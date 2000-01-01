Career Connections

Get set up to have access to alumni-hosted events and over 500 Stanford alumni communities. Complete these steps to access Stanford Alumni Groups as a student:

Go to the opt-in page in Axess. Read the information and slide the bar to "Y" to indicate that you would like to opt in to Stanford Alumni Groups. You will receive a confirmation email with login instructions. It will take 24 hours to process your opt-in request.

Note: You’ll need a Stanford Pass account to access Stanford Alumni Groups. To avoid delays, include your SUID number when creating your Stanford Pass. Need help? Contact us.