For over 16 years, Caroline has served as a spectacular goodwill ambassador for the university. She embodies SAA’s mission to foster a lifelong connection between the university and its graduates through an unwavering commitment to sharing her scholarship during regional and club events, Sierra Camp, Reunion Homecoming, and Travel/Study trips, where you can find her tackling complex topics with ease and delivering lectures with her signature wit (her mini lectures, affectionately known as “snack lectures” or “snectures,” are a highlight of her Travel/Study leadership).

Caroline specializes in and teaches courses on American history before 1900, especially the history of ideas, political thought, material culture, and the history of science. She loves figuring out how ancient people thought about their world, puzzling together other people’s lives and experiences given the sometimes tiny amounts of evidence we have for the past. Her teaching has extended far beyond the classrooms of the Farm, reaching across the United States, New England, the South of France, and Sicily, to name a few. Whether she’s imagining a world where Benjamin Franklin had Facebook or bringing a destination to life with historical context, she has a talent for captivating groups of curious Stanford alumni wherever she is.

The impression Caroline leaves on the Stanford community is profound. Lecture attendees describe her as not only a “true star” and a “superb teacher” but also a “gem”—and as one traveler put it, "the best and most interesting lecturer” ever encountered. Another alum marveled at how she reignited a love for learning that made one “want to go back to school.” Staff recognize her as an intelligent, thoughtful, and engaging collaborator and scholar who is dedicated to creating unforgettable educational experiences for alumni.