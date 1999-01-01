Giving FAQs

Where can I find information about giving to Stanford?

You can find answers to frequently asked questions about giving on our giving website.

Who can I contact with questions about giving?

Staff in the Office of Development are available and happy to answer questions. Find the right person to get in touch with.

I need help with my gift.

You can submit a help ticket anytime to request confirmation of a gift, adjust a gift you made, notify us a wire transfer is coming, solve issues with gifts, and more.

I prefer to speak to someone.

Our customer service department is available at (650) 724-0627 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.