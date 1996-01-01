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Stanford Alumni AssociationReunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Stanford Reunion Homecoming

October 15–18, 2026Stanford Reunion Homecoming

Opportunities for your entire class to reunite occur only once every five years. Wondering what’s in store? Keep reading!

Calling All ’1s and ’6s

Come ready to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and celebrate the shared legacy of your Stanford journey!

Stanford’s Reunion Homecoming is a vibrant celebration that invites alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and reignite their Stanford spirit. Over four unforgettable days, attendees can dive into various nostalgic activities such as campus tours, tailgates, and engaging programs designed to foster connections and celebrate shared experiences.

Join us for this unforgettable reunion, where laughter, nostalgia, and the Stanford spirit unite to celebrate friendship, community, and lifelong learning.

Schedule at a Glance

Please note that the schedule is subject to change as we finalize details.

Thursday, October 15

Afternoon
Check-in
Open Houses and Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours

Evening
Volunteer Reception
Dinner on the Quad

Friday, October 16

Morning
Check-in and Continental Breakfast
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
President’s Welcome and Microlectures

Afternoon
Class Lunches and Panels
Academic/Departmental Events
Open Houses and Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Cardinal Society Happy Hour
Mini-Reunions

Evening
Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame
Class Parties

Saturday, October 17

Morning
Check-in and Continental Breakfast
Mini-Reunions
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours

Afternoon
Classes Without Quizzes and Tours
Homecoming Hangout
Class Tailgates
Stanford vs. Elon Football Game

Evening
5th Reunion Class Party

Sunday, October 18

Morning
University Interfaith Public Worship and Alumni Memorial Service

Afternoon
Farewell Brunch

View full schedule (external link)

Stanford vs. Elon University

Join your classmates and other fellow alumni at Stanford Stadium for the Reunion Homecoming football game against Elon University.

Learn more

Find Your Class

Find classmates and see your class schedule.

Class of 1966
Class of 1971
Class of 1976
Class of 1981
Class of 1986
Class of 1991
Class of 1996
Class of 2001
Class of 2006
Class of 2011
Class of 2016
Class of 2021
Cardinal Society

Getting Here

Need help navigating lodging and transportation details?

Hotels & Lodging

The Stanford Alumni Association and HBC Event Services offer discounted accommodations for Stanford Reunion Homecoming.

See hotel options

Transportation

Get information on the three major airports serving the San Francisco Bay Area, or discover how SAA members can save up to 35% on Avis or Budget car rentals.

View airports & car rentals
Find answers to Reunion Homecoming frequently asked questions.
Lend a hand and volunteer for your Reunion.
Submit a Class Note. (external link)