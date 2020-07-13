Volunteer Opportunities
Join forces with your Stanford family to serve communities and causes you care about—wherever you are in the world.
Help Stanford Students and Alumni by Sharing Your Expertise
Update the professional and contact information in your Alumni Directory profile and indicate how you want to offer support. Your updated information opens doors for networking, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities with the Stanford community!
Community
Find volunteer opportunities in your local community by connecting with regional alumni clubs and by keeping an eye out for our Beyond the Farm Day of Service each spring. You can also join and volunteer with alumni professional groups in your field of expertise and/or with shared identity groups.
Classmates & Schools
Help plan your reunion, class events and more, or find opportunities with fellow graduates from GSB, Law, and Medicine.
Students & Admissions
Connect students to career opportunities by becoming a mentor with Stanford Career Education or assist in admissions outreach activities like interviewing prospective students with OVAL.
Campus Arts & History
Engage our vibrant arts and history communities through service with Cantor Arts, Stanford Live or the Stanford Historical Society.
Health
Enhance patient experience through a variety of non-clinical volunteer roles at Stanford Hospitals and Clinics and Packard Children’s Hospital.
Fundraising & Giving
Support the university as a volunteer for giving campaigns through the Office of Development.
Haas Center for Public Service
Explore volunteer opportunities—on and off campus—with this collection curated by the Haas Center for Public Service.
Interested in engaging at a higher level? Learn what it takes to get involved as a volunteer leader.Explore volunteer leadership (external link)
Volunteer Awards
Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame
Established in 1995, the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership Alumni Hall of Fame, formerly the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame, honors alumni with distinguished service to Stanford’s community centers and society at large.
Richard W. Lyman Award
The Lyman Award recognizes one outstanding faculty member each year for extraordinary service to the alumni community or contributions to SAA programs.
Recognizing and Encouraging Alumni Engagement
The university’s honorary organization for alumni volunteer service, Stanford Associates, was established in 1935 and is led by its Board of Governors, recognizing and encouraging alumni engagement through awards and grants.
Grants
Learn more about the Stanford Associates’ grants program, which annually provides funding to campus organizations for innovative projects that engage alumni.
Awards
Stanford Associates recognizes outstanding alumni volunteer service through various awards conferred by the Board of Governors.
Associates Designees
Looking for a Stanford Associate? Search our list of lifetime Stanford Associates designees, the university’s most dedicated volunteers.