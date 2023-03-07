Career Connections
Expand Your Potential
Tap into your network of over 230,000 Stanford alumni to find jobs, career advice, resources, and more.
Alumni Directory
Explore the Stanford Alumni Directory to find your next connection.
Stanford PlusFive
Access the same amazing career resources you had as a student for up to five years after graduation.
Stanford Alumni LinkedIn Group
Find jobs and opportunities posted by fellow alumni in the Stanford Alumni (verified) LinkedIn Group. You can automatically join using your alumni.stanford.edu email address.
Alumni Job Postings
Announcement: the Stanford Alumni LinkedIn group is the new spot for posting and looking for jobs.
If you would like to post a job or internship for a current student, please use Handshake.
The Alumni Job Board is being retired. Current postings will be active for 60 days from their posting date until March 7, 2023.
Stanford Alumni Groups
A new community is waiting for you on Stanford Alumni Groups, your online hub for exploring alumni communities and events.
Your School Resources
Head over to your school’s page to find school-specific resources.
Upcoming Events
From professional events to webinars to networking opportunities, find events online or near you that take your career goals to the next level.