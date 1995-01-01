Skip to main content
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame

Established in 1995, the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame honors alumni with distinguished service to their communities and society at large.

Each of Stanford’s four ethnic community centers recognizes inductees at a festive ceremony sponsored by the Stanford Alumni Association during Reunion Homecoming weekend.

Four individuals standing in front of a treePhoto from left: Joaquin Castro, ’96, Linda Youa Lee, ’07, Shoney Hixton Blake, ’06, Hilda Hutcherson, ’76

Asian American Activities Center

2021 | Linda Youa Lee, ’07, associate director, Chinese Progressive Association - San Francisco

2019 | Mae Lee ’92, MA ’93, professor at De Anza Community College

2018 | Srinija Srinivasan, ’93, co-founder, Loove

2017 | Kris Hayashi, ’97, executive director, Transgender Law Center

2016 | Goodwin H. Liu, ’91, associate justice, California Supreme Court

2015 | Sylvia Yee, ’70, MA ’83, EDS ’87, PhD ’88, vice president of programs, Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund

2014 | Emory M. Lee, ’59, MA ’64, retired executive officer and former acting regional director, office of the regional director, Region IX, US Department of Health and Human Services

2013 | Premal Shah, ’98, co-founder and president, Kiva.org

2012 | Juju Chang, ’87, news correspondent, ABC News

2011 | Bernadine Chuck Fong, ’66, MA ’68, PhD ’83, senior managing partner for the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and president emerita of Foothill College in Los Altos Hills

2010 | Kathy Lim Ko, ’80, president and chief executive officer of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF)

2009 | David Henry Hwang, ’79, award-winning playwright

2008 | Mr. Henry Der, ’68, MA ’00, senior programs officer for the Four Freedoms Fund and previously executive director at Chinese for Affirmative Action

2007 | George Leong, ’46, MA ’47, PhD ’51, president, GFL-en Consultants

2006 | Quyen N. Vuong, MBA ’94, co-founder and executive director of International Children Assistance Network (ICAN)

2005 | Connie L. Matsui, ’75, MBA ’77, executive vice president, corporate strategy and communications for Biogen Idec Inc.

2004 | Wilma Chan, MA ’95, first Asian American to hold the position of Assembly Majority Leader

2003 | Dado Banatao, MS ’72, entrepreneur and engineer who developed advanced chip designs that helped put Silicon Valley on the map

2002 | Glen Fukushima, ’72, former leader of Japan operations of Cadence Design Systems

2002 | Sakie Fukushima, MBA ’87, partner in and regional director for Korn/Ferry International

2001 | Jerry Yang, ’90, MS ’90, co-creator of the Yahoo! Internet navigational guide

2000 | Evelyn Hu-DeHart, ’68, professor of history; chair of the department of ethnic studies; and director of the Center for Studies of Ethnicity and Race in America

2000 | Purnima Mankekar, MA ’85, assistant professor in the department of anthropology at Stanford

2000 | Denny S. Roja, MBA ’71, managing director of Acuity Ventures in San Jose, California

1999 | Dr. Bienvenido Nebres, SJ, MS ’67, PhD ’70, president of Ateneo de Manila University

1998 | Professor Shau Wing Chan, MA ’32, PhD ’37, professor emeritus of Chinese and Chinese literature at Stanford

1997 | Professor Gordon Chang, MA ’72, PhD ’87, first director of Stanford’s newly developed Asian American Studies Program in 1997

1996 | Professor Yamato Ichihashi, BA 1907, MA ’08, first Asian professor at Stanford; professor 1913–1942; and professor emeritus 1943–1963

1995 | Dr. Frank Y. Chuck, ’22, PhD ’25, cofounder of the Chinese Clubhouse and father of Bernadine Chuck Fong, former Stanford Trustee member

Black Community Services Center

2021 | Hilda Hutcherson, ’76, senior associate dean and professor, Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

2019 | Sidney Dillard, ’84, partner, Loop Capital Markets

2018 | Take Back the Mic in ’68, group of students who took the mic in 1968 from then Provost Richard Lyman during a convocation held in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

2017 | Yvette Lee Bowser, ’87, writer, producer and president, SisterLee Productions, Inc.

2016 | LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, JD ’74, retired judge of the Superior Court of California; former independent police auditor for the city of San Jose; former Palo Alto city Council Member; and former vice provost and special counselor to the president for campus relations

2015 | Dr. Joyce E. King, ’69, PhD ’74, Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair for Urban Teaching, Learning, and Leadership, and professor of educational policy studies at Georgia State University

2014 | Augustus A. White, III, MD ’61, Ellen and Melvin Gordon Distinguished Professor of Medical Education; professor of orthopaedic surgery, Harvard Medical School; and orthopaedic surgeon-in-chief emeritus, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

2013 | Valerie B. Jarrett, ’78, senior advisor to President Barack Obama

2012 | Michelle Alexander, JD ’92, civil rights lawyer, advocate and legal scholar

2011 | Cory A. Booker, ’91, MA ’92, mayor of Newark, New Jersey

2010 | Roger A. Clay, ’66, president of the Insight Center for Community Economic Development in Oakland, California

2009 | V. Joy Simmons, ’74, MD, physician and director of computerized tomography and sonography at Kaiser in Los Angeles, California

2008 | Dr. Michael V. Drake, ’71, chancellor, UC Irvine; former vice president for health affairs for UC; professor of ophthalmology; and the senior associate dean for admissions and extramural academic programs at the UC San Francisco School of Medicine

2007 | Mark Dean, PhD ’92, vice president, IBM Almaden Research Center in San Jose, California

2006 | Kennell Jackson, PhD, assistant professor of history at Stanford; resident fellow, Branner Hall

2005 | St. Clair Drake, PhD, founding director, African and African American Studies at Stanford

2004 | Woodrow A. Myers, ’73, MBA ’82, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Wellpoint Health Networks, and former commissioner of health for the state of Indiana and New York City

2003 | Ira D. Hall, ’67, MBA ’76, president and CEO of Utendahl Capital Management, L.P.

2002 | Susan E. Rice, ’86, managing director and principal at Intellibridge International

2001 | Faye McNair-Knox, ’72, MA ’75, PhD ’85, executive director of a non-profit organization; former Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Black Community Services Center

2000 | Harold Boyd, assistant and associate dean of students, and director of the Medical Fund for the Office of Development

2000 | Bell Hooks, ’73, cultural critic, feminist theorist, activist and writer

1999 | Dr. Mae C. Jemison, ’77, first African American female in space, and founder and president of The Jemison Group, Inc.

1998 | William E. Kennard ’78, first African American chairman of the FCC

1997 | Albert E. Manley, PhD ’46, educator and former president of Spelman College

1996 | James L. Gibbs, Jr., professor emeritus and first tenured African American professor at Stanford

1995 | Ernest Houston Johnson, BS 1895, first Black graduate of Stanford

El Centro Chicano y Latino

2021 | Joaquin Castro, ’96, U.S. Representative (TX-20), and Julian Castro, ’96, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

2019 | Alma Medina, ’92, JD ’95, P ’19, P ’22, attorney

2018 | Isidro D. Ortiz, MA ’73, PhD ‘73, professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies, San Diego State University

2017 | Delia Casillas, ’74, community advocate and mentor

2016 | Victor Arias, Jr., MBA ’82, senior client partner at Korn Ferry International, CEO/Board Services, global leader in diversity and inclusion

2015 | Reymundo Espinoza, ’73, chief executive officer, Gardner Family Health Services

2014 | Christy Haubegger, JD ’92, agent at Creative Artists Agency and founder of Latina magazine

2013 | James Montoya, ’75, AM ’78, vice president for higher education and international at the College Board

2012 | Annie M. Gutierrez, JD ’71, retired judge of the Superior Court in Imperial County, California

2011 | Frank O. Sotomayor, MA ’67, senior fellow at the Institute for Justice and Journalism; adjunct faculty member in journalism at USC; fellow in the California Endowment Health Journalism Program; and former editor at the Los Angeles Times

2010 | Ricardo F. Muñoz, ’72, founder of the UCSF Depression Clinic and director of the clinical psychology training program, the Latino Mental Health Research Program and the Internet World Health Research Center at UCSF

2009 | Vicki L. Ruiz , MA ’78, PhD ’82, dean of the school of humanities and professor of history and Chicano/Latino studies at UC Irvine

2008 | Dr. France Córdova, ’69, internationally recognized astrophysicist, president of Purdue University and former chancellor of UC Riverside

2007 | Jose Roberto (Beto) Juárez, Jr., ’77, dean of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a board member of the Journal of Law & Religion

2006 | Dr. Elena Rios, ’77, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association

2005 | Francisco Cancino, ’56, legal leader and advocate for education, employment and voting rights

2004 | Luis G. Nogales, JD ’69, founder and managing partner of Nogales Investors and board member of Edison International, KB Home, Arbitron Inc., The Getty Trust and the Mayo Clinic Trust

2003 | Jim Plunkett, ’71, former professional football player who won the Heisman Trophy, two Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award

2002 | Felix Gutierrez, MA ’72, PhD ’76, visiting professor of journalism at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California

2001 | Yvonne Aida Maldonado, MD ’81, pediatric researcher and associate professor in the department of pediatrics at Stanford

2001 | Rachel F. Moran, ’78, professor of law at University of California School of Law

2000 | José R. Padilla, ’74, executive director of California Rural Legal Assistance

2000 | Xavier Becerra ’80, JD ’84, California congressman

1999 | María Echaveste, ’76, assistant and deputy chief of staff for President William Jefferson Clinton

1999 | Arturo Islas, ’60, MA ’65, PhD ’71, English professor and first tenured Chicano faculty member at Stanford

1998 | Ellen Ochoa, MS ’81, PhD ’85, first Latina astronaut

1998 | Ernesto Galarza, MA ’29, activist, scholar and organizer

1997 | Dr. Francisco Bravo, MD ’36, surgeon

1996 | Margarita Espinosa, ’27, MA ’28, principal of Castilleja School for young women

1996 | Helen Gertrude Dominguez, ’20, first Chicana/Mexicana to graduate from Stanford

1995 | Aurelio Espinosa, ’27, MA ’28, professor emeritus of Spanish and Portuguese at Stanford

Native American Cultural Center

2021 | Shoney Hixton Blake, ‘06, associate at Pipestem Law in Tulsa, OK, and former patent litigation associate with Lathan & Watkins LLP

2019 | Neil J. Kaho' okele Hannahs, ‘73, MA ‘74, founder and CEO at Hookele Strategies

2018 | Colin Cloud Hampson, ‘91, MA ‘91, JD ‘94, partner, Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Endreson & Perry, LLP

2017 | Karletta Chief, ’98, MS ’00, assistant professor and extension specialist in the department of environmental science, University of Arizona

2016 | Dr. Donald K. Warne, MD ’95, chair of the department of public health and Mary J. Berg Distinguished Professor of Women’s Health, North Dakota State University

2015 | Dr. Troy Walter Barbee, Jr., ’59, MS ’62, PhD ’65, senior scientist in the material science division, physical and life sciences directorate of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

2014 | Chris E. McNeil, Jr., ’70, JD ’78, attorney at law and retired president and CEO of Sealaska Corporation

2013 | Maile Apau Jachowski, ’81, MD ’87, physician, educator, and community health and fitness advocate

2012 | Loren Kieve, ’69, trial lawyer and legal scholar

2011 | Stephanie A. Fryberg, MA ’00, PhD ’03, associate professor of psychology and affiliate faculty of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona

2010 | William A. Thorne, Jr., JD ’77, judge, Utah Court of Appeals

2009 | Hilary Tompkins, JD ’96, solicitor of the United States Department of the Interior

2008 | Dr. N. Scott Momaday, MA ’60, PhD ’63, poet and Pulitzer prize-winning novelist, playwright, painter, storyteller and professor of English and American literature

2007 | Emmett Chase, MD ’82, first California Indian physician in the United States and founding CEO of the K’ima:w Medical Center

2006 | Malinda Maynor Lowery, MA ’97, president of the Board of Directors of the Carolina Arts Network and award-winning producer of documentary films on Native American issues

2005 | James A. Larimore, MA ’95, dean of the College at Dartmouth and former student affairs officer at Stanford

2004 | Robert H. (Piestewa) Ames, ’51, JD ’54, first Native American graduate of the Stanford Law School, former Chief Judge of the Hopi Tribal Court and the first member of his tribe to become an attorney

2003 | Edna Ahgeak MacLean, PhD ’95, president of Ieisabvik College in Barrow, Alaska

2002 | Charman Akina, ’54, MD, ’58, holistic medicine practitioner who helped start an adult-care health facility in rural Hawaii

2001 | W. Richard West, JD ’71, founding director of Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

2000 | Sandra Begay-Campbell, MS ’91, former executive director of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society

1999 | Debora Lynn Norris, ’93, youngest member of Arizona State Legislature and one of the first two Native American women to serve in the Arizona House of Representatives

1998 | John F. Gonzales, ’80, political leader and artist

1997 | Margo D. Kerrigan, ’75, area director for the California Area Office, Indian Health Service

1996 | Woesha Cloud North (1918–1992), MA ’72, educator and founder of the American Public Health Association’s American Indian and Alaska Native Caucus

1995 | John Milton Oskison, BA 1898, writer and first Native American to graduate from Stanford