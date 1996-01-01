Stanford Reunion Homecoming
Opportunities for your entire class to reunite occur only once every five years. Wondering what’s in store? Keep reading!
Calling All ’1s and ’6s
Come ready to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and celebrate the shared legacy of your Stanford journey!
Stanford’s Reunion Homecoming is a vibrant celebration that invites alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and reignite their Stanford spirit. Over four unforgettable days, attendees can dive into various nostalgic activities such as campus tours, tailgates, and engaging programs designed to foster connections and celebrate shared experiences.
Join us for this unforgettable reunion, where laughter, nostalgia, and the Stanford spirit unite to celebrate friendship, community, and lifelong learning.
Schedule at a Glance
Please note that the schedule is subject to change as we finalize details.
Thursday, October 15
Afternoon
Check-in
Open Houses and Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Evening
Volunteer Reception
Dinner on the Quad
Friday, October 16
Morning
Check-in and Continental Breakfast
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
President’s Welcome and Microlectures
Afternoon
Class Lunches and Panels
Academic/Departmental Events
Open Houses and Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Cardinal Society Happy Hour
Mini-Reunions
Evening
Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame
Class Parties
Saturday, October 17
Morning
Check-in and Continental Breakfast
Mini-Reunions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Afternoon
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Homecoming Hangout
Class Tailgates
Stanford vs. Elon Football Game
Evening
5th Reunion Class Party
Sunday, October 18
Morning
University Interfaith Public Worship and Alumni Memorial Service
Afternoon
Farewell Brunch
Stanford vs. Elon University
Join your classmates and other fellow alumni at Stanford Stadium for the Reunion Homecoming football game against Elon University.
Find Your Class
Find classmates and see your class schedule.
Getting Here
Need help navigating lodging and transportation details?
Hotels & Lodging
The Stanford Alumni Association and HBC Event Services offer discounted accommodations for Stanford Reunion Homecoming.
Transportation
Get information on the three major airports serving the San Francisco Bay Area, or discover how SAA members can save up to 35% on Avis or Budget car rentals.