Faculty in Service to Alumni
About the Award
Established in 1983 in honor of President Emeritus Richard W. Lyman, the yearly Richard W. Lyman Award recognizes one outstanding faculty member who generously donates time to alumni, goes beyond the expectations of university appointments and embodies the Stanford Alumni Association mission.
2021 Richard W. Lyman Award Winner
Elizabeth A. Hadly
Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and professor, by courtesy, of geological sciences
As a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for over four decades, Liz seeks to reach outside academia to address issues related to climate change, disease, pollution, extinction, habitat loss and human population growth. Committed to teaching, outreach and improving STEM education, Liz found her way to Stanford, where she has touched the lives of many students, staff and alumni.
Whether online, on campus or on the road, Elizabeth Hadly embodies the core values and champions the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) mission. She goes above and beyond expectations when presented with opportunities to serve alumni. Liz’s unwavering support of alumni is unbounded; she has volunteered for 24 SAA programs over the past 15 years through regional speaker events, Travel/Study programs and Stanford Big 5 events such as Reunion Homecoming, New Student Orientation and Admit Weekend.
Liz has been the faculty leader for 20 alumni Travel/Study programs across the globe where she has shared her knowledge of biodiversity and environmental issues. These trips have been both international and closer to home, to locations such as Mongolia, Africa, Yellowstone and Alaska. She is fantastic on the road, stepping up to challenges and adding lectures to round out trips. Liz is genuinely curious about the places she visits and does research to create insightful and impactful travel experiences for alumni. Her dedication speaks to her lifelong study and emphasis on providing alumni with information that makes their natural surroundings more understandable. Staff love working with her before heading out on the road, and alumni consistently rave about her positivity, ability to engage audiences and the way she shares her knowledge and passion for a subject.
Liz is a dedicated speaker providing inspirational talks to alumni that highlight environmental issues across programs. Her commitment was especially apparent during the pandemic when, despite carrying a heavy academic load, she led a virtual faculty webinar focused on Yellowstone and human impacts. Stanford alumni benefit greatly to have such an accessible expert to broaden their understanding of the world. We’re extremely grateful for her outstanding Stanford citizenship across the university.
Past Winners
2019 | Michael McFaul, ’86, MA ’86, Director and senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies in Political Science, and the Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution
2018 | Tina Seelig, professor of the practice in management science and engineering, and faculty director of the Stanford Technology Ventures Program
2017 | Abbas Milani, Hamid and Christina Moghadam Director of Iranian Studies, co-director of the Iran Democracy Project and research fellow at the Hoover Institution
2016 | James A. Fox, director of the Center for Latin American Studies, associate professor of anthropological sciences and, by courtesy, of Spanish and Portuguese
2015 | Jeffrey R. Koseff, Perry L. McCarty Director of the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford, Michael Forman University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, and William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor of Civic and Environmental Engineering
2014 | Margot Gerritsen, associate professor of energy resources engineering, director of the institute for computational and mathematical engineering, and senior associate dean in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences
2013 | Larry Diamond, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and professor, by courtesy, of sociology and of political science, and the Peter E. Haas Faculty Co-Director of the Haas Center for Public Service at Stanford
2012 | Hank Greely, Deane F. and Kate Edelman Johnson Professor of Law
2011 | Lyman P. Van Slyke, professor emeritus of history
2010 | Al Camarillo, professor of History, Miriam and Peter Haas Centennial Professor in Public Service and special assistant to the provost for faculty diversity
2009 | Rob Dunbar, W.M. Keck Professor in the School of Earth Sciences, Victoria P. and Roger W. Sant Director of the Earth Systems Program, and senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment
2008 | Barton H. "Buzz" Thompson, Paradise Professor of Natural Resources Law and McCarty Director of the Woods Institute for the Environment
2007 | Philip Zimbardo, professor emeritus of psychology
2006 | Marsh McCall, professor of classics
2005 | Pamela Matson, dean of the School of Earth Sciences, and professor geological and environmental sciences
2004 | David Brady, Bowen H. and Janice Arthur McCoy Professor of Political Science; Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor in Public Policy; and senior fellow at the Institute for International Studies
2003 | Harry Elam, Christiansen Professor for the Humanities and the Robert and Ruth Halperin University Fellow in Undergraduate Education
2002 | John W. Rick, associate professor
2001 | David B. Abernethy, professor emeritus of political science and director of the Center for African Studies
2000 | Nancy H. Packer, Melvin and Bill Lane Professor in the Humanities
1999 | William H. Durham, Bing Professor of Human Biology and the Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang University Fellow in Undergraduate Education
1998 | Wanda M. Corn, Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences
1997 | Albert H. Hastorf, Benjamin Scott Crocker Professor of Human Biology, professor of psychology, and, by courtesy, professor emeritus in the Graduate School of Business
1996 | Robert C. Gregg, Teresa Hihn Moore Professor in Religious Studies, emeritus
1995 | Norman M. Naimark, professor and senior fellow, by courtesy, at the Institute for International Studies
1995 | James T.S. Porterfield, (honorary) member of academic council; James Irvin Miller Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, emeritus
1994 | Ernle W. D. Young, teaching professor of medicine (pulmonary and critical care)
1993 | Ronald A. Rebholz, professor emeritus of English
1992 | Barry M. Katz, consulting professor of mechanical engineering
1991 | Channing R. Robertson, Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor of Chemical Engineering
1990 | J. Martin Evans, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor
1989 | Diane Wood Middlebrook, professor emerita of English
1988 | David M. Kennedy, Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History
1987 | Albert E. Elsen, Walter A. Haas Professor of Art History
1986 | William M. Chace, professor emeritus of English and former vice provost for academic planning and development
1985 | Ezra Solomon, Dean Witter Professor of Finance, emeritus
1984 | Herant Katchadourian, professor emeritus of human biology
1983 | James L. Adams, professor emeritus of industrial engineering and engineering management