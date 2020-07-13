Young Alumni
Community, classmates, career connections? You’ll find them here. Get connected to the things that make life as an alum easier—no matter where life takes you.
Stanford Where You Are
True story: You can keep making Stanford memories no matter how long it’s been since your days on the Farm.
Events and alumni could be in your area, and your first step to finding them is keeping your preferred physical and email addresses up to date in your alumni account. (Bonus: This is how you get STANFORD magazine, too.)
If this is your first time accessing your alumni account, you'll be prompted to create a Stanford Pass login. To avoid delays, have your SUID number or your SUNet ID (for alums up to 5 years out) handy to verify your identity. Need help? Contact us.
Find Your Alumni Community
Whether you’re looking for a group for game night, a peer in the industry, or classmates to catch up with, your shared Stanford connection makes for a meaningful foundation.
Young Alumni Opportunity Fund
Getting together with 3 or more of your classmates or other young alums? We'll help cover the bill! Apply for a one-time grant that can help cover snacks, entry fees, props...you name it, we got you!
Stay tuned for applications to open in the fall.
Your Go-To for Alumni Groups
Community awaits! From the local to the professional to the shared-identity, get in touch with the people you want to meet on Stanford Alumni Groups.
Events for Every Alum
Go for a hike, practice public speaking, reconnect at reunion—take your pick of alumni events that make alumnihood memorable.
Career Support to Move You Forward
Building your network? Seeking a mentor? Offering career help to others? Connect with your network of 252,000 alumni worldwide for advice and opportunities so you can take that next step with confidence.
Alumni Connections
Find classmates, alums in your industry, or those offering support on the only verified online listing of Stanford alumni.
Jobs from Alums
Search (or share!) jobs and event opportunities on the private Stanford Alumni LinkedIn Group for Stanford students and alums.
Industry Groups
Open the door to connections, events, and advice by getting in touch with alumni who share your professional interests.
SAA Membership is On Us!
You crossed the finish line (graduation!)—now enjoy a treat or two from the Stanford Alumni Association.
Your SAA Lifetime Membership Gift
We’re giving all Stanford graduates a lifetime membership in the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) to celebrate your accomplishments. This graduation gift includes discounts on car rentals, hotels, special access to programs, and more. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred.
Experience Stanford in a New Way
Got a community or cause that’s close to your heart? You can make a difference—and other alums want to join you. Get connected to a volunteer opportunity below.
Go Beyond the Farm
Rally your fellow alums, family, and friends to give their time to a cause you care about during the Beyond the Farm Alumni Day of Service.
Get Involved in Alumni Groups
Your input could go a long way in helping to shape events and programming for regional, professional, and identity-based clubs and groups.
Alumni Stories Around the World
See what Stanford alumni are getting up to with spotlights, news, and profiles from STANFORD magazine.
See More Stanford Alumni on Social
Even if you’re too far to hike the Dish, you can still admire the scenery on social. Follow @StanfordAlumni for alumni stories, campus snapshots, and more scroll-stopping stuff worth seeing.