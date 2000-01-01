Join forces with your Stanford family to serve communities and causes you care about—wherever you are in the world.
Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteer Opportunities & Awards
Join over 15,800 Stanford alumni volunteers each year who give their time and talents to make a difference on campus and close to home. Whether you’re searching for something specific or looking for inspiration, explore the opportunities below to get started.
Community
Find volunteer opportunities in your local community by connecting with regional alumni clubs and looking out for our Beyond the Farm Day of Service each spring.
Classmates & Schools
Help plan your reunion, class events and more, or find opportunities with fellow graduates from GSB, Law, and Medicine.
Students & Admissions
Connect students to career opportunities by becoming a mentor with Stanford Career Education or assist in admissions outreach activities like interviewing prospective students with OVAL.
Campus Arts & History
Engage our vibrant arts and history communities through service with Cantor Arts, Stanford Live or the Stanford Historical Society.
Health
Enhance patient experience through a variety of non-clinical volunteer roles at Stanford Hospitals and Clinics and Packard Children’s Hospital.
Fundraising & Giving
Support the university as a volunteer for giving campaigns through the Office of Development.
Haas Center for Public Service
Explore volunteer opportunities—on and off campus—with this collection curated by the Haas Center for Public Service.
Interested in engaging at a higher level? Learn what it takes to get involved as a volunteer leader.Explore volunteer leadership (external link)
Volunteer for Reunion Homecoming
Celebrating a class reunion this year? Make this your best reunion yet by contributing a small amount of time in a meaningful way.
Volunteer Awards
Stanford Associates
Stanford Associates recognizes and encourages alumni engagement through awards and grants. Learn more about Stanford Associates.
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame
Each year, Stanford's community centers induct distinguished alumni into the Multicultural Hall of Fame to honor their service to their communities. See honorees.
Lyman Award
The Lyman Award recognizes one outstanding faculty member each year for extraordinary service to the alumni community or contributions to SAA programs. See inductees.