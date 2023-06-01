From alumni career connections to alumni-sourced advice and continued learning content, we’ve got what you need to get through the year and beyond.
Juniors
Junior Dinner Off the Farm (JDOTF)
During the course of the year, venture ‘off the Farm’ with a small group of juniors for a casual meal with fellow classmates and a local alum host. These dinners are free for students; invitations will be emailed to the Class of ’24 and dinners fill up on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cheers to Junior Year
What. A. Year. Mark the end of your junior year with an afternoon of craft beer tastings, EANABS, and tasty snacks, and —you guessed it—a specially designed class freebie for the first 200 arrivals. Details and registration link will show up in your inbox, so join us on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
