filters in the mobile-friendly Directory.
Community Connections
Get closer to the communities that matter to you with search fields like community affinity, interests, area of study, location, and class year.
Career Connections
Open the door for future opportunities by finding others based on industry, company, skills & specialties, job title, and availability to offer career support.
Frequently Asked Questions
Stanford alumni and current Stanford students have access to the Alumni Directory. The university defines alumni as those who have completed three quarters in a degree-granting program at Stanford. GSB certificate holders and School of Medicine residents and postdocs are also considered alumni by their professional school and can see their graduate school alumni in their view of the Directory.
It’s easy: Simply click the Alumni Directory logo on the top left corner in the navigation bar.
There could be a few reasons why someone isn’t showing up in your search results. They may have their Alumni Directory profile set to private, or they may have changed their name or other information about themselves. If your search isn’t turning up results, try using search filters without a name.
Your search may return no results if you used a keyword that doesn’t exist in any alum or student profile, or if you used a filter that can’t find any matches (e.g., a location where no alumni or students live within the radius). If this happens, try broadening your search terms or filtering instead of searching. The filters are standardized, whereas the word you use to search for an industry or activity might differ from the word others use. The Directory search algorithm improves over time with use. We encourage you to try different keywords, spellings, and abbreviations when you search to improve your results and to help enhance the Directory’s search intelligence. If you can’t find what you are looking for, contact us by submitting a form or by phone at (866) 543-0243 toll-free (USA) or +1 650 724 0627 (international).
The Alumni Directory uses taxonomies originally aligned with LinkedIn for industry and skills & specialties. Not retrieving any results with the industry filter? Try the same term using the skills & specialties filter (e.g., finance is not listed under industry, but under skills & specialties).
Filters narrow your search. For example, selecting a Social Class Year range of 1977 to 1978 will limit the search results to include only profiles that contain and display an undergraduate or graduate social class year that falls within that range.
Let’s say you want to further refine your search by selecting an Industry filter facet of Law Practice, which then further limits your search results to only those profiles that contain and display an undergraduate or graduate social class year that falls within that range and specify and display an Industry of Law Practice.
You can then expand your search by selecting additional facets within the Industry filter, such as Venture Capital & Private Equity. Your search results update to include any profiles that contain and display an undergraduate or graduate social class year that falls within that range, and specify and display an Industry of either Law Practice OR Venture Capital & Private Equity. Your search results have broadened at the facet level, but still remain narrowed at the filter level.
Yes! Here are some advanced search pro tips to help you get the most out of your Alumni Directory experience.
Wildcard characters (*, ?) help you broaden your search to find anything matching a pattern. Let’s say you can’t recall the exact spelling of your friend’s last name. Entering Thom* into the keyword search will find anyone with the name Thomsen, Thomason, Thomson, Thompson, Thomas, and non-name matches too. Entering Jo?n into the keyword search will find Joan, Joon, John, and any name or non-match match of that pattern.
Boolean operators (AND, OR, NOT) allow you to expand or narrow your search. Entering Roble AND Lagunita into the keyword search will find the narrower set of any profile that contains both keywords, say, to find an alum who lived in both dorms while at Stanford and lists both on their profile. Entering Roble OR Lagunita will find any profile that contains the broader set of at least one keyword, or both keywords, on their profile. Say, this would help you find alums who lived in either dorm. Lastly, entering Roble NOT Lagunita returns any profile that contains the keyword ‘Roble’ but excludes any profile that also contains the keyword ‘Lagunita.’ This could help you find an alum who lived in Roble and other dorms, but never Lagunita.
Quotation marks (“ ”) help you laser-target your search to find an exact match. Entering “The Boeing Company” into the keyword search will return any profile that contains that exact text string match.
Whether you send a short email or a thoughtful LinkedIn message, alumni are generally responsive to a request for help. Here's what you'll want to include: why you’re contacting them, what specific experience of theirs you’re interested in learning about, and a request for a 20-minute conversation at their convenience. We do not recommend asking for a job, internship, or referral.
Tip: Read this article about cold contacting fellow alumni for help getting started.
Yes. The URL for the search result you create in the Alumni Directory can be copied, pasted, and shared with other Stanford alumni or students who have access to the Directory. To share your profile, simply view your profile and copy the URL from your browser, then share that link with a Stanford alum or student who has access to the Alumni Directory.
Profile and privacy updates can take about five minutes to update in the Alumni Directory.
LinkedIn decided to close the full profile API that enables the import feature. You will have access to the LinkedIn Import feature through Sunday, March 31, 2024, and we encourage you to take advantage of this time-saving feature while it's available. Any data you import from LinkedIn will remain in My Account unless you remove it yourself.
While the convenience of the LinkedIn Import will be missed, you can easily update any fields in your profile through My Account. We will continue to explore features to help make updating your profile even easier.
Need more help? Please submit a help ticket.
The previous Alumni Directory included photos that were added many years ago, so the formats and quality didn’t meet the specifications of the new Alumni Directory. Luckily, though, it’s easy to add a new profile picture from your desktop or your phone—so let’s refresh that photo!
It generally takes a couple of weeks into your first quarter as an enrolled student at Stanford, but there are some exceptions that may extend this timeframe. Students will need to create a Stanford Pass login to access the Directory.
Tip: Follow these best practices for connecting with alumni.
Important: The Alumni Directory is reserved for the use of Stanford University and its alumni to connect with each other as members of the Stanford community. Use for other purposes, including the mailing or solicitation of individuals listed in the Alumni Directory, is prohibited.
The Stanford Alumni Directory is the official destination for discovering and connecting with the global community of 230,000+ Stanford alumni. The Alumni Directory offers robust search and filters across Stanford affiliations (such as area of study and student activities), community affinities, and professional data. The Alumni Directory also contains alumni contact information and now offers the ability to find alumni willing to offer career support. Stanford Alumni Mentoring (SAM), on the other hand, is an opt-in platform where students who are early in their career exploration can connect with 10,000+ alumni mentors. SAM has extra features that provide more scaffolding to support outreach, such as seeing who’s available online for a conversation, in-platform messaging, and recommended connections based on the student’s profile.
If you need additional help or wish to report an issue with the Alumni Directory, please contact us by submitting a form or by phone at (866) 543-0243 toll-free (USA) or +1 650 724 0627 (international).
We’ll keep on iterating based on your feedback and data-driven product insights, and continue the evolution of your Alumni Directory. Have feedback for us? Submit a ticket today.Thank you!
The Alumni Directory is reserved for the use of Stanford University and its alumni to connect with each other as members of the Stanford community. Use for other purposes, including the mailing or solicitation of individuals listed in the Alumni Directory, is prohibited. Such unauthorized use may violate rights of privacy and/or publicity and will be considered a misuse of proprietary information.