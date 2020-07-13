Sophomores
From alumni career connections to alumni-sourced advice and continued learning content, we’ve got what you need to get through the year and beyond.
Now Playing: AlumNites
Ready to meet alums for an evening of casual conversation over dinner in the dorms? SAA will invite local alums with stories to tell so come with curiosity. The first round of dinners will occur Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29. We'll host another round in the spring but be sure to check your inbox to sign-up once the invitation hits your inbox.
Stanford Alumni Directory
Wherever you are, you can connect to your extended family of 252,000 Stanford alumni. Studying abroad, moving to a new city, or getting familiar with an industry? Use the Alumni Directory to build your network and connect with alumni all over the world.
Follow Your Nerd Fam
SAA's student Instagram is the place to be and be seen. Follow @stanford_sac and be the first to hear about Nerd Nation t-shirt giveaways (twice during fall quarter), post-event photos, upcoming class-only events, and volunteer or employment opportunities with SAA.
Hello, SAC
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!