The Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations (ACTN) is currently accepting applications. The application period closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The trustee application process includes a thorough review of the candidate’s application, alumni volunteer service record, philanthropic history, and more. Read about our recently appointed trustees.

Selection

Eligible trustee candidates are identified and selected through one of two separate channels, both of which are extremely competitive. A majority of trustees are appointed through an internal Board of Trustees selection process. The other channel is the ACTN nomination process. The ACTN identifies four candidates for election to a six-year term. While the ACTN oversees this process, it is managed by the Stanford Alumni Association. Stanford alumni may nominate themselves for consideration.

Eligibility and Qualifications

In order to be considered for nomination by the ACTN, a candidate must be all of the following:

An alum of Stanford University (defined as having a degree and/or having completed a minimum of three or more quarters in a degree-granting program).

69 years of age or younger when the term commences.

A member of the university community who is NOT a current Stanford faculty member, staff member, or student.

To be considered a qualified candidate for the Board of Trustees, the applicant must demonstrate: