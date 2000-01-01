Skip to main content
Young AlumniNew Beginnings After the Farm

Enter this bright new chapter of your life with opportunities and resources that will guide you through new-alum life.

Young Alumni

Skip past sidebar to page content

All Young Alums

Graduating from Stanford doesn't have to mean losing touch with all the exciting opportunities you had on the Farm. The Stanford Alumni Association is here for all alumni, and we're thrilled to welcome you to the family. Check the listings below to see what we have to offer.

Stanford Where You Live

Alumni events happen every month, and we want you there! All alums receive a monthly email with content and virtual event listings, while alums in major regions also receive an email with localized opportunities; make sure your preferred address is on file. Check or update your address here.

View events & club information
(external link)

Young Alumni Groups

Keep Stanford in your back pocket if you end up in a major U.S. metro. Meetups and outings are planned by fellow young alumni and newbies can join anytime you land. Find your crew, whether it's a professional group or young alumni group, and be adopted by your new Stanford families away from The Farm. No one should have to jump to “All Right Now” alone.

Email Greg Yee, ’06, for more info

Alumni Career Connections

The right resources make all the difference. The Stanford Alumni Association is here to help you build connections so you can bring your career goals to life.

Explore alumni career resources
(external link)

Stay Curious

Keep your intellectual curiosity thriving with a wide range of webcasts, podcasts and videos featuring renowned Stanford experts. Check out our Learn page to see our latest online offerings.

Explore learning opportunities

Welcome to the Family

Hey, Class of 2022! Want to get the most out of everything SAA has to offer our alumni community? (Hint: You do) We’ve got resources, opportunities, special events...all the great things that make Stanford, Stanford.

Grad Alums: School Connections

Connect with your school and learn about opportunities tailored to your school's network of alumni.