Eligibility

Who is eligible for an alumni email account?

Any Stanford alum or current student with three quarters-plus status (meaning you’ve completed a minimum of three academic quarters as a matriculated, degree-seeking student in a degree-granting program at Stanford) is eligible for a Stanford Alumni email account.

How do I get an alumni email account?

To get an alumni email account, you must register for the Stanford Alumni Association website and be a Stanford alum with three quarters-plus status. During the SAA website registration process, you will be asked if you want an alumni email address. Check the box to unlock immediate access to your alumni email account powered by Google.

If you’ve already registered for the SAA website, select the "Check Email" button on the top of any page on the site. After logging in, you will be taken to your alumni email account.

What if I also have a GSB alumni email account?

GSB and Stanford Alumni email accounts are completely separate. However, you log in to each using your Stanford Pass username and password.

Access

How do I access my alumni email account?

Access your alumni email account through the alumni.stanford.edu website (and clicking the "check email" button).

You can also access it via mobile device or your desktop (e.g., via Outlook or Apple Mail). Only desktop access requires the creation of a separate Google Apps password.

If you try to access your alumni email through gmail.com, you must log in with username@alumni.stanford.edu (even if you use username@stanfordalumni.org). You will then be redirected to the Stanford Alumni Association login page.

Do I need to log out of Gmail separately when I log out of the Stanford Alumni Association website?

Yes, make sure you log out of Gmail separately. In addition, closing the alumni email browser/tab without signing out will not log you out. If you don't log out, others who use your computer can access your email.

Where do I go to log out of Gmail?

To sign out of your Gmail account, select the initial of your first name in the upper corner of the page and click "Sign out."

Is there any reason that I would not be able to access my alumni email account?

Your account will remain accessible to you as long as you comply with the Terms of Use, which may be changed or amended periodically. Stanford reserves the right to discontinue an alum's email access if the alum uses the account in a way that, at the sole discretion of Stanford, is deemed inappropriate as defined by the Code of Conduct. Stanford reserves the right to terminate the webmail service at any time.

Does Stanford have access to my alumni email account?

Stanford does not view or access any content from your alumni email account unless explicitly requested to do so by the account owner to provide technical assistance, or in response to an automatic account suspension by Google or a compulsory legal process mandate.

Account Administration

Who sets up and administers Stanford Alumni email accounts?

Stanford's IT staff is responsible for setting up and administering alumni email. Stanford Customer Service continues to be the first point of contact for any problems alums may encounter with the service.

How secure is my alumni email account?

Stanford Alumni email, powered by Google, provides strong security and privacy protections. Google is contractually obligated to protect your confidential information and not release it to other parties, absent compulsory legal processes. Learn more about Google’s privacy protections.

In order to provide essential core features for Stanford Alumni email, Google runs automated scanning and indexing processes like spam filtering, anti-virus protection and malware detection. Google systems also scan content to make sure Apps work better for users, enabling functionality like search in Gmail or Google Docs. These processes are completely automated and do not involve humans.

My name has changed. How do I update my alumni email address?

To change your Stanford Alumni email, contact Stanford Customer Service.

Settings and Management

Can I forward incoming mail to another address?

Yes, Gmail lets you automatically forward incoming mail to another address. In addition to forwarding the message to another account, Gmail will keep a copy in your mailbox. You can decide if the copy should be kept in your Inbox, All Mail (archive) or Trash. Learn how to set up forwarding.

How do I delete a forwarding setting?

To delete a forward setting, select the "gear" in the upper right-hand corner of your mail screen. Select the "Forwarding and POP/IMAP" tab. Select the radio button that says "Disable forwarding."

If you have multiple forward settings, you will find the remainder under the Settings tab called "Filters.” A filter that was set for forwarding will say the following:

Matches: from:(*)

Do this: Forward to emailaddress@domain

To remove the filter, click "Delete" to the left of the filter

How do I add contacts?

Google has a robust Contact Manager that helps you easily create new contacts. After manually adding contacts, you can then include them on your “Frequently Contacted” list. Learn how to add, move, or import contacts.

How do I create labels or folders?

Folders are called "Labels" in Gmail. Labels are Google's way of categorizing information, and they display to the left of the subject line of a message, in addition to the left side of a Gmail page. You can assign multiple labels to a single message and color-code them for easy identification. Learn how to create a label.

How do I create filters?

Gmail filters allow you to manage the flow of incoming messages. Using filters, you can automatically label, archive, delete, star or forward your mail, or even keep it out of Spam—all based on a combination of keywords, sender, recipients and more. Learn how to create filters.

How do I create an alias?

An email alias is one or more additional email names that direct mail to your primary email address, and they can be useful when you have to provide an email address and prefer not to give out your primary address. Google aliases may contain letters (A–Z), numbers (0–9), dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.), but other special characters are not allowed. If you would like to create a new alias, go to the Alumni Email tab in your Profile on the Stanford Alumni website. To view existing aliases, click on the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner of your alumni email, select “See all settings” and select the "Accounts" tab.

How do I create a signature?

A signature is a standard message automatically inserted at the bottom of every message you send. Google allows for a single signature. Learn how to create a signature.

How do I change the time zone?

The time zone for Stanford Google Apps is set to Pacific Time Zone. If you want to change the time zone, you will have to go to your Google Calendar. Click the gear icon at the top of any Google Calendar page, then click Settings and select the General tab. In the Country section, select your country. In the Time zone section, select your time zone. When you navigate away from the page, your changes will save automatically.

How do I add a vacation response?

You can set up a vacation response in your Gmail settings that will automatically reply to anyone who emails you. Learn how to create a vacation auto-reply.

How do I enable an Outlook-style preview pane?

A preview pane allows you to read mail right next to your list of conversations. Although preview panes are not a standard feature in Google, you'll be happy to know that there is a way to enable them. Click on the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner of your alumni email, select “See all settings” and select the "Inbox" tab. Scroll down the page to Reading pane and select "Enable reading pane". Save changes at the bottom of the page.

I have an @stanfordalumni.org email address. Why does the email address in the right corner of my mail screen say username@alumni.stanford.edu?

The short answer: don't worry about it. Your alumni email is set up for whichever address you use; the address in the right corner isn't important (though it is confusing!).

Why can't I use my @stanfordalumni.org email address to log in to other Google products?

Stanford uses Google Workspace for Education. Google does not allow users to log in to a consumer Google product with the email address used in Google Workspace for Education. As a result, if you have used your @stanfordalumni.org account to log in to your Google accounts in the past, it will no longer work. When you try to log in, you will get a message telling you that you need to associate your account with a different email address. You will be given three options: (1) create a new Gmail address, (2) associate a different email address with this account (e.g., username@yahoo.com), or (3) continue to log in with a temporary password assigned by Google.

Your Alumni Email vs. Your Personal Gmail

How does my personal Gmail account relate to my alumni email account?

Your personal Gmail account is completely separate from your alumni email account.

Can I merge an existing Google account with my alumni email account?

Google does not allow you to merge separate Google Accounts. You can, however, set up one account to forward to another account. Learn how to set up forwarding.

Can I keep both my personal Google account and my alumni email account open in the same browser?

Unfortunately, this is not possible. To avoid seeing the "Switch Accounts" prompt that signs you out of one of your accounts, we suggest using one browser for your personal Google account and a different browser for your alumni email.

What applications are being offered with my Stanford Alumni email account?

Google Calendar and Google Docs are included with your alumni email account. Please note that your Stanford Alumni email on Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Docs cannot be integrated with existing consumer Google accounts.

If you do not see an application listed here, we do not support it. But if you need to access additional apps not listed here, you can always do so through your personal Gmail account.