Reunion Homecoming
Reunion Homecoming

Schedule at a Glance

Tours, lunches, mini-reunions, and more! It’s time to bookmark all your can’t-miss Reunion moments.

Thursday, October 19

Morning
Check-in

Afternoon
Welcome Lunch
Open Houses & Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
Academic/Departmental Events

Evening
Volunteer Reception
Dinner on the Quad

Friday, October 20

Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
President’s Welcome & Micro Lectures

Afternoon
Class Lunches
Class Panels
Academic/Departmental Events
Open Houses & Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony & Reception
Mini-Reunions

Evening
Class Parties

Saturday, October 21

Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Mini-Reunions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours

Afternoon
Classes Without Quizzes

Afternoon/Evening
Football vs UCLA

Sunday, October 22

Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center

Afternoon
University Interfaith Public Worship and Alumni Memorial Service
Farewell Lunch

Balloon bunch with the alumni logo

