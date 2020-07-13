Career Connections

Make the Most of an Internship(external link)
from STANFORD magazine
5 essentials from industry experts.
Thinking about your next professional step? Get closer to your goals by making connections you can carry, even when you’re off the Farm.
The Alumni Directory, Stanford Alumni Groups, alumni events—access them all with your Stanford Pass login. Be sure yours is set up (it’s different from your SUNet ID!) so you can tap into more programming and resources that go beyond student life.
The Alumni Directory is the verified online listing of 248,000 Stanford alumni. Set up your profile to be a part of the global Stanford community. You control what info you display, and with these tips for cold contacting, you’ll be set up to reach out.
Check out our video for tips on how to use the Alumni Directory and start making connections today!
Looking to make friends in your city? Peers in your industry? People who share your interests? Stanford Alumni Groups connects you to all of these communities and more. Start building your Cardinal Connections today—you never know where they'll lead!
Yup—the alumni LinkedIn group is for students, too! Use your alumni.stanford.edu email address to join this private group, where other verified Stanford students and alums can view and post jobs (#hiring), share updates, and message one another.
Want the wisdom of someone who’s been in your shoes? Get access to over 10,000 alumni volunteers who want to help by creating a Stanford Alumni Mentoring (SAM) account. Then when you’re ready to pursue new opportunities, search for open positions on Handshake, the platform for alumni-posted jobs and internships.
from STANFORD magazine
5 essentials from industry experts.
from STANFORD magazine
Meeting new people can be uncomfortable. You should do it anyway.
Embarking on a new path. Considering your next professional step. Switching to a different industry. If you’ve ever found yourself at one of these career crossroads, you could have benefited from a career conversation.