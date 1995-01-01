Elizabeth A. Hadly

Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and professor, by courtesy, of geological sciences

As a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for over four decades, Liz seeks to reach outside academia to address issues related to climate change, disease, pollution, extinction, habitat loss and human population growth. Committed to teaching, outreach and improving STEM education, Liz found her way to Stanford, where she has touched the lives of many students, staff and alumni.

Whether online, on campus or on the road, Elizabeth Hadly embodies the core values and champions the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) mission. She goes above and beyond expectations when presented with opportunities to serve alumni. Liz’s unwavering support of alumni is unbounded; she has volunteered for 24 SAA programs over the past 15 years through regional speaker events, Travel/Study programs and Stanford Big 5 events such as Reunion Homecoming, New Student Orientation and Admit Weekend.



Liz has been the faculty leader for 20 alumni Travel/Study programs across the globe where she has shared her knowledge of biodiversity and environmental issues. These trips have been both international and closer to home, to locations such as Mongolia, Africa, Yellowstone and Alaska. She is fantastic on the road, stepping up to challenges and adding lectures to round out trips. Liz is genuinely curious about the places she visits and does research to create insightful and impactful travel experiences for alumni. Her dedication speaks to her lifelong study and emphasis on providing alumni with information that makes their natural surroundings more understandable. Staff love working with her before heading out on the road, and alumni consistently rave about her positivity, ability to engage audiences and the way she shares her knowledge and passion for a subject.

Liz is a dedicated speaker providing inspirational talks to alumni that highlight environmental issues across programs. Her commitment was especially apparent during the pandemic when, despite carrying a heavy academic load, she led a virtual faculty webinar focused on Yellowstone and human impacts. Stanford alumni benefit greatly to have such an accessible expert to broaden their understanding of the world. We’re extremely grateful for her outstanding Stanford citizenship across the university.