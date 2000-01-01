From alumni career connections to alumni-sourced advice and continued learning content, we’ve got what you need to get through the year and beyond.
Sophomores
Sophomore Soph Serve
Mark your calendars, ’25, for some Sophomore Soph Serve on Tuesday, April 25. We'll be swirling colorful flavors just for you and your classmates. Follow our socials to be the first to know where and when.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!