To get an alumni email account, you must create a Stanford Pass account and be a Stanford alum with three quarters-plus status. During the account creation process, you will be asked if you want an alumni email address. Check the box to unlock immediate access to your alumni email account powered by Google.

If you’ve already registered for the SAA website, select the "Check Email" button at the top of any page on the site. If you receive an error message, contact Stanford Customer Service.