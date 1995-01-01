Asian American Activities Center

2021 | Linda Youa Lee, ’07, associate director, Chinese Progressive Association - San Francisco

2019 | Mae Lee ’92, MA ’93, professor at De Anza Community College

2018 | Srinija Srinivasan, ’93, co-founder, Loove

2017 | Kris Hayashi, ’97, executive director, Transgender Law Center

2016 | Goodwin H. Liu, ’91, associate justice, California Supreme Court

2015 | Sylvia Yee, ’70, MA ’83, EDS ’87, PhD ’88, vice president of programs, Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund

2014 | Emory M. Lee, ’59, MA ’64, retired executive officer and former acting regional director, office of the regional director, Region IX, US Department of Health and Human Services

2013 | Premal Shah, ’98, co-founder and president, Kiva.org

2012 | Juju Chang, ’87, news correspondent, ABC News

2011 | Bernadine Chuck Fong, ’66, MA ’68, PhD ’83, senior managing partner for the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and president emerita of Foothill College in Los Altos Hills

2010 | Kathy Lim Ko, ’80, president and chief executive officer of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF)

2009 | David Henry Hwang, ’79, award-winning playwright

2008 | Mr. Henry Der, ’68, MA ’00, senior programs officer for the Four Freedoms Fund and previously executive director at Chinese for Affirmative Action

2007 | George Leong, ’46, MA ’47, PhD ’51, president, GFL-en Consultants

2006 | Quyen N. Vuong, MBA ’94, co-founder and executive director of International Children Assistance Network (ICAN)

2005 | Connie L. Matsui, ’75, MBA ’77, executive vice president, corporate strategy and communications for Biogen Idec Inc.

2004 | Wilma Chan, MA ’95, first Asian American to hold the position of Assembly Majority Leader

2003 | Dado Banatao, MS ’72, entrepreneur and engineer who developed advanced chip designs that helped put Silicon Valley on the map

2002 | Glen Fukushima, ’72, former leader of Japan operations of Cadence Design Systems

2002 | Sakie Fukushima, MBA ’87, partner in and regional director for Korn/Ferry International

2001 | Jerry Yang, ’90, MS ’90, co-creator of the Yahoo! Internet navigational guide

2000 | Evelyn Hu-DeHart, ’68, professor of history; chair of the department of ethnic studies; and director of the Center for Studies of Ethnicity and Race in America

2000 | Purnima Mankekar, MA ’85, assistant professor in the department of anthropology at Stanford

2000 | Denny S. Roja, MBA ’71, managing director of Acuity Ventures in San Jose, California

1999 | Dr. Bienvenido Nebres, SJ, MS ’67, PhD ’70, president of Ateneo de Manila University

1998 | Professor Shau Wing Chan, MA ’32, PhD ’37, professor emeritus of Chinese and Chinese literature at Stanford

1997 | Professor Gordon Chang, MA ’72, PhD ’87, first director of Stanford’s newly developed Asian American Studies Program in 1997

1996 | Professor Yamato Ichihashi, BA 1907, MA ’08, first Asian professor at Stanford; professor 1913–1942; and professor emeritus 1943–1963

1995 | Dr. Frank Y. Chuck, ’22, PhD ’25, cofounder of the Chinese Clubhouse and father of Bernadine Chuck Fong, former Stanford Trustee member