Career Connections

Thinking about your next professional step? Get closer to your goals by making connections you can carry with you even when you’re off the Farm.
Students
Stanford Pass
To get started, create your Stanford Pass account. You’ll use Stanford Pass to access the Alumni Directory, register for alumni events, join alumni groups, and more.
Stanford Alumni Groups
Get set up to have access to alumni-hosted events and over 500 Stanford alumni communities. Complete these steps to access Stanford Alumni Groups as a student:
Go to the opt-in page in Axess. Read the information and slide the bar to "Y" to indicate that you would like to opt in to Stanford Alumni Groups. You will receive a confirmation email with login instructions. It will take 24 hours to process your opt-in request.
Note: You’ll need a Stanford Pass account to access Stanford Alumni Groups. To avoid delays, include your SUID number when creating your Stanford Pass. Need help? Contact us.
Alumni Directory
Your alumni network is just a click away. Explore the Alumni Directory to find professional contacts, friends, classmates, and more. Watch the video on how to use the Alumni Directory.
Your Alumni Profile
Keep your Alumni Profile up to date. You can select the info you want to make public, and you’ll receive more relevant updates from SAA by keeping your Alumni Profile current.
Stanford Alumni LinkedIn Group
Share jobs and event opportunities on our LinkedIn group exclusively for Stanford students and alumni. Students can automatically join with their alumni.stanford.edu email address. Watch the video on how to find alumni using LinkedIn.
Advice and Mentorship
Match your goals with a mentor or chat with someone who’s been where you are—or where you want to be. Alumni are ready to help you with advice from their own career journeys through the Stanford Alumni Mentoring (SAM) program.
Job and Internship Postings
Stanford alums are looking for candidates just like you! Find alumni-posted jobs and internships on Handshake, Stanford Career Education’s recruiting database, and on Stanford Alumni Mentoring’s “Opportunities” section.
Career Education and Coaching with Stanford Career Education and Haas
Learn how to ace interviews, navigate salary negotiations and more with curated resources designed for students.
View Stanford Career Education resources
Graduate Students
Grad School Planning
Read tips or contact an advisor to help you create a path to graduate or professional school that fits your needs and interests.
Graduate Student and Postdoc Career Planning
Explore your options for faculty and non-faculty career paths, plus opportunities to develop your professional skills.
Your School Resources
Head over to your school’s page to find school-specific resources.