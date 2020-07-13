Black Community Services Center

2025 | Nicole Taylor, ’90, MA ’91 , President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Community Foundation



2024 | Dana Weeks Ugwonali, ’94, chief executive officer

2023 | Henry Jefferson Brandon III, ’78, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and partner

2022 | Jan Barker Alexander, assistant vice provost and executive director of the Centers for Equity, Community, and Leadership, Stanford University

2021 | Hilda Hutcherson, ’76, senior associate dean and professor, Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

2019 | Sidney Dillard, ’84, partner, Loop Capital Markets

2018 | Take Back the Mic in ’68, group of students who took the mic in 1968 from then Provost Richard Lyman during a convocation held in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

2017 | Yvette Lee Bowser, ’87, writer, producer and president, SisterLee Productions, Inc.

2016 | LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, JD ’74, retired judge of the Superior Court of California; former independent police auditor for the city of San Jose; former Palo Alto city Council Member; and former vice provost and special counselor to the president for campus relations

2015 | Dr. Joyce E. King, ’69, PhD ’74, Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair for Urban Teaching, Learning, and Leadership, and professor of educational policy studies at Georgia State University

2014 | Augustus A. White, III, MD ’61, Ellen and Melvin Gordon Distinguished Professor of Medical Education; professor of orthopaedic surgery, Harvard Medical School; and orthopaedic surgeon-in-chief emeritus, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

2013 | Valerie B. Jarrett, ’78, senior advisor to President Barack Obama

2012 | Michelle Alexander, JD ’92, civil rights lawyer, advocate and legal scholar

2011 | Cory A. Booker, ’91, MA ’92, mayor of Newark, New Jersey

2010 | Roger A. Clay, ’66, president of the Insight Center for Community Economic Development in Oakland, California

2009 | V. Joy Simmons, ’74, MD, physician and director of computerized tomography and sonography at Kaiser in Los Angeles, California

2008 | Dr. Michael V. Drake, ’71, chancellor, UC Irvine; former vice president for health affairs for UC; professor of ophthalmology; and the senior associate dean for admissions and extramural academic programs at the UC San Francisco School of Medicine

2007 | Mark Dean, PhD ’92, vice president, IBM Almaden Research Center in San Jose, California

2006 | Kennell Jackson, PhD, assistant professor of history at Stanford; resident fellow, Branner Hall

2005 | St. Clair Drake, PhD, founding director, African and African American Studies at Stanford

2004 | Woodrow A. Myers, ’73, MBA ’82, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Wellpoint Health Networks, and former commissioner of health for the state of Indiana and New York City

2003 | Ira D. Hall, ’67, MBA ’76, president and CEO of Utendahl Capital Management, L.P.

2002 | Susan E. Rice, ’86, managing director and principal at Intellibridge International

2001 | Faye McNair-Knox, ’72, MA ’75, PhD ’85, executive director of a non-profit organization; former Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Black Community Services Center

2000 | Harold Boyd, assistant and associate dean of students, and director of the Medical Fund for the Office of Development

2000 | Bell Hooks, ’73, cultural critic, feminist theorist, activist and writer

1999 | Dr. Mae C. Jemison, ’77, first African American female in space, and founder and president of The Jemison Group, Inc.

1998 | William E. Kennard ’78, first African American chairman of the FCC

1997 | Albert E. Manley, PhD ’46, educator and former president of Spelman College

1996 | James L. Gibbs, Jr., professor emeritus and first tenured African American professor at Stanford

1995 | Ernest Houston Johnson, BS 1895, first Black graduate of Stanford