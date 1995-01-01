Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame
Established in 1995, the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame honors alumni with distinguished service to their communities and society at large.
Each of Stanford’s four ethnic community centers recognizes inductees at a festive ceremony sponsored by the Stanford Alumni Association during Reunion Homecoming weekend.
Photo from left: Joaquin Castro, ’96, Linda Youa Lee, ’07, Shoney Hixton Blake, ’06, Hilda Hutcherson, ’76
Asian American Activities Center
2021 | Linda Youa Lee, ’07, associate director, Chinese Progressive Association - San Francisco
2019 | Mae Lee ’92, MA ’93, professor at De Anza Community College
2018 | Srinija Srinivasan, ’93, co-founder, Loove
2017 | Kris Hayashi, ’97, executive director, Transgender Law Center
2016 | Goodwin H. Liu, ’91, associate justice, California Supreme Court
2015 | Sylvia Yee, ’70, MA ’83, EDS ’87, PhD ’88, vice president of programs, Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund
2014 | Emory M. Lee, ’59, MA ’64, retired executive officer and former acting regional director, office of the regional director, Region IX, US Department of Health and Human Services
2013 | Premal Shah, ’98, co-founder and president, Kiva.org
2012 | Juju Chang, ’87, news correspondent, ABC News
2011 | Bernadine Chuck Fong, ’66, MA ’68, PhD ’83, senior managing partner for the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and president emerita of Foothill College in Los Altos Hills
2010 | Kathy Lim Ko, ’80, president and chief executive officer of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF)
2009 | David Henry Hwang, ’79, award-winning playwright
2008 | Mr. Henry Der, ’68, MA ’00, senior programs officer for the Four Freedoms Fund and previously executive director at Chinese for Affirmative Action
2007 | George Leong, ’46, MA ’47, PhD ’51, president, GFL-en Consultants
2006 | Quyen N. Vuong, MBA ’94, co-founder and executive director of International Children Assistance Network (ICAN)
2005 | Connie L. Matsui, ’75, MBA ’77, executive vice president, corporate strategy and communications for Biogen Idec Inc.
2004 | Wilma Chan, MA ’95, first Asian American to hold the position of Assembly Majority Leader
2003 | Dado Banatao, MS ’72, entrepreneur and engineer who developed advanced chip designs that helped put Silicon Valley on the map
2002 | Glen Fukushima, ’72, former leader of Japan operations of Cadence Design Systems
2002 | Sakie Fukushima, MBA ’87, partner in and regional director for Korn/Ferry International
2001 | Jerry Yang, ’90, MS ’90, co-creator of the Yahoo! Internet navigational guide
2000 | Evelyn Hu-DeHart, ’68, professor of history; chair of the department of ethnic studies; and director of the Center for Studies of Ethnicity and Race in America
2000 | Purnima Mankekar, MA ’85, assistant professor in the department of anthropology at Stanford
2000 | Denny S. Roja, MBA ’71, managing director of Acuity Ventures in San Jose, California
1999 | Dr. Bienvenido Nebres, SJ, MS ’67, PhD ’70, president of Ateneo de Manila University
1998 | Professor Shau Wing Chan, MA ’32, PhD ’37, professor emeritus of Chinese and Chinese literature at Stanford
1997 | Professor Gordon Chang, MA ’72, PhD ’87, first director of Stanford’s newly developed Asian American Studies Program in 1997
1996 | Professor Yamato Ichihashi, BA 1907, MA ’08, first Asian professor at Stanford; professor 1913–1942; and professor emeritus 1943–1963
1995 | Dr. Frank Y. Chuck, ’22, PhD ’25, cofounder of the Chinese Clubhouse and father of Bernadine Chuck Fong, former Stanford Trustee member
Black Community Services Center
2021 | Hilda Hutcherson, ’76, senior associate dean and professor, Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
2019 | Sidney Dillard, ’84, partner, Loop Capital Markets
2018 | Take Back the Mic in ’68, group of students who took the mic in 1968 from then Provost Richard Lyman during a convocation held in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
2017 | Yvette Lee Bowser, ’87, writer, producer and president, SisterLee Productions, Inc.
2016 | LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, JD ’74, retired judge of the Superior Court of California; former independent police auditor for the city of San Jose; former Palo Alto city Council Member; and former vice provost and special counselor to the president for campus relations
2015 | Dr. Joyce E. King, ’69, PhD ’74, Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair for Urban Teaching, Learning, and Leadership, and professor of educational policy studies at Georgia State University
2014 | Augustus A. White, III, MD ’61, Ellen and Melvin Gordon Distinguished Professor of Medical Education; professor of orthopaedic surgery, Harvard Medical School; and orthopaedic surgeon-in-chief emeritus, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
2013 | Valerie B. Jarrett, ’78, senior advisor to President Barack Obama
2012 | Michelle Alexander, JD ’92, civil rights lawyer, advocate and legal scholar
2011 | Cory A. Booker, ’91, MA ’92, mayor of Newark, New Jersey
2010 | Roger A. Clay, ’66, president of the Insight Center for Community Economic Development in Oakland, California
2009 | V. Joy Simmons, ’74, MD, physician and director of computerized tomography and sonography at Kaiser in Los Angeles, California
2008 | Dr. Michael V. Drake, ’71, chancellor, UC Irvine; former vice president for health affairs for UC; professor of ophthalmology; and the senior associate dean for admissions and extramural academic programs at the UC San Francisco School of Medicine
2007 | Mark Dean, PhD ’92, vice president, IBM Almaden Research Center in San Jose, California
2006 | Kennell Jackson, PhD, assistant professor of history at Stanford; resident fellow, Branner Hall
2005 | St. Clair Drake, PhD, founding director, African and African American Studies at Stanford
2004 | Woodrow A. Myers, ’73, MBA ’82, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Wellpoint Health Networks, and former commissioner of health for the state of Indiana and New York City
2003 | Ira D. Hall, ’67, MBA ’76, president and CEO of Utendahl Capital Management, L.P.
2002 | Susan E. Rice, ’86, managing director and principal at Intellibridge International
2001 | Faye McNair-Knox, ’72, MA ’75, PhD ’85, executive director of a non-profit organization; former Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Black Community Services Center
2000 | Harold Boyd, assistant and associate dean of students, and director of the Medical Fund for the Office of Development
2000 | Bell Hooks, ’73, cultural critic, feminist theorist, activist and writer
1999 | Dr. Mae C. Jemison, ’77, first African American female in space, and founder and president of The Jemison Group, Inc.
1998 | William E. Kennard ’78, first African American chairman of the FCC
1997 | Albert E. Manley, PhD ’46, educator and former president of Spelman College
1996 | James L. Gibbs, Jr., professor emeritus and first tenured African American professor at Stanford
1995 | Ernest Houston Johnson, BS 1895, first Black graduate of Stanford
El Centro Chicano y Latino
2021 | Joaquin Castro, ’96, U.S. Representative (TX-20), and Julian Castro, ’96, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
2019 | Alma Medina, ’92, JD ’95, P ’19, P ’22, attorney
2018 | Isidro D. Ortiz, MA ’73, PhD ‘73, professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies, San Diego State University
2017 | Delia Casillas, ’74, community advocate and mentor
2016 | Victor Arias, Jr., MBA ’82, senior client partner at Korn Ferry International, CEO/Board Services, global leader in diversity and inclusion
2015 | Reymundo Espinoza, ’73, chief executive officer, Gardner Family Health Services
2014 | Christy Haubegger, JD ’92, agent at Creative Artists Agency and founder of Latina magazine
2013 | James Montoya, ’75, AM ’78, vice president for higher education and international at the College Board
2012 | Annie M. Gutierrez, JD ’71, retired judge of the Superior Court in Imperial County, California
2011 | Frank O. Sotomayor, MA ’67, senior fellow at the Institute for Justice and Journalism; adjunct faculty member in journalism at USC; fellow in the California Endowment Health Journalism Program; and former editor at the Los Angeles Times
2010 | Ricardo F. Muñoz, ’72, founder of the UCSF Depression Clinic and director of the clinical psychology training program, the Latino Mental Health Research Program and the Internet World Health Research Center at UCSF
2009 | Vicki L. Ruiz , MA ’78, PhD ’82, dean of the school of humanities and professor of history and Chicano/Latino studies at UC Irvine
2008 | Dr. France Córdova, ’69, internationally recognized astrophysicist, president of Purdue University and former chancellor of UC Riverside
2007 | Jose Roberto (Beto) Juárez, Jr., ’77, dean of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a board member of the Journal of Law & Religion
2006 | Dr. Elena Rios, ’77, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association
2005 | Francisco Cancino, ’56, legal leader and advocate for education, employment and voting rights
2004 | Luis G. Nogales, JD ’69, founder and managing partner of Nogales Investors and board member of Edison International, KB Home, Arbitron Inc., The Getty Trust and the Mayo Clinic Trust
2003 | Jim Plunkett, ’71, former professional football player who won the Heisman Trophy, two Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award
2002 | Felix Gutierrez, MA ’72, PhD ’76, visiting professor of journalism at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California
2001 | Yvonne Aida Maldonado, MD ’81, pediatric researcher and associate professor in the department of pediatrics at Stanford
2001 | Rachel F. Moran, ’78, professor of law at University of California School of Law
2000 | José R. Padilla, ’74, executive director of California Rural Legal Assistance
2000 | Xavier Becerra ’80, JD ’84, California congressman
1999 | María Echaveste, ’76, assistant and deputy chief of staff for President William Jefferson Clinton
1999 | Arturo Islas, ’60, MA ’65, PhD ’71, English professor and first tenured Chicano faculty member at Stanford
1998 | Ellen Ochoa, MS ’81, PhD ’85, first Latina astronaut
1998 | Ernesto Galarza, MA ’29, activist, scholar and organizer
1997 | Dr. Francisco Bravo, MD ’36, surgeon
1996 | Margarita Espinosa, ’27, MA ’28, principal of Castilleja School for young women
1996 | Helen Gertrude Dominguez, ’20, first Chicana/Mexicana to graduate from Stanford
1995 | Aurelio Espinosa, ’27, MA ’28, professor emeritus of Spanish and Portuguese at Stanford
Native American Cultural Center
2021 | Shoney Hixton Blake, ‘06, associate at Pipestem Law in Tulsa, OK, and former patent litigation associate with Lathan & Watkins LLP
2019 | Neil J. Kaho' okele Hannahs, ‘73, MA ‘74, founder and CEO at Hookele Strategies
2018 | Colin Cloud Hampson, ‘91, MA ‘91, JD ‘94, partner, Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Endreson & Perry, LLP
2017 | Karletta Chief, ’98, MS ’00, assistant professor and extension specialist in the department of environmental science, University of Arizona
2016 | Dr. Donald K. Warne, MD ’95, chair of the department of public health and Mary J. Berg Distinguished Professor of Women’s Health, North Dakota State University
2015 | Dr. Troy Walter Barbee, Jr., ’59, MS ’62, PhD ’65, senior scientist in the material science division, physical and life sciences directorate of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
2014 | Chris E. McNeil, Jr., ’70, JD ’78, attorney at law and retired president and CEO of Sealaska Corporation
2013 | Maile Apau Jachowski, ’81, MD ’87, physician, educator, and community health and fitness advocate
2012 | Loren Kieve, ’69, trial lawyer and legal scholar
2011 | Stephanie A. Fryberg, MA ’00, PhD ’03, associate professor of psychology and affiliate faculty of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona
2010 | William A. Thorne, Jr., JD ’77, judge, Utah Court of Appeals
2009 | Hilary Tompkins, JD ’96, solicitor of the United States Department of the Interior
2008 | Dr. N. Scott Momaday, MA ’60, PhD ’63, poet and Pulitzer prize-winning novelist, playwright, painter, storyteller and professor of English and American literature
2007 | Emmett Chase, MD ’82, first California Indian physician in the United States and founding CEO of the K’ima:w Medical Center
2006 | Malinda Maynor Lowery, MA ’97, president of the Board of Directors of the Carolina Arts Network and award-winning producer of documentary films on Native American issues
2005 | James A. Larimore, MA ’95, dean of the College at Dartmouth and former student affairs officer at Stanford
2004 | Robert H. (Piestewa) Ames, ’51, JD ’54, first Native American graduate of the Stanford Law School, former Chief Judge of the Hopi Tribal Court and the first member of his tribe to become an attorney
2003 | Edna Ahgeak MacLean, PhD ’95, president of Ieisabvik College in Barrow, Alaska
2002 | Charman Akina, ’54, MD, ’58, holistic medicine practitioner who helped start an adult-care health facility in rural Hawaii
2001 | W. Richard West, JD ’71, founding director of Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian
2000 | Sandra Begay-Campbell, MS ’91, former executive director of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society
1999 | Debora Lynn Norris, ’93, youngest member of Arizona State Legislature and one of the first two Native American women to serve in the Arizona House of Representatives
1998 | John F. Gonzales, ’80, political leader and artist
1997 | Margo D. Kerrigan, ’75, area director for the California Area Office, Indian Health Service
1996 | Woesha Cloud North (1918–1992), MA ’72, educator and founder of the American Public Health Association’s American Indian and Alaska Native Caucus
1995 | John Milton Oskison, BA 1898, writer and first Native American to graduate from Stanford