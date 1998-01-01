Schedule at a Glance
Tours, lunches, mini-reunions, and more! It’s time to bookmark all your can’t-miss Reunion moments.
Thursday, October 19
Morning
Check-in
Afternoon
Welcome Lunch
Open Houses & Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
Academic/Departmental Events
Evening
Volunteer Reception
Dinner on the Quad
Friday, October 20
Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
President’s Welcome & Micro Lectures
Afternoon
Class Lunches
Class Panels
Academic/Departmental Events
Open Houses & Receptions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony & Reception
Mini-Reunions
Evening
Class Parties
Saturday, October 21
Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Mini-Reunions
Classes Without Quizzes & Tours
Afternoon
Classes Without Quizzes
Afternoon/Evening
Football vs UCLA
Sunday, October 22
Morning
Continental Breakfast at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
Afternoon
University Interfaith Public Worship and Alumni Memorial Service
Farewell Lunch
Interested in attending Stanford Reunion Homecoming?
Let everyone know you plan on being there—official registration opens mid-August.