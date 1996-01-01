Our Commitment to Accessibility

The Stanford Alumni Association is committed to making our programs and services available to all of our alumni and students, regardless of sensory, motor, cognitive or other disability.

Examples of this ongoing effort include, to the extent possible, assistive technologies (such as assisted-listening devices), special transportation options for those with limited mobility at on-campus events (such as dedicated golf carts and accessible parking), planning consideration (such as ADA-compliant venue selection when available) and website improvements.

Please let us know of any barriers you encounter to full participation in any Stanford Alumni Association offering.

Reporting Accessibility Issues

Events, Programs and Services

If you have trouble accessing or participating in any Stanford Alumni Association event, program or service, please call our central number at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center at (650) 723-2021 or toll-free at (800) 786-2586.

You may also contact an individual department directly, or submit a note through our online Customer Service form.

Websites and Digital Offerings

If you have trouble accessing content or using features of this website, any other Stanford Alumni Association website or any Stanford University website due to a disability, please contact us. You can also email us at web-accessibility@stanford.edu or call the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center at (650) 723-2021, or toll-free (800) 786-2586.

In an effort to make our digital content more accessible to readers using VoiceOver and similar technologies, STANFORD magazine will provide Microsoft Word or plain text versions of individual articles upon request. Please email us at stanford.magazine@stanford.edu or call (650) 725-0672 and specify the title of any requested individual article(s), your contact information and the preferred document type. At this time, requests can only be honored for articles that appear on our website (issues from 1996 to present).

iOS and OS X users can also choose to read STANFORD magazine articles in Safari Reader, which simplifies the appearance of web pages, allows adjustment of type size and is compatible with VoiceOver and Speak Selection. To activate Safari Reader: