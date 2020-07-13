You’ve accomplished so much at Stanford; now it’s time to celebrate.
Commencement
Recognizing Grad Student Contributions
We look forward to recognizing those who have made significant contributions to building community among graduate students. We do this by awarding the Community Impact Award every spring quarter.
Grad Commencement Celebration
Join your classmates for an evening under the stars as you sample delectable food and beverages on Wednesday, June 12, 7:30-9:30 pm. This complimentary event is open to graduating grad students who are eligible to participate in June Commencement.
SAA Snackapalooza
Stanford Alumni Association joins the weekend celebration with a complimentary snack and water giveaway in front of the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center immediately following Commencement. Family and friends are welcome to swing by to pick up snacks on the way to their individual department ceremonies!
Your SAA Lifetime Membership Gift
We’re giving all Stanford graduates a lifetime membership in the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) to celebrate your accomplishments. This graduation gift includes discounts on car rentals, hotels, special access to programs, and more. Your membership will be activated after your degree is conferred.