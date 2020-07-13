Juniors
From alumni career connections to alumni-sourced advice and continued learning content, we’ve got what you need to get through the year and beyond.
Junior Dinner off the Farm (JDOTF)
Over winter and spring quarters, venture ‘off the Farm’ with a small group of juniors for a casual meal with classmates and a local alum host or two. These dinners are free for students and fill up very quickly so don't hesitate to sign up once you receive the email invitation. Invitations will be emailed Week 3 and dinners typically take place on select days during Week 6.
Follow Your Nerd Fam
SAA's student Instagram is the place to be and be seen. Follow @stanford_sac and be the first to hear about Nerd Nation t-shirt giveaways (twice during fall quarter), post-event photos, upcoming class-only events, and volunteer or employment opportunities with SAA.
Hello, SAC!
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Stay Connected
Connect and grow with your alumni community
Student Alumni Council
The Student Alumni Council (SAC) is made up of a select group of undergrad students who partner with SAA to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We recruit new members at our fall events.
Get Social
Follow us @StanfordAlumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Show your (virtual) Cardinal pride with animated stickers on your Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Go, Card!